A Framework for You to Walk More Steps

I’ve been tracking my steps for over 2 years now and can say that walking 8k-10k steps is one of the best fitness habits you can develop.

Before we look at the framework, let’s see if the steps/day are worth the hype:

Lowers the health risk

Better cardiovascular health

Better cognitive performance

Boosts your creativity (I get most of my content ideas while I’m walking)

Help you burn more calories (~2200 calories/week)

Improved bone health

Improved digestion and sleep

The benefits are crazy, and it makes sense for you to hit your daily step count.

“But Kashish, it’s too cold here or I have a desk job or I don’t have time.” Don’t worry. I got you.

Here’s a simple framework for you to start walking at least 8k steps daily.

…

1. Have a target

Having a goal gives you direction. If you don’t have one, you can’t achieve it. So set a realistic goal.

If you’re just starting out, start with a goal of 4k-6k steps daily. Make sure it’s easy for you so that you don’t fail to show up every day, and once you’ve formed a habit, increase the step count.

If your current step count is above 4k steps/day, start with a goal of 8k-10k steps daily.

2. Track your steps

Once you’ve set your goal, it’s time to hit your step count. But how would you find out if you’ve achieved your step count or not?

You need a tracker to track your steps. Guessing won’t work.

Use any reliable smartwatch: Apple Watch, Fitbit, Samsung Galaxy Watch, etc.

Or you may track your steps using your phone pedometer as I do. Use Samsung Health, Google Health, Apple Health, etc.

3. Divide your steps

Remember, it’s not an all-at-once activity. It includes everything from waking up to getting your coffee, going to the bathroom, commuting to work, taking the stairs instead of elevators, and adding steps whenever you can from the moment you wake up until you go to bed.

Here’s what I do:

I start my day with sunlight exposure and walk for 15–20 mins in the nearby park (~2k steps).

It’s amazing for vitamin D, helps you with sleep at night, makes you feel good, and sets the tone for the day. I walk before and after lunch at my home for 5–10 mins (~1.5k steps).

~3.5k steps till now. Easy? I go to the gym in the evening, and I end up doing roughly 2.5k steps during my session. On days when I don’t go to the gym, I go for a walk in the evening after my office work. Lastly, I walk for 25–30 mins after dinner to relax (~3k steps).

And the step goal of 8k-10k steps can be easily hit.

It’s what I do. You can tweak it according to your lifestyle. But I would advise you to follow #1 and walk before and after meals.

4. Other strategies

Walk during work breaks Walk while you’re on the phone, watching a video, texting, etc. Walk to the store to get your groceries Take your dog for a walk Try to walk for 5–10 mins every hour

These tiny things add up to help you reach your step goal.

5. Make it fun

It’s important to enjoy it because only then you’ll be able to make it your lifestyle.

Make it fun by finding a walking buddy or a step accountability buddy. I’d be more than happy to become your accountability partner. Stay accountable to me on Twitter.

Challenge yourself to see how long you can keep up a streak of your step goal.

…

My daily goal is to hit at least 8k steps. I cover the gap over the weekend when I don’t hit my step count, but on days when I do, I feel good.

Here is my monthly average step count for this month.

If you don’t want to get more steps in, you’ll find an excuse. If you want to, you’ll find a way. It’s as simple as that.

The framework is now in place for you. Go for a walk and let’s enter 2023 with a bang!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***