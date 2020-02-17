Get Daily Email
Anita D – ‘And the Psych Ward Says’

“You won’t be receiving any actual therapy sessions while you’re here, but we will recommend them as treatment for after we let you out.”

By Button Poetry

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
And the psych ward says
00:07
there is no need to worry
00:10
this asylum was built to help you
00:13
and just like the straps
00:14
on the stretcher that you rolled in on, we are going to keep you safe and secured.
00:20
Notice the locked doors and all the cameras
00:23
perched in the corners like hawks. We will be watching.
00:27
But this is all for you and your well-being.
00:29
You are sick, anxious, depressed,
00:32
a danger to yourself. The state told us to hold you
00:35
for 72 hours but if you sign this paper,
00:38
we can pretend your stay here this weekend is voluntary.
00:41
Friday morning, you will be woken up by strangers
00:44
in white coats and clipboards.
00:46
You will be asked again and again and again
00:49
about why and how you want to kill yourself. Be honest.
00:52
Remember, you are only here for three days,
00:55
so take advantage of the five to ten minutes you have
00:58
with the doctors, but understand, he has a list
01:01
of patients as long as his pay stubs, so you won’t be receiving any actual therapy
01:04
sessions while you’re here, but we will recommend them as treatment
01:07
for after we let you out. Until then, we want you to be comfortable,
01:10
so sit back, enjoy the plastic furniture
01:13
and coloring books. We have old radios with no antennae
01:16
but the static is still loud enough to drown out the sound
01:18
of the woman screaming in 2B. That’s just Cindy. She just
01:21
does that sometimes. Well, she didn’t always but she
01:24
does now and until we can find the right medication we are going to keep
01:27
to keep helping her, just like we want to keep helping you if only
01:30
you’d let us. It’s Friday morning
01:33
and you haven’t even tried the meds yet. You’re still lying to us about holding the knife
01:36
to your arm like your parents haven’t told us everything. Just be honest
01:39
and let us help you. Did I mention
01:42
that the state only recognizes the existence of psychiatric patients
01:44
Monday through Friday, meaning the past
01:47
the past forty eight hours you’ve spent here didn’t even count, meaning,
01:50
we still have time for a break-through or a breakdown?
01:52
This is a good thing. This means we still have time to help
01:55
you and I can see that you’re getting upset but do not
01:58
walk away from me with tears streaming and knuckles buried in palms.
02:01
That type of body language is aggressive and we might have to
02:04
do something about that. A sedative, maybe, Diazepam,
02:07
perhaps? I don’t think being alone is best for you right now.
02:10
Maybe, you should spend time with the other patients. Get to know how
02:13
they got here. Listen to them when they tell you you got lucky getting
02:16
placed in this psych ward. We are one of the good ones
02:19
and we want you to stay here. We figure , if we keep you long enough
02:22
maybe you’ll eventually start to fit in or maybe if we keep you
02:25
locked up you will eventually start to act out and we will be right here,
02:28
waiting to prescribe you something to label you with a
02:31
diagnosis. We didn’t cause your social anxiety.
02:34
We only heightened what was already there.
02:37
We just want to see you reach your full potential as a patient.
02:41
We told you, this asylum
02:44
was built
02:46
to help you.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

