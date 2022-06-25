ADHD and Distraction in the Military and at Home With Justen Scott [Video]

By Understood

Justen Scott got diagnosed with ADHD this year at age 27. His ADHD “aha” moment happened while he was stationed in Qatar for military service, and work just kept piling up. Trouble with focus and time management had been a problem for Justen since high school. But when others in the military started to notice his challenges, he knew it was time to get evaluated for ADHD.

Host Laura Key and Justen talk about trying to seem “cool” on the outside — even as thoughts race a mile a minute on the inside — and how one small noise can be a huge distraction. Hear Justen’s take on how the military handles ADHD. And pick up a few tips on managing ADHD along the way.

when i was over in qatar you know i’m

the deputy for my office

and at this time i had a lot of meetings

to go to and i went to my first meeting

and when i got back

my boss was like what are you doing i’m

like what are you talking about sir he

was like you know you have another

meeting and i’m like oh man so i had to

rush to that meeting and i’m already

late so you know kind of already feeling

bad

so when i get back to the office the

phone rings i’m on the phone

and i’m supposed to be doing some more

work fixing some excel sheets so after

that phone call i tell my boss hey i’m

gone for the day see you tomorrow and

he’s like did you finish the excel

sheets and i’m like

oh

those excel sheets

so i had to stay you know a little later

to finish the excel sheets

and that’s kind of like the time i was

like

wow what’s going on like

why am i always distracted why can’t i

remember stuff like i realized well you

really got a problem dude

1:02

from the understood podcast network this

is adhd aha a podcast where people share

the moment when it finally clicked that

they or someone they know has adhd

my name is laura key i’m the editorial

director here at understood and as

someone who’s had my own adhd aha moment

i’ll be your host

1:26

i’m here today with justin scott justin

is a student in new york city who is

currently in the army reserves welcome

justin thanks for being here today

thank you for having me i’m excited to

talk with you today and i guess i want

to start i want to say thank you for

your service in the military

thank you for your support ma’am

tell our listeners what you do or what

you have done in the service

so i went to bethune cookman university

i was in the rotc program there got a

commission and i went to the reserves

for like three years i went to drill and

stuff every month then i eventually got

on active duty orders i was in kentucky

went to fort bragg and then i recently

last year came back from qatar and i’m a

medical service officer but when i was

in guitar i was doing more operation

contract work what led you to military

service

well when i was in college i’m a

physical education recreation major and

i wasn’t doing no extracurricular

activities

so somebody put a little bug in my ear

said hey you should try rotc tried it

got a scholarship and then that was it

you’re in the new york area is that

right yes mayo where did you grow up

fayetteville north carolina

yeah i’m an army brat my dad was an army

okay so was that part of your motivation

for joining the military as well no

interesting the

whole military thing was my

ex’s parents idea

got it that’s why i said a little birdie

put it in my ear got it

tell me about what happened in qatar

related to adhd

my favorite boss that i ever had is

named major jonathan ward he’s one of

those people who’s like very detailed

like

by the book like hey after this done you

do this after this done you do this so

at the time i was kind of transitioning

to take his position before a new person

came in so i had to go to more meetings

and

there was a meeting one time

i went to it but we had other meetings

scheduled after that

and me my adhd i forgot so i got back to

the office and i’m just like relaxing

he’s like what are you doing and i’m

looking at him like what do you mean you

have another meeting and i’m like oh my

goodness so have to rush check me in and

you know in the army don’t like you

being late so

now i’m kind of like looking all ashamed

like sorry for being late you know it

was my fault and then i also had work to

do previously before that the meetings

so when i got back from that meeting i

got a phone call got distracted forgot

to do my work i’m about to leave like

hey sir have a nice day he’s looking at

me like

did you finish her other work i’m like

oh

and that happened a lot but luckily i

had a massage that was like my partner

in crime he would kind of remind me like

hey

lt you have a meet and hey we have to go

here

my mind just be all over the place

what’s lt a lieutenant lieutenant i

don’t like me calling sir because it

just feel weird to me i feel older i

just say lt or lieutenant this was an

aha moment for you this sounds like it

was some kind of breakthrough like it it

really stuck with you this incident or

incidents that happened in qatar you

were struggling with focus it sounds

like distraction time management it’s

one of those things like when it keeps

happening other people start noticing it

too so they’re kind of like trying to

help out my

girlfriend she was over there at the

time and she wasn’t even in my section

but she would remind me of stuff too as

well like don’t you have to be here

don’t you have to do this and i’m like

oh you’re right i do have to do that

so it’s just like one thing like when

people other people start noticing then

you start thinking a little more about

it so what did you do from there so when

i was in qatar they couldn’t really do

nothing there because covet and where i

was at they weren’t letting us go off

base or get a real evaluation from my

actual doctor so when i came back that’s

when i went to the actual doctor and

they did like the evaluation you went to

your primary care doctor well now it’s

my veteran affairs doctor yeah you’re

going to have to school me a little bit

on the terminology around the military

i’m not as familiar as i should be it’s

all good it’s like the va you know

that’s kind of like a separate entity

they deal with the veterans and

everything then actually at the like the

military providers is adhd something

that’s openly talked about in the

military just based on your experience

from my experience now to me personally

like military stuff when it comes to

anybody that is different or has a

problem depending on your leadership of

course they don’t like to really talk

about it or

help

in a way but there’s some leaders that

actually help out like my favorite boss

i told them my problems i’m having i

also have a sleep problem too so they

think it’s narcolepsy type two thing

like diagnosed and diagnosed it but i

already took my sleep study test and

everything like i can go to deep sleep

in less than three minutes wow

and so i told him that and he didn’t

need no diagnosis or nothing he

understood so if i’m in the office and

that’s what messes me up too if i might

forget i might go to sleep mm-hmm and

then he’d be like oh wake up sunshine

about oh my fault sir like i can’t help

it like i just go to sleep depending on

who your leader is

they’ll either really help you out like

they’ll understand but some they just

don’t care

you got evaluated you got diagnosed how

old were you at that time 27. 27 so that

was this year okay welcome justin

welcome to our club

and welcome to the good day

6:53

how was school for you did you ever

experience any adhd symptoms that you

can remember growing up elementary

school like k-5 i used to get in trouble

a lot because i finished my work before

everybody like i ain’t got a lot like i

was to me i felt like i was real like a

little genius type thing like when i was

younger stuff was just so easy to me

like i finished my work and everybody

else is

still doing their work so i talk a lot

and i’m like hey why are you still doing

your work so then i get in trouble for

that and they always put me like in

advanced classes in elementary and

middle school but when i got to high

school that’s when i was like i really

don’t school was really not doing it for

me like i never did homework if i did do

homework it was in the morning time five

minutes before class but i could score

high on the quizzes and tests so keep my

grade at like a c or something if i did

homework probably could have been making

all a’s but i wanted to go home and do

what i wanted to do i don’t want to come

home to do homework so it sounds like

you were procrastinating a lot in high

school

yes

and it could have been from it i think

you couldn’t appreciate they didn’t want

to do it and get distracted while you

think about it yeah wow i mean that’s uh

that’s pretty common with adhd and i’m

not surprised to say that this started

to pop up for you in high school because

in high school there are so many more

demands on our executive functioning

skills our time management our

organization our prioritization so

obviously you’re

super bright super smart and lots of

people with adhdr adhd has nothing to do

with intelligence right you were in

advanced classes you’re doing well and

then it sounds like maybe you hit a wall

in high school

yeah and it’s like learning wasn’t fun

for me then in high school i don’t know

it’s like a switch game like in

elementary school in middle school i

actually like reading books and stuff

like now i have to listen to audible

books because at least i can still move

and listen and i know people make fun of

people for doing it but i had to read

with my finger because i literally get

lost so quick

and then boom

page 10 come and i’m asleep

that’s actually a good tactic for people

with adhd it sounds like maybe you were

distracted looking at all that stuff on

the page

yeah it’s like the two lines above and

two lines below it like they start

smushing that line i’m like oh no so

either like you use the ruler or you use

your finger so they also have apps for

on your phone where you can just like

you’re only looking at the one thing

you’re supposed to be looking at i’m not

surprised to hear you say that was a way

that you coped just like you came to

that on your own frustrating

so what were you interested in in high

school

video games sports

and hangout with my friends i played

football and baseball

never made basketball because they can’t

cut me even though they weren’t really

that good

what position did you play in baseball i

have a theory going in my head right now

i want to test it out i was center field

in left field okay i wanted to pitch but

coach digg didn’t let me did you ever

get distracted out in the outfield

you’re laughing

so

baseball

like when i’m in outfit i dance

even in little league like when i was a

picture i danced sona man when i just

throw it and when i’m in the outfield i

dance

yeah especially if the pitcher is just

having an off game and you see him just

walk everybody

and you just like come on dude like

i’m out here bored so i just have to do

something so i just start dancing and

you just hear coach j scott stop dancing

and i’m like my fault coach

you’re kind of confirming my theory here

i talked to someone recently about

baseball on the show and i was asking is

baseball one of the hardest sports for

people with adhd to play unless they’re

the pitcher or the catcher because

there’s so much down time outfield’s got

to be tough when you struggle with focus

i’m glad to hear you danced your way

through that i had to like

so it sounds like you weren’t as

interested in like typical school

subjects

oh no it’s like i was already thinking

in my head why am i even taking this

subject what is this gonna do for me so

if i really thought about it like that

then i really wasn’t doing nothing for

that class like chemistry i was like

when we do a chemistry like what i’m

ever going to use pre-calculus

it’s not like people with adhd are all

interested in math or all interested in

sports it’s really just like any other

human you have your interests but you

have to have that interest of focus

whereas people without adhd it’s much

easier for them to

focus on something that they’re less

interested in

11:22

when i talk to you you are very calm i

get a very calming presence from you

relaxed in like the best possible way

like aware but chill is your brain that

way too no not at all at all what’s it

like in your brain well i was explaining

to somebody yesterday

that there’s so much stuff that’ll be

going on sometimes

i could cry i would say it’s like a

painful cry it’s like a cry like why

can’t you just focus on one thing justin

like

because impressive my brain’s so

creative i like making skits and i like

doing music and i’m doing acting now so

i think of like short films and then i

think about one of my bros he makes

beats so i think about songs and stuff

and this is all this stuff like it’s

coming at once

and i want to like focus on it but then

something else comes and i’m like oh let

me do this one then i’m like oh no this

is a better idea and i did i like three

things back i haven’t even finished that

and that’s just like the creative part

in wanting to do something but the

actual just even

i got a lot of dishes in the sink i

supposed to wash the dishes i supposed

to wash the couple of dishes

because she cooked

but i see it and i literally have a

fight i’m like

justin do you want to do the dishes

right now i mean we could leave them to

the morning but what is she gonna say i

mean we could worry about that in the

morning it really ain’t gonna matter and

then if i my room i go in to play the

game i just leave my headphones on the

bed controller on the bed and whatever

else i had in there and then she’ll come

in there be like you don’t know how to

put the controller back and the

headphones back where it was supposed to

be i’m like i thought at the time that’s

where the headphones and the controller

and stuff supposed to be

and then on top of that supposed to wash

the dishes right after that then i’m

like well i need to go listen to music

in the shower and go jam out so i didn’t

forgot about all these things

because i’m focusing on going to take my

shower and go to bed so it just stuff be

like the flash just

just like slow down yeah the woman

you’re talking about and all that that’s

your girlfriend yeah she doesn’t have

adhd at all trust me i don’t know

does she know that you have adhd

yes

even before i got dark she was thinking

that already too she was like do you

have like that’s what i say when people

start noticing like why you always

forget to do this why you can’t never

sit down nowhere like you always want to

do something different

focus on this focus on that i’m like oh

my gosh yeah we have a lot of resources

on our website for all kinds of people

but one of the tips that we give parents

who have kids with adhd is try to avoid

saying just focus just try harder to

focus

because it’s not like you can just flick

a switch i’ll be there trying to tell

people i am like i wish i could just be

like hey let me just go wash the dishes

real quick

and somebody would like that should be

easy it’s literally not easy like i had

to fight my brain to say hey we’re not

about to do this right now because is

that important right now let’s go do

what we want to go do i hate that should

word you should focus

you should leave me alone

you should leave me alone so your brain

your brain moves what 100 miles an hour

a thousand miles an hour 5 000 miles an

hour about to say about almost a million

just about

but your actions aren’t catching up to

what your brain is doing

no

they don’t i try to be more chill so you

don’t see me like

expressing all that because then you’re

really gonna be like dang heck around

with him cause i’ll literally be

bouncing around if i’m not like relaxed

you just reminded me of something

growing up i remember like before i

realized that i had adhd like in high

school and college i always wanted to

seem really like cool and relaxed but it

was such a hoax because i just i’m like

the opposite of that oh my goodness like

i used to hate like if i was chilling or

like what’s wrong with you and i just be

like what do you mean what’s wrong with

me like i said i can’t be chill

and if i’m really relaxed my voice goes

to like

yeah okay you just dropped like a full

octave i was like i can’t just relax and

chill this is how i feel right now and

then that makes you get back into your

mode again like the whole

like

hyper type thing but then also a lot of

energy goes into that and then like when

you need to step away it’s like i need

to step away leave me alone i need to be

alone

then on top of that with me i have like

anger problems too like i get irritated

real quick and that’s what my

psychiatrist is trying to tell me that’s

kind of one of those things too with it

your irritability because

it is

crazy how i get mad that way

i really relate to that too justin

listen a lot of people don’t know and

maybe you do know but trouble managing

emotions is a common sign of adhd

it’s related to your executive

functioning skills which is kind of like

the ceo of the brain pulling the strings

and it’s like you can go from zero to 50

really fast and that irritability i mean

i know that feeling too like sometimes

i’ll catch a sound from across the room

and i’ll just start to get irritated and

then i can’t shake it for like 20

minutes yo

oh my goodness that vb i don’t like

i love being like petty like

once like you get me upset or something

i like harp on to it and i just like

zone in and it’s like i feel bad for my

girlfriend because she just like i just

say one simple thing and you just get

mad i’m like you might not thought it

was something big but

my brain thought it was something

out of this world like you got me angry

like that so they didn’t put me in anger

management yet i’m still waiting to go

justin it has been so nice to talk with

you today thank you so much for coming

on thank you for having me

you’ve been listening to adhd aha from

the understood podcast network you can

listen and subscribe to adhd aha on

apple spotify or anywhere you get your

podcasts and if you like what you heard

today tell someone about the show we

rely on listeners like you to reach and

support more people

and if you want to share your own aha

moment email us at

adhdaha understood.org

i’d love to hear from you you can go to

u.org

adhd aha to find details on each episode

and related resources that’s the letter

u as an understood dot o r g slash adhd

aha understood as a non-profit and

social impact organization

we have no affiliation with

pharmaceutical companies

learn more at understood.org

mission

adhd aha is produced by jessamine mali

say hi jessamine hi everyone justin d

wright created our music seth melnick

and brianna berry are our production

directors scott cochier is our creative

director

and i’m your host laura key editorial

director at understood thanks so much

for listening

18:24

[Music]

you

