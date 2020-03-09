Are You Responding to These Manipulative Behaviors?

Or getting interested – even turned on – by the wrong sort of behavior?

It’s more common than you think. And this pattern will continue if you don’t figure out why you keep responding to these bad behaviors.

This week, I sit with my friend Aubrey Marcus for his podcast. He’s a fascinating guy whom I’ve loved spending time with since we met on our Ice Retreat in January.

Mid-podcast, a really interesting moment happened…

He asked me about a questionable technique certain men use to get women attracted. Spoiler alert: it’s not a kind one.

You’ll hear us talking about it in the video…

My response won’t surprise you.

But what concerns me deeply is that this technique exists because it often works.

I want to ensure it never works on you. Let’s make sure your confidence is never so low that you respond to this kind of thing…

P.S. Thought for the day: Some guys are not there for you to “figure out.” Do not waste your life trying to decipher the behavior of the wrong person.



00:00

like the neg for example is this

00:02

backhanded compliment that creates a

00:04

certain sense of insecurity in somebody

00:06

that you can cure because you’ve caused

00:09

you’ve caused the pain and then you

00:11

provide the solution which is a

00:13

psychological manipulation that’s black

00:15

magic for your game yeah right that’s

00:18

strategy but it’s strategy played

00:20

without the ethics and without being the

00:24

person do you want to be the person that

00:26

manipulate someone into your bed I have

00:29

several problems with the idea of the

00:30

neg firstly the neck starts from a place

00:35

it starts from the assumption that

00:38

you’re lower value I need to knock you

00:43

down so that we’re on the same level you

00:47

don’t need to neg someone who’s of the

00:50

same value as you yeah you only have to

00:53

neg in a situation where you feel like

00:56

you’re punching up which is establishing

00:58

your lower of work already tipping your

01:01

hand for small women like that for smart

01:05

women you’re already tipping your hand a

01:07

smart emotionally intelligent person

01:09

knows immediately I’m a this is an

01:13

insecure man yeah huh like this is I

01:16

don’t want to give any time to this

01:17

person so that’s my first problem is

01:20

that it already starts with the this is

01:22

this assumption that means your

01:24

confidence isn’t in the right place to

01:25

begin with I also think we always have

01:29

to pay attention to stop paying

01:32

attention blindly to what works and

01:34

start paying attention to who it works

01:36

on hmm I don’t want the woman that an

01:41

egg works on yeah truth I want a kind

01:46

person who values kindness the kindness

01:51

is up there for me like you want to talk

01:53

about like what’s my biggest thing that

01:54

I want in a relationship what’s the

01:56

number-one priority for me it’s finding

01:57

a kind individual a kind person does not

02:03

respond or respect that they respond to

02:04

or respect that behavior mm-hmm because

02:07

it’s not kind it’s mean yeah it’s just

02:09

mean I love playing around with people

02:13

I love teasing people I love like banter

02:16

but you won’t find me saying a mean

02:19

comment – somewhat sure you just won’t

02:21

like you I put money on that you spend a

02:24

whole year with me you will not find me

02:26

saying mean shit I just don’t it’s not

02:29

who I am and I don’t want someone in my

02:30

life who’s driven by that and so I think

02:34

the moment you neg someone and it works

02:38

you’re in trouble

02:39

hmm yeah you’re either either there

02:42

don’t respect the kindness or they don’t

02:44

have the awareness and if they don’t

02:45

have the awareness of their own and

02:47

they’re not able to track what’s

02:48

actually going on then they might not

02:50

even have the level of consciousness

02:51

that you want precisely to create the

02:54

relationship that’s gonna be virtuous

02:55

for you anyway I want the person that

02:57

recognizes the neg as a mean move then

03:00

and says I want no part of this yeah

03:10

you

