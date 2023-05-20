Air Fryer Zucchini Squash Recipe

Zucchini (courgette) is flavorful and delicious on its own, but throw in a few spices and the delightful texture that an air fryer brings and you are in for a treat! Making zucchini in the air fryer could not be easier and it makes a great snack or side dish to accompany your favorite savory dishes. Enjoy!

📋 Features

Quick and easy to make.

Crisp and flavorful.

Healthy and nutrient-dense.

Makes a great appetizer, snack or side dish.

Great on its own or alongside your favorite condiments.

Naturally vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free, low-carb and keto friendly.

🔪 How-to Make Air Fryer Zucchini

Step 1: Slice zucchini and place into a mixing bowl.

Step 2: Drizzle with oil and spices. Toss to coat.

Step 3: Air fry.

Step 4: Enjoy!

💭 FAQ

Can I omit the oil in this recipe?

Yes, completely!

How do I served air fried zucchini?

Serve this dish as is for a healthy snack, alongside your favorite dipping sauces for a flavorful appetizer or as a great side dish alongside your favorite savory meals.

How do I store and reheat this dish?

Air fryer zucchini keeps well stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. To reheat, place the zucchini into your air fryer and air fry at 350F for 5 minutes or reheat in a 350F oven until warmed throughout (about 10 minutes).

🍲 More Delicious Air Fryer Side Dishes

Air Fryer Eggplant

Air Fryer Potato Wedges

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Air Fryer Tofu

📖 Recipe

Save

—

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock