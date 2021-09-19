Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / APC Nominated to the #Goodid Awards 2021

APC Nominated to the #Goodid Awards 2021

This year’s #GoodID awards will run from 26 August to 30 September 2021, with over 30 nominees (individuals and organisations) across four categories: Accountability, Inclusion, Privacy and Security.

by Leave a Comment

 

By APCNews

We are proud to be nominated, along with several other members of the APC network, for this year’s #GoodID Awards, convened by the Omidyar Network. The awards aim to give recognition for “dedicated, progressive and impactful work to improve digital identity for all.” APC is nominated in the Accountability category, along with organisations and individuals who champion and promote transparency, oversight and engagement with the public.

Three APC member organisations are also nominated for the #GoodID awards: Foundation for Media Alternatives in the Security category; EngageMedia in the Inclusion category; and Unwanted Witness in the Accountability category. We congratulate our members for their nominations and invite everyone to cast their votes here.

#GoodID is a multi-sector movement for good digital identity composed of individuals, civil society organisations, technologists, businesses and governments. The movement champions the “Good ID” approach, wherein digital identity is seen and treated as a way to include, benefit and protect people rather than as a tool for surveillance, discrimination and exclusion. All of the nominees for the #GoodID Awards work to raise awareness and champion the #GoodID principles of digital dignity, data protection, human-centred technologies and quality identification programmes.

This year’s #GoodID awards will run from 26 August to 30 September 2021, with over 30 nominees (individuals and organisations) across four categories: Accountability, Inclusion, Privacy and Security.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Cast your votes here: https://www.good-id.org/en/awards/2021/
For more information, visit: https://www.good-id.org/en/

Previously Published on apc with Creative Commons Licenses

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About APC

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x