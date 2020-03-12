Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Few of Your (New!) Favorite Things

A Few of Your (New!) Favorite Things

9 examples of woman-made content you're missing out on.

by Leave a Comment


Not until college did I realize that almost all of the songs I listened to, movies I watched, and comedians I laughed at were men. It was easy to find things I liked by men because they were everywhere. Once I realized I might be overlooking something, I began asking other guys about their preferences. Sure enough, almost nobody had more than a single “female fave.” In an effort to dive deeper, I asked another guy in my dorm why he only listened to male singers, and he responded candidly, “I guess I just don’t prefer hearing women’s voices.”

Fast forward five years, and I have made a conscious effort to saturate my playlists, profiles, and queues with powerful women whenever possible. Sure enough, I was missing a whole lot of gold. In an attempt to help the guys out there who might still be in the dark, I have compiled a list of some quality content you might not know about if you stick to the boys club.

Music:
• Jessie Reyez – absolutely savage lyrics combined with beats that bang
• King Princess – The queer icon we deserve pumping out luscious melodies
• Doja Cat – Makes me feel all sort of things and gets my booty moving.

TV/Movies:
• Someone Great (on Netflix) – Had me fully in my feelings.
• Fleabag – Cheeky, illuminating, and refreshing show on Amazon Prime
• Booksmart – Whimsical teen comedy that flew way under the radar, but definitely worth a watch.

Comedy:

because it is 2020, and we are done with “women aren’t funny”

• Ali Wong – Poignant stand-up comedy, easy to find on Netflix or Youtube.
• Mae Martin – A personal favorite of mine. Great comedy sets on Youtube with a new show (Feel Good) coming out next week on Netflix.
• Mindy Kaling – You might know her from The Office, but she has done so much more worth exploring!

Until you finish this list, I am placing a moratorium on all Chainsmokers songs, Big Bang Theory episodes, and literally anything with Conan O’Brien.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo courtesy iStock.

About Scott Gerson

Scott Gerson is a 23-year-old (mostly straight) man living in Washington, DC. He has a background in disability rights work, and he currently works for Special Olympics. He hopes to one day become a father and thinks therapy is awesome!

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.