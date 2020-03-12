A Few of Your (New!) Favorite Things

—

Not until college did I realize that almost all of the songs I listened to, movies I watched, and comedians I laughed at were men. It was easy to find things I liked by men because they were everywhere. Once I realized I might be overlooking something, I began asking other guys about their preferences. Sure enough, almost nobody had more than a single “female fave.” In an effort to dive deeper, I asked another guy in my dorm why he only listened to male singers, and he responded candidly, “I guess I just don’t prefer hearing women’s voices.”

Fast forward five years, and I have made a conscious effort to saturate my playlists, profiles, and queues with powerful women whenever possible. Sure enough, I was missing a whole lot of gold. In an attempt to help the guys out there who might still be in the dark, I have compiled a list of some quality content you might not know about if you stick to the boys club.

Music:

• Jessie Reyez – absolutely savage lyrics combined with beats that bang

• King Princess – The queer icon we deserve pumping out luscious melodies

• Doja Cat – Makes me feel all sort of things and gets my booty moving.

TV/Movies:

• Someone Great (on Netflix) – Had me fully in my feelings.

• Fleabag – Cheeky, illuminating, and refreshing show on Amazon Prime

• Booksmart – Whimsical teen comedy that flew way under the radar, but definitely worth a watch.

Comedy:

because it is 2020, and we are done with “women aren’t funny”

• Ali Wong – Poignant stand-up comedy, easy to find on Netflix or Youtube.

• Mae Martin – A personal favorite of mine. Great comedy sets on Youtube with a new show (Feel Good) coming out next week on Netflix.

• Mindy Kaling – You might know her from The Office, but she has done so much more worth exploring!

Until you finish this list, I am placing a moratorium on all Chainsmokers songs, Big Bang Theory episodes, and literally anything with Conan O’Brien.

