Air Fryer Zucchini Squash Recipe

Zucchini (courgette) is flavorful and delicious on its own, but throw in a few spices and the delightful texture that an air fryer brings and you are in for a treat! Making zucchini in the air fryer could not be easier and it makes a great snack or side dish to accompany your favorite savory dishes. Enjoy!
📋 Features
- Quick and easy to make.
- Crisp and flavorful.
- Healthy and nutrient-dense.
- Makes a great appetizer, snack or side dish.
- Great on its own or alongside your favorite condiments.
- Naturally vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free, low-carb and keto friendly.
🔪 How-to Make Air Fryer Zucchini
Step 1: Slice zucchini and place into a mixing bowl.
Step 2: Drizzle with oil and spices. Toss to coat.
Step 3: Air fry.
Step 4: Enjoy!
💭 FAQ
Can I omit the oil in this recipe?
Yes, completely!
How do I served air fried zucchini?
Serve this dish as is for a healthy snack, alongside your favorite dipping sauces for a flavorful appetizer or as a great side dish alongside your favorite savory meals.
How do I store and reheat this dish?
Air fryer zucchini keeps well stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. To reheat, place the zucchini into your air fryer and air fry at 350F for 5 minutes or reheat in a 350F oven until warmed throughout (about 10 minutes).
🍲 More Delicious Air Fryer Side Dishes
📖 Recipe
—
Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum
***
—
Photo credit: iStock