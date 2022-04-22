Affirming Inclusive Learning Environments Webinar [Video]

This is an opportunity for School Board Candidates and other interested parties to learn how to support LGBTQ+ youth in our school systems. We will hear from school board members, candidates, and teachers about how they address small groups of people who want to harm LGBTQ+ students. We will also hear from families about what they need from school boards. We will also provide advice on how current candidates can talk about LGBTQ+ issues when running for school board.
Sponsoring organizations: AFT-Wisconsin, Fair Wisconsin, GSAFE, Human Rights Campaign
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
thank you everyone for joining us um very excited to have all of you here
today we i’m wendy strout i am the state
director for the human rights campaign and i use she her pronouns and we’re very excited to have
our participants here today we’re excited to have our attendees here today
we are aft fair wisconsin g-safe and hrc all
came together to you know knowing that school board issues are
kind of a hot topic issue especially when it comes to lgbtq plus students
we wanted to really offer some guidance to people who are running for school board people who are running you know
who are school board members people who want to be supportive and have affirming school districts so we wanted to provide
this this webinar for all of you um and we are joined with teachers
school board members candidates as well as families and so um you’re going to hear from a
bunch of different perspectives and at the end you’ll also get a toolkit that we will send out to everybody
they can give you more guidance as well but with that i am going to ask sean
to read a land acknowledgement agreement that we always like to share because we
are wisconsin and we have several tribal nations that um are that wisconsin is home so wanted to um
turn it over to sean o’brien from fair wisconsin thank you wendy
um so we acknowledge the circumstances that led to the forced removal of indigenous
1:42
people and honor their legacy of resistance and resilience this history of genocide and colonization informs our
work and vision for a collaborative future we recognize and respect the inherent sovereignty of the first
nations within the boundaries of the state of wisconsin it is important for us to give the
utmost respect to those who inhabited this unsurrendered land before us we need to know where we have been as a
people where we are now because of our history to see where we are going and where we want to go thank you
thank you very much sean um so with that i would like you to meet all of our sponsors are
2:23
um you know and co-sponsors of this uh webinar uh we’re gonna start up with aft wisconsin i’m gonna introduce introduce
2:30
aft um with some people a little bit under the weather but our partners at aft wisconsin
2:36
they’ve been supporters of all students and work with educators and districts to be more welcoming and inclusive
um and so i am now going to turn it over to fair wisconsin to introduce themselves
2:50
hi my name is sean o’brien he him i’m the advocacy and organizing strategist at fair wisconsin uh the executive
2:56
director megan mcdonnell is also on the call tonight fair wisconsin is wisconsin’s only
statewide lgbtq civil rights advocacy organization
thank you and jesus thanks wendy hey everybody my name is brian j my pronouns are he him and i am
3:18
one of the co-executive directors at gsafe we’re a statewide education organization
3:23
focused on making sure our trans and non-binary and lgbt q-plus young people are
not only safe but thriving and feeling affirmed and included
3:38
thank you and i just said human rights campaign i’m the state director she her
3:43
pronouns and we are the part of the largest lgbtq civil rights organization
in the country and we work alongside our partners in each state to further
equality for all lgbtq people um and with that i’d like to introduce
4:01
our panelists um so we’re gonna um start off with kristin kaiser would you like to
4:06
introduce yourself sure thank you so much for you know allowing me to be here tonight my name
4:12
is kristen kaiser i am a second year member of the west allis west milwaukee
4:18
school board i’m also a fourth year fourth grade teacher at indian community school certainly not
4:24
my fourth year but been a big a
big proponent of hrc for many years and i’m just honored to be here tonight
wendy i think you’re muted oh i’m sorry kathy would you like to introduce yourself yes hi my name is kathy and i am
4:50
a proud parent of a non-binary high school student who is with us tonight
hello my name is quill i usually like pronouns
5:03
and i am a senior
thank you laura hi my name is laura cruz i
5:16
am a member of local 1275 here in ashland
5:21
and i work with a wide variety of students and believe that it’s imperative that all
5:28
students and staff members are safe in their work environment
thank you leah hi leah lipska i am um the current board
5:42
clerk of the mount horab area school district i am in my ninth year um and up for re-election this year um and i’m
5:49
really excited to be here thank you i’m nick
5:56
good evening everyone my name is nick ross i use they them pronouns
6:01
i work for diverse and resilient which is the largest lgbtq
6:07
non-profit in the state of wisconsin i work for their anti-violence program out of our appleton office
6:13
um but so i am bringing that to this discussion tonight but the main hat i’m wearing is as a candidate a first-time
6:21
candidate for the appleton area school district school board my fiance is a teacher in the district
6:29
and through my work i have worked with students and families across the state including in our district
6:36
providing resources and support so part of my candidacy one of my main
6:41
priorities is to leverage all of the great connections i’ve made with local resource providers in our community to
6:49
benefit all students and families in the district so i’m really excited to be here tonight and i’m hoping to learn
6:55
um from all the other wonderful speakers here tonight as well
you and kimberly thank you for inviting me as well my name is kimberly saylor i’m the current
7:08
president of the mount horberry school districts board of education i’m also involved in our local pflag chapter and
7:14
i’m a kindergarten educator with the monona grove school district
7:21
thank you everyone for being here i’m very excited to have all of our panelists here today
7:26
so we’re just going to jump into some questions and if we have time um feel free to drop some questions in the chat
7:34
and michelle will help us monitor and we’ll hopefully we’ll have some time at the end
7:40
um so the first question is for our school board members and our candidates
7:45
how do you view the role of the school board in protecting lgbtq
7:51
plus students and anyone can jump in first
uh well something that we recently did was um reviewed our policy i brought up the
8:03
fact that we need to make sure we are reviewing our policies and made sure that we have she her he him they them
8:10
across the board that we have protections for our transgender students for
8:15
privacy in the schools and actually what we’re moving toward more is more privacy options for students versus
8:21
splitting between one or the other we’ve also included direct language in
8:26
all of our policies that protect um cisgender transgender non-binary
8:33
everybody in between so that is while we might have a board that’s very supportive one day there might be a
8:39
board that isn’t and so we put into policy now what we are going to do to protect our
8:45
kids and just say flight across the board that’s how we’re doing it here in west allis
i’d be happy to go next uh piggybacking on kristen yes the primary role of a
8:58
school board member is to create policy so we do need to make sure that we’ve done everything we can
9:03
to make sure that we don’t exclude anyone and to give everyone a fair chance at school success
9:09
also you will probably have an opportunity to write equity statements and also anti-racist statements and
9:16
please be strong and clear in your language you want to watch for passive language like we hope to provide or we
9:23
strive to include all and say instead we will provide we will include no exceptions
9:30
lastly we need to demonstrate to our community that we will not tolerate discrimination or hate and prove that by
9:36
taking appropriate disciplinary action to those who violate our students rights
thank you anyone else so yeah yeah um we also also to piggyback off what uh kimberly said
9:53
since we’re in the same district but we’ve also just developed a framework so when we’re going to do anything we had a
10:00
field trip or anything we review our new equity framework to see are we
10:05
not thinking about inclusion in any way shape or form how is this going to affect all of our
10:11
students and again changing all of our policies which was has been quite an undertaking
um i i just wanted to give the uh experienced board members a chance to
10:27
uh share first so i really appreciate i’m taking some of those tips with me as
10:32
i continue my campaign um and you know i would say i agree with
10:38
the uh priority is policy development inclusive equitable policy development making sure
10:45
that things like gender identity and gender expression are
10:51
like explicitly stated in non-discrimination policies um
10:56
and you know i think the other school board members spoke about
11:02
the policy development aspect of it pretty well i would also say just like
11:07
um you know generating an explicit culture of support for lgbtq students in
11:13
your actions as a board member in your activities throughout the community because i think
when that starts at the top at the school board level that um
11:25
create helps to create a culture of acceptance and affirmation for lgbtq
11:30
youth and i guess i mean something that i would like to see in our district is i would
11:35
like to see the school board members actually get training on
11:41
uh how to affirm lgbtq youth because i feel like if there’s a groundwork that
11:48
everybody shares then um you can get more buy-in from all the different members on uh creating
11:55
inclusive and equitable policies to affirm lgbtq youth and we know that you
12:00
don’t know what you don’t know so people in positions of power on the school board should you know it’s their
12:07
duty to be well informed so i think that providing training to school board
12:13
members would help do that i’d like to piggyback off of nick leah
12:18
kim everybody else saying you know we have equity standards at our district as well and something that a board member
12:25
needs to do is you pull it up every time you’re talking at committee you pull it up and we’re talking about new ideas so
12:31
that they don’t get pushed aside like oh we’ve got these great equity you know statements
12:37
they’re living breathing and should be thought of every decision you make for your school for your kids
great thank you everyone those are great great responses and i love that i love that vision of you
12:53
um so the next question for for school board members and candidates is you know what advice do you have for
13:00
school board candidates who are currently running who want to be good allies
13:05
but are also facing a small minority of people who want to erase lgbtq students
13:10
and and curriculum
although my advice is progress has never been a failing
13:24
solution to anything progress such as discussions we’re having now to protect
13:29
our transgender students progress of having equity statements progress of
13:35
changing pronouns in policy you’re always on the winning side of history when you are focusing on that
13:41
progress never be afraid to be who you are who you support because the loudest people
13:47
in the room aren’t always right it’s the
13:52
you will have more people come out of the woodwork and say oh my gosh thank you i’m so happy you’re doing this i
13:58
just don’t want to get those people involved on what we’re saying and i think it’s really important to always
14:04
validate our kids at the end of the day they’re kids and we are they’re adults
14:10
and we’re protecting everything we can for them so don’t be afraid
be out there i’m happy to go next
14:21
another piece of advice would be to get to know which community groups are already working on this cause and
14:26
immediately offer your support publicly because you’re going to find that there’s movers and shakers in your town
14:31
who have been on this path a very long time and likely have already worked with your districts on specific issues
14:38
i can give you one relevant example for the school board members wisconsin state law requires that we create a human
14:44
growth and development committee whose role is to advise the school board on the design and implementation of the
14:50
curriculum on this topic and also that law further states that this committee must be comprised of
14:55
parents teachers school administrators pupils health care professionals and
15:01
members of your clergy so while this human growth and development curriculum only needs to be
15:06
approved by the school board every five years it’s typically the people who volunteer for that committee who want to
15:13
see inclusive and welcoming schools and curriculums and they’re going to advocate for your district efforts
15:18
year-round
um i’m gonna talk just a little bit from the candidate perspective like if
15:30
not on a board yet um but i will say unfortunately so like i’ve received so much overwhelming
15:38
support it’s been amazing as like an out lgbtq candidate uh it’s not something i
15:43
was expecting something i was expecting were uh was to get
15:49
um you know targeted because of my identity and that has happened and you know the attacks are vicious i’m not
15:56
going to repeat any thing that i have that has been
16:01
you know tossed at me but most of these things happen on social media thankfully i have a great support system
16:08
so that i can rely on them to like complain and just like be
16:14
upset about the hateful things people are saying um but you know i would really like
16:21
to see other candidates supporting each other so
16:26
you know uh you know if you notice that an out lgbtq candidate is getting
16:31
targeted because of their identity um i would say please like allyship is a
16:37
verb stand up and say something about it you know bullying if if if you as a
16:44
candidate do not want bullying in our schools we should feel the same way
16:49
about you know bullying that is happening to each other any one of us who is being
16:55
targeted because of our identity um you know so i would love to see more of that
17:01
in my race um because you know i guess i’m just i’m being a
17:08
little vulnerable here i guess but like as a first-time candidate you can tell yourself they’re just trolls
17:13
and try to move on but it’s it it’s hard and it sticks with you and it’s nice
17:19
when people demonstrate their support in a public way
thank you for that that’s all really great advice leah yeah i will say that um any time i’ve
17:35
ever met with someone who’s considering running for the board the first thing i tell them is you have to have thick skin
17:40
you can make decisions that you think are so minor we had a discussion about
17:45
possibly offering free coffee you think that would be i don’t know something cool oh no it turned into a big thing i
17:53
don’t like coffee i like juice uh coffee isn’t wellness i mean so when we get into these more complex
18:00
issues it gets even harder and get yourself a good support system if you don’t have one and you get on the
18:06
board because you will need it um you you have to have an outlet uh write
18:13
paint run um something um because you you have to
18:19
find a way to to channel that stress and you will be called names that you would never think
18:25
anyone would ever call you i’ve been called a bully i was a union president i i was a bully then i’m not a bully on
18:31
the school board so um you know it’s
18:36
you have to have thick skin and you have to figure out a way to to channel it so it doesn’t get to you
thank you um that’s all great advice i really appreciate that uh so but now
18:53
we’re gonna switch a little bit of direction and we’re going to ask some questions to our
18:59
teachers and some of these teachers are also school board members as well so we have a couple of questions for teachers
19:06
uh so you know because you know teachers are very much a big part of the school district and implementing these policies
19:12
so the first question i have is what do you need from your school board
19:18
to feel safe in supporting lgbtq plus students in your school district
19:30
i get to go i teach at a school that is very lgbtq
19:38
um safe and supportive a year ago
19:43
i went to our head of school and said hey can i make a pride flag for my classroom that says i love you and all
19:49
the tribal languages and immediately said yes and we’re going to make copies we’re going to put them up all the school and so knowing i had that ability
19:57
to you know i’ve always been open with the kids about loving who they are
20:03
and having administration say that we can do that and backed with policy
20:08
we’re going to support our kids is really powerful we have our policies in west allis west
20:14
milwaukee that says you know controversial issues can be on a base by
20:20
base situation and we had folks drive around the district looking for ways to be mad at us
20:25
and we had a first grade teacher with a rainbow flag we told her move it to another wall
20:30
because we support what you want to support but there’s always that leah said there’s always someone out there
20:36
who is going to look for ways to tear us down and on the end of the day we’re always going to be on
20:42
the side of wellness and what’s best for our kids if we are
20:49
supporting policies and telling folks it’s okay to support
20:55
lgbtq kids and let’s go for it
i i i i um
21:07
i oh okay i’m not feeling very good today um i agree with you and i think
21:14
that it’s really important that school board members uh learn
21:19
about and educate themselves about the statistics uh that are out there um
21:27
if you’re not familiar with the yrbs
21:35
student surveys when you look at the stats
21:41
it’s it’s you know suicide rates
21:46
um bullying there’s just i mean the
21:52
it’s just when you see it it just makes me cry because
21:59
um i was in that position too um growing up and it’s nice that there’s more support
22:08
but i still think that yes we need to support
22:14
students it needs to be in our curriculum if if we don’t have a policy
22:22
that indicates that we will have curriculum
22:28
that that has people that when they look
22:33
in the curriculum they see themselves if that’s not there
22:38
you’re going to continue to have many issues because you do not
22:44
belong and you also need to support us as teachers on
22:50
how to handle things you know uh a lot of people just don’t know
22:56
and so everyone across the board really needs
23:01
to educate themselves and and figure out thank you to whoever put the the yrbs
23:07
report out there um uh there’s too many
23:13
too many kids who attempt suicide there’s too many staff members who
23:20
will leave the profession because they don’t feel supported in their districts and
23:26
and that’s a shame and that’s awful actually and so we need to have in in
23:32
all sorts of different uh areas about stonewall and history and
23:37
you know there’s a lot of that one’s an easy one but there’s a lot of information
23:43
and that should be in the curriculum and it’s just really imperative and then
23:49
support those those teachers and those advocates
23:54
that’s the most important thing i believe that you can you can do for our community
thank you um i have another question for teachers is
24:11
you know this is you know and there might be some teachers out there might be some school board members out there like wondering
24:17
you know what do teachers do you know to support lgbt students so i’d love to hear from
24:23
teachers like what are some of the ways that you have been able to provide an affirming space to lgbt
24:31
plus students
well something that i’ve started doing is you know waving my pride flag around my classroom
24:43
making sure we include non-binary characters when i’m writing stories with my students we you would not believe the
24:50
fact that most of these kids have never had a they them character when they write a story so we talk about that we
24:56
buy books and make sure we have um unique characters and everything in
25:02
between our school very thankfully allowed us to start a gay straight alliance
25:07
and we have been very actively um running this and for about three
25:13
months now and we averaged 30 kids in a small private school and
25:19
it’s been very well supported by our board by our head of school and
25:25
our school has internally started talking about ways we can protect students whose parents aren’t supportive
25:32
internally in our school why you know we can start putting things like the preferred pronouns preferred names
25:38
because that’s information for us to use we if parents aren’t ready to support
25:44
their child then we can support them in a safest space possible because like laura said
25:49
it is devastating the suicide rate and homeless rate that occurs because families can’t be
25:55
supportive and i know i can’t speak for everyone but i know for other teachers they’re my kids
26:02
from the minute they get me in fourth grade until however long they’re always giving my kids and if the only person they hear
26:08
all day is i love you and i support you and if you need something let me know
26:13
it’s wonderful and that’s a huge way teachers can support their students
i noticed um in the uh the chat um you know libraries making
26:30
sure there’s a wide variety of books um as you said uh with they them
26:38
uh and there’s yep the trevor uh project
26:43
and having that information that’s out there with those hotline numbers
26:50
so individuals can find that information readily instead of trying to google who
26:57
knows what um and potentially um
27:03
you know some some they’ve got filters that go through uh
27:08
in the internet and that could put someone at risk depending upon those
27:14
filters and um i think that working with um
27:22
you know the the groups that are on here will really just help everyone move forward and
27:31
i remember having a conversation with a with a teacher who
27:37
his belief was that
27:44
it wasn’t okay for people like me and uh and students and
27:51
whatever and and i just said you know i value your beliefs
27:59
and when you come on campus and are on school property and you’re
28:06
taking uh trips school sponsored trips your first priority is to ensure the
28:14
safety of all kids and if you’re unable to do that for all
28:20
students then you’re probably in the wrong field
28:26
and and i think that really kind of opened his eyes like whoa
28:33
um and
thank you thank you um so i appreciate hear from the teachers that um we definitely want to hear from
28:46
the families that are affected by some of these school policies and i want to address this first question to kathy
28:53
um what do you need from your school board to feel safe and
28:58
welcome and for your child to feel safe and welcome in your school district
29:04
thank you wendy um you know it’s it’s a large part having it in the policies such
29:10
that the lgbtq youth can be identified
29:16
by their names and not necessarily their legal names um
29:21
so that they can feel safe and so that they don’t have a dead name
29:27
um and it allows for them to be identified by their pronouns
29:32
um and you know it’s
29:37
it’s also frustrating when we think that our district has these in policies but then you get one parent to to file a
29:44
lawsuit and suddenly there’s concerns about the school district having to backpedal and
29:50
then it and then it feels as if our youth are not protected so being able to have those policies in place firmly in
29:57
place and i like the idea of writing it from the standpoint of protecting everyone so that if you get
30:05
a school board panel that isn’t quite as inclusive so then it’s harder for them
30:11
to dismantle that um you know in terms of with with teachers you know having the teachers
30:18
checking in with the students to make sure that they’re being supportive to the students
30:23
i know one of the biggest complaints from other transparent and other trans youth is substitute teachers that
30:31
unfortunately commonly they they’re the list of students that they’re given
30:36
has the dead name and not the name of the student um and so then they’re harmed every single time there’s a
30:42
substitute teacher so it’s having teachers making putting in all the effort as they
30:47
prepare to have a substitute teacher to protect our youth another big thing is gender-neutral
30:54
bathrooms there’s not enough um and when there are gender-neutral
31:00
bathrooms you know really encouraging people who have other options for bathrooms to use those instead
31:08
so that those students who don’t have as many options
31:13
can actually have the opportunity to go to the bathroom during the day for for some trans youth they can’t ever go to
31:20
the bathroom at school because they can’t ever get into a general neutral bathroom um and then lastly it’s it’s making sure
31:28
that our school board and and the school administration and the teachers all have training on how to
31:36
support our lgbtq youth
um i just want to take a moment to think oh yeah sorry just to thank kathy for that and
31:48
um you know part of my work with diverse and resilient is going into school districts to provide trainings and we
31:56
often specifically about the gender-neutral bathroom situation um
32:02
you know there are things that student wellness and well-being is
32:07
impacted by these things in ways that we hardly even see for example we in my
32:13
work we hear from students often things like oh i just don’t go to
32:19
the bat or i just don’t drink water during the day so you know kids navigating their 8 9 10 hours being
32:27
at the school building without drinking any water you know the physical the mental impacts of that kind of uh
32:34
situation you know day after day week after week you know those are some of the hidden
32:39
ways that things like because a young person is usually dealing with so many
32:45
things they’re not going to offer you the information that they’re not drinking water at all right they’re
32:51
going to talk about things that seem more uh important in their minds or that are
32:56
more like whatever the crisis at the moment is they’re not going to tell you they haven’t had water at school for the
33:03
past like three months or whatever so you know it goes deeper than we might think those issues
33:09
of like gender neutral restrooms and things like that so thank you for bringing that up kathy
thank you thank you i think it’s really important for school board candidates to hear um
33:24
what what the families actually needs or and what the students actually need to appreciate you’re both bringing that up
33:30
um so if you have a question for a call um can you share some examples of when educators have helped you feel affirmed
33:37
and walk them welcomed in your school yeah so i
33:42
am always really appreciative of my teachers who like make the effort to include me
33:50
because uh so i first came out to my friends
33:56
like end of seventh grade and i got very negative support from them so i had no
34:03
one who supported me however um in eighth grade my english teacher
34:10
she had and she has like these weekly assignments we do on different articles
34:15
and she included one on lgbtq youth and she on these reflections
34:22
she always includes a space for us to like put other information or opinions
34:27
and that’s actually where i technically came out to her and i just said i used say them and
34:34
afterwards she she came up to me privately and she like she asked what i needed
34:40
like what i was comfortable with and she also like apologized if she felt if i had felt as though she
34:47
wasn’t supportive enough um in the past and i
34:53
was really appreciative of that because that was really the first time i felt like i was being respected
34:59
and i feel like just her using my name and her
35:05
using my pronouns was in like the class made my friends and peers who previously
35:11
weren’t supporting me warm up to the idea that i was queer
35:16
and then uh and then freshman year i was in the gsa
35:22
and we did our um professional development day where
35:27
we had a we had like a training where the gsa uh students were the ones who actually
35:34
conducted the thea class and were the ones who engaged
35:40
and spoke to the teachers so i think it’s also really important
35:46
to um include our like queer youth in on those because
35:51
we are the ones that are experiencing this we know what we’re going through the best
35:57
and i really feel as though we are the ones who can best share and elaborate what we need
thank you quill um i appreciate that i know we’ve heard from other youth
36:17
um in other events we’ve had where they wish that school board members would listen to what they need
36:24
um and so i appreciate you being on and sharing that in kathy and nick sharing what students actually need so i think
36:32
one of the things that we’re hoping candidates and future school board members also get from this is that
36:38
you know to remember the students who are who are directly affected by policies that are passed
36:44
um so i think we have some time for questions so i’m gonna ask michelle
36:50
um if she could she’s been monitoring our chat with us and um if you can just
36:55
ask a few questions that have come up sure the first thing i want to elevate from the chat is quill you are
37:02
getting a lot of love in the chat so make sure you read those um
37:09
and then uh here are a couple questions that folks asked one of them was how can
37:15
we support students when school boards consider the rainbow a political image
37:22
and it cannot be displayed in a classroom
does anybody want to talk about that or what you could also talk about is ways
37:37
how do you support lgbtq plus youth in a district that might have something like that going on what are ways you can show
37:43
up for students
37:50
so now i can talk a little bit um so yeah that’s
37:55
definitely regional i feel like because um our district for example bought
38:00
rainbow flags and put them everywhere um and we have um
38:07
our p flag the hands out stickers and we’ve got luggage tags and i think 90 of the
38:14
student population has them on their backpack or coat or or whatever
38:19
um i think it’s you know it’s coming up with if your school is not okay with you
38:25
having a rainbow flag then don’t have rainbow stickers and rainbow pencils and
38:32
we write policies to be specific oftentimes we don’t think of every possible scenario so find the loopholes
yeah i i think you know i’m in an area where like appleton i would say is probably
38:51
like the most quote progressive area that along with green bay and then
38:56
it gets less and less so the further you go out so you know
39:02
as someone like in my work we are all often like kind of strategizing with
39:07
teachers and school district folks about like how you can do this when school board policies do things like this or
39:14
even go further like we think about these lawsuits that certain districts have come
39:21
under because of their like policies related to lgbtq students so we are
39:26
trying to strategize with folks as far as like how do you affirm students when you can’t do certain
39:33
things that would explicitly affirm them so you know if you’re an educator and you’re able at the first day of class to
39:39
like introduce yourself with your pronoun or if you know that you have a student
39:46
um who you know uses they them pronouns and
39:51
they are comfortable with that just like being explicit about modeling those of course
39:57
with the students consent and permission um yeah those are two small tips
thanks everyone um another one and i’m pretty sure this was inspired by quill
40:16
and i love this question um what are ways other district school
40:21
boards make themselves accessible to students and how can students
40:27
connect with admin and school boards
40:34
i think this is um something that’s been hard especially with covid not being able to have
40:40
students come in we used to have students come and present to like as ambassadors
40:45
um we did have our one of our high schools the
40:51
black student student council came to us
40:58
and asked could we have start introducing like a um black history
41:05
course and working with those students and their advisors we got professors to come in and i think
41:13
something that because we were so open and we were so able to
41:19
you know quickly have the kids come in i know for our board it kind of showed
41:25
off that we are willing to listen and especially with the children i know i go to as many events as
41:30
possible and when i go there i’m wearing my hrc pin or i’m wearing an hrc shirt
41:36
as a subtle way to be like i’m someone you could talk to if that was something a situation that you felt comfortable
41:42
with i’m not going to walk up to a kid and be like talk to me about xyz if it’s not the right situation
41:48
but allowing getting kids to know who you are and
41:54
accessibility in that way i think is going to be helpful
yeah i’m happy to go next um so all of our committees for the school board all have student reps on them
42:07
and they’re not just you know sort of passively there they are actively participating and they uh serve as a
42:15
conduit both directions so they’re bringing us news from the student body and they’re reporting back and we really
42:21
appreciate and value that partnership and we’re all listening when they talk because it really is special to have
42:27
them have that voice at the board level um also as a class project one of our seventh
42:33
grade ela projects is that they get to write to the school board members with some of the issues that they have
42:39
in their classrooms and in their buildings and then we get to respond back so i think just keeping that connection
42:44
open and active is really a good thing for our student body
thank you all so much um we’re also getting a couple questions that are somewhat similar which is um
43:03
you know some districts have anti-equity candidates running um and they’re saying
43:09
that districts don’t need equity statements because we don’t want to be labeling our students
43:16
and another question sort of in the same vein is
43:21
people who want to throw out books and dictate that inclusiveness is included in the curriculum are running for our
43:27
local school boards and being well funded and getting their messages out how can we encourage people to run on a
43:34
platform of inclusiveness given the climate out there
well um i decided to run partly because i’m like attracted to the fire like the
43:49
flame um but also because for me it’s a longer game like i love this community i’m
43:56
going to be here whether i win the election or not i’m going to
44:02
continue running whether i win this time or not um and you know part of what i want to
44:09
do through my candidacy is you know i do is to like inspire other folks
44:16
not because i’m so special but because i am pretty regular right i mean i am a
44:23
normal person who works full-time and this is something i care about so i decided to do it
44:29
and like i said earlier on i wasn’t expecting how much support i got so i’m hoping to
44:34
spread that message that you know there is a lot of support in our community i think kristin was talking about earlier
44:40
the loudest voices in the room aren’t always the most representative so we need to like cultivate more of those
44:46
quieter voices through our own example that like you know you can do it too
44:52
there is support for you if you want to step up and yeah so that’s what i would say about
44:58
that
um i think in the climate that we’re in right now it is really hard to get
45:17
well-composed people to run for school board because they don’t want to deal with like lydia said
45:23
building like that thick skin it’s ridiculous some of the stuff that we’ve gotten over the last year um i’m
45:29
literally sitting in front of all my quilting supplies because that’s my outlet for dealing with stuff um
45:36
but calling people out on you you know we have a person who’s coming to our school
45:42
to meetings and talking against transgender students to the point where i re we started talking about what our
45:49
public comic how do public comments what’s the level of first amendment rights because it’s
45:55
becoming atrocious that’s someone who is an ally and someone who loves our students
46:02
i don’t want to sit there in my space because
46:07
it looks like i’m allowing it to happen and although there are laws saying we can’t respond to a public comment
46:13
in that moment it’s something we’re trying to work out because i don’t think it’s okay to sit there as
46:20
a board member and make it appear as i’m okay with what he’s saying just because i can’t make a response in the moment
46:27
i’m thinking about turning my seat around while he speaks on that because i feel like a statement has to be said
46:34
and thankfully where i’ve been those candidates have
46:41
not been winning because at the end of the day people they’ll complain about budget they’ll complain about curriculum
46:48
but they also don’t want to lose that voice and when you’re on a board sometimes there’s moments where you can’t speak
46:54
and i think that has a lot to do with um those who want to make the loudest
46:59
noise in the room and nick i appreciate everything you’ve been saying tonight i’ve been writing down so many ideas and kimberly and leah
47:06
as well and laura just i’m always learning so i just have to put out there that this has been really wonderful for
myself as well um on the public comments you should
47:18
check out our statement um that we have out there um because we
47:24
we’ve had where people come and then they just start spewing and yep and you can’t respond and you have to just sit
47:30
there and not not really smile but you know you sit there and take it and
47:36
we very much call out you’re not allowed to do this you’re not allowed to do that and we run a lot of those types of
47:42
policies through wasb to make sure that we’re not going to get our hand slapped in any way
47:48
just let the smart lawyer people review it first but i would definitely check it can you
47:55
can you share what wasb is oh it’s wisconsin association of school boards
48:02
and they have a great legal department that will review policies um
48:08
we had a policy review done a few years ago and we’re still going through policies and making updates and
48:16
getting everything where it needs to be we looked at a policy last night that was written in 1979 and hasn’t been
48:21
looked at since so
well i think we have time for one more question and um i think i’d like to close with a
48:34
question um what advice would you give um to someone
48:40
running for school board like what lessons learned like maybe if you could go back in the time machine and you know
48:47
you could give yourself advice when you were starting on this journey uh what what tips would you give someone
48:53
if people just go around and give one tip um i would also like to know what quill
49:01
thinks we should do if they’re still available to respond
nick can you can you repeat the question because quill wasn’t paying attention
49:13
high schooler yeah for for you quill i was asking folks what advice they would
49:19
give to people running for office but what advice would you give to people running for office
49:26
i don’t no because i i’m honestly mostly focused on a like
49:34
teacher school level because that is where i feel like my voice
49:40
is most heard and listened to because the teachers that i talked to know me
49:47
and i feel like they are more easy to approach so i’m not sure
49:53
but i you know i liked it you know i think will has a very good point you know for
49:59
them they’re looking at at the at their school level
50:04
but at the school board level you know the school board is is overseeing all all the schools and there’s transgender
50:11
youth in the elementary schools you know so it’s it’s really the school board you know to be able to have the policies in
50:17
place for for all the schools because we have trans youth of all ages um and and
50:23
so uh wherever they’re at in their lives they need support
to jump into that that’s where you really have to have the
50:39
teacher advocate to to walk alongside with the parents
50:45
and the school board to help all the different parties because
50:51
there’s a lot of different levels that people people are at and so
50:56
you really have to kind of meet people where they’re at and help them through things
51:01
and also have them the school board understand
51:07
that you know lawsuits do happen over these things and they need to take it very seriously
51:14
and um as you were saying um you know look
51:20
talk with the attorneys talk with the school board um
51:27
i can’t remember what it is
51:34
i think my advice that i’ve learned over the years is that um back when i was running and in my early
51:40
years as a school board member i was really focused on just sort of
51:45
nodding and being comfortable with the discomfort if i heard someone saying something i didn’t
51:50
agree with and now i know that i have to use my outside voice they need to hear right away this isn’t acceptable
51:57
because the student body and the teachers need to see where their advocates are and they need to hear it very clearly
and to piggyback off what kimberly said don’t be afraid to ask questions if you
52:12
don’t know and don’t be afraid to be the descending voice even if you’re the only one
52:18
you will sleep better at night knowing that you voted your conscience even if it’s not gonna pass
52:24
so that’s that would be my advice
52:30
um i really appreciate those tips i will be taking them and my tip has nothing to
52:35
do with being lgbtq my tip is get a campaign manager
52:42
get people to help you don’t try to do it all yourself and that’s probably a less that’s a lesson
52:49
i’ve had to learn myself even though people were telling me to do all of those things
52:55
um yeah so get people to help you run
53:01
um quick tip don’t run during a pandemic uh second tip um
53:10
go big go bold everybody who runs has a why don’t forget that why why are you
53:16
there why are you what’s your purpose for it’s a lot of work it’s a lot more work than
53:22
people think it is and it’s not just one monday every other week it’s every monday and every public comment on
53:27
facebook and every email and at the end of the day you know who you
53:34
are don’t get lost in those loud voices don’t get lost in
53:39
the political climate just be you and you’ll be amazing
thank you everyone and michelle thank you for monitoring the questions i appreciate that um so we’re coming to the end but i
53:55
wanted to give our panelists if anybody had any final statements or any wrap up question
54:01
things that they would like to leave our attendees with wanted to give that opportunity to people
54:11
i really wanted to thank kathy and quill it’s very hard to put yourselves out there um i have a child who attends a
54:17
rainbow group so i really appreciate um i took so many notes on the random
54:23
things around me that i really appreciate as someone who’s always trying to learn um
54:28
and i just want to thank everyone who’s here tonight who made the effort on a tuesday night to
54:34
come sit in this amazing webinar to learn more and you’re always willing to reach out to me i’m on west allis school board so
54:40
you’re always welcome to find me
i just want to say thank you to everyone this is cup filling um it energized me to continue the good
54:55
fight over the next what 13 days oh my goodness so i just really appreciate
55:01
sharing the space with all of you tonight my thanks as well and thank you to the
55:08
participants that come because when you show up the school boards recognize that yes there is support for this and yes we
55:14
will continue
well i just want to offer my final thanks i want to thank all of the co-sponsors asp wisconsin
55:33
gsa fair wisconsin hrc um for
55:38
putting this together and thank you so much to our panelists all of you um this is you know we
55:44
couldn’t do it without you we really appreciate all that you’ve been willing to share with our
55:50
our attendees and just for those who are are listening we are going to be sharing
55:57
this video out later this week we also put together a toolkit some of it includes some the statistics
56:03
that laura mentioned things that you can share things that will help you in your final weeks
56:09
as you’re running for office um you also should get an email that talks about all of the um gives you gets
56:16
you connected to the different organizations as well but with that i just again thank you so much everyone for your participation
56:23
thank you for sharing your advice um thank you for putting yourselves out here and i really appreciate it so thank
56:29
you everyone could i just jump in here wendy i think
56:36
we also need to remember um our gay lesbian transgender
56:41
parents our families and forms uh you know i i worked with our district
56:48
quite a bit about wait a minute your your mother your father well wait a minute that doesn’t
56:54
really fit my family and so you know whether you’re a school board member or running for school board as
57:01
administrators and and and other uh there’s just a lot
57:07
that can be done to help families feel included
57:13
in whatever way we we define our families so it is
57:18
really a rich topic to to explore
thank you thank you lauren i did see an email a question about all the resources yes
57:29
everybody who rsvp’d and i also had a couple of school board candidates reach out to me and ask for the recording uh
57:36
everybody will get that access to it so thank you so much everyone and you have an amazing evening and good luck to the
57:42
final stretch of your campaign and have a great day thank you
