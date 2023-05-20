Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Air Fryer Zucchini Squash Recipe

Air Fryer Zucchini Squash Recipe

This easy, healthy Air Fryer Zucchini squash recipe is packed with flavor for the perfect side dish, appetizer or snack. Naturally vegan, keto and gluten-free.

by Leave a Comment

 

Zucchini (courgette) is flavorful and delicious on its own, but throw in a few spices and the delightful texture that an air fryer brings and you are in for a treat! Making zucchini in the air fryer could not be easier and it makes a great snack or side dish to accompany your favorite savory dishes. Enjoy!

📋 Features

  • Quick and easy to make.
  • Crisp and flavorful.
  • Healthy and nutrient-dense.
  • Makes a great appetizer, snack or side dish.
  • Great on its own or alongside your favorite condiments.
  • Naturally vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free, low-carb and keto friendly.

🔪 How-to Make Air Fryer Zucchini

Step 1: Slice zucchini and place into a mixing bowl.

Step 2: Drizzle with oil and spices. Toss to coat.

Step 3: Air fry.

Step 4: Enjoy!

💭 FAQ

Can I omit the oil in this recipe?

Yes, completely!

How do I served air fried zucchini?

Serve this dish as is for a healthy snack, alongside your favorite dipping sauces for a flavorful appetizer or as a great side dish alongside your favorite savory meals.

How do I store and reheat this dish?

Air fryer zucchini keeps well stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. To reheat, place the zucchini into your air fryer and air fry at 350F for 5 minutes or reheat in a 350F oven until warmed throughout (about 10 minutes).

🍲 More Delicious Air Fryer Side Dishes

Air Fryer Eggplant

Air Fryer Potato Wedges

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Air Fryer Tofu

📖 Recipe

Save

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Kristen Wood

Kristen Wood is the author of *Vegetarian Family Cookbook*, *Fermented Hot Sauce Cookbook,* and *Hot Sauce Cookbook for Beginners*. She is also a food writer, photographer, recipe developer, and creator of MOON and spoon and yum.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x