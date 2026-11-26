By Lucy Smith

The One Hundred Year Study on Artificial Intelligence (AI100) is a longitudinal study that assesses AI’s development and societal impact. Reports are released once every five years, with the 2026 edition being the third in the series. The title of this year’s report is “AI Goes Mainstream: The Scaling Era and the Rise of Generative AI”. The panel behind the project is an international committee of experts tasked with examining AI’s evolution across technical, ethical, economic, and societal domains. They respond to 12 standing questions about AI’s advances, opportunities, dangers, and societal effects, and compare developments since 2021 with the previous panel’s assessments.

Among other things, the 2026 AI100 Study Panel report examines the scaling of data and computing resources behind generative AI, advances in scientific discovery, investment in AI infrastructure, the concentration of frontier AI development, cybersecurity and military applications, the trustworthiness of digital media, emerging risks, public participation, and international governance.

The report highlights 12 key takeaways:

Scaling is the paradigm that has powered the chief advances in generative AI over the last five years: building AI systems using ever more compute and ever more data. But the scaling paradigm is running into data and compute constraints, shifting the frontier toward reasoning and inference-time compute. Like the World Wide Web, AI is a disruptive technology. It is already transforming the creative industries, mathematics, and software development, all fields that were believed to be beyond its reach. AI is transforming science, a fact recognized by the 2024 Nobel Prizes in both Physics and Chemistry. It is compressing research timescales, yet it also raises many new scientific grand challenges that demand attention. Capital investment in AI infrastructure is unprecedented in scale and speed, propping up parts of the U.S. economy, dominating capital markets, fueling fears of a financial bubble, and straining energy and freshwater supplies. Frontier AI development is concentrated among a small number of U.S. and Chinese actors, raising international concerns about who will ultimately own and have access to leading-edge AI technologies. Cybersecurity has emerged as a major area of risk for the abuse of AI, and as a possible area in which powerful AI systems might cause real-world harms. Military AI has gone from being a hypothetical point of speculation to a transformative force in active conflicts. AI-generated imagery, audio, and video have ended the century-old assumption that evidence based on photographs and audio and video recordings is inherently trustworthy. AI is reshaping the lives of billions of people, yet the public has had little say in how it is developed and deployed. AI risks once seen as pure science fiction are now emerging, while existing ethical concerns require ever more attention. AI governance is fragmented and increasingly framed in terms of national security, with little international consensus among states on its direction. The pace of AI development over the past five years has been unprecedented, and few people predicted where AI would be today, even five years ago. If the current pace is sustained, we should expect the next five years to surprise us just as much.

You can read the report in full here.

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Previously Published on aihub.org with Creative Commons License

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