A Few of Your (New!) Favorite Things

—
Not until college did I realize that almost all of the songs I listened to, movies I watched, and comedians I laughed at were men. It was easy to find things I liked by men because they were everywhere. Once I realized I might be overlooking something, I began asking other guys about their preferences. Sure enough, almost nobody had more than a single “female fave.” In an effort to dive deeper, I asked another guy in my dorm why he only listened to male singers, and he responded candidly, “I guess I just don’t prefer hearing women’s voices.”
Fast forward five years, and I have made a conscious effort to saturate my playlists, profiles, and queues with powerful women whenever possible. Sure enough, I was missing a whole lot of gold. In an attempt to help the guys out there who might still be in the dark, I have compiled a list of some quality content you might not know about if you stick to the boys club.
Music:
• Jessie Reyez – absolutely savage lyrics combined with beats that bang
• King Princess – The queer icon we deserve pumping out luscious melodies
• Doja Cat – Makes me feel all sort of things and gets my booty moving.
TV/Movies:
• Someone Great (on Netflix) – Had me fully in my feelings.
• Fleabag – Cheeky, illuminating, and refreshing show on Amazon Prime
• Booksmart – Whimsical teen comedy that flew way under the radar, but definitely worth a watch.
Comedy:
because it is 2020, and we are done with “women aren’t funny”
• Ali Wong – Poignant stand-up comedy, easy to find on Netflix or Youtube.
• Mae Martin – A personal favorite of mine. Great comedy sets on Youtube with a new show (Feel Good) coming out next week on Netflix.
• Mindy Kaling – You might know her from The Office, but she has done so much more worth exploring!
Until you finish this list, I am placing a moratorium on all Chainsmokers songs, Big Bang Theory episodes, and literally anything with Conan O’Brien.
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo courtesy iStock.
Leave a Reply
.