BAFTA WINNING | A LOVE STORY from nushypeas on Vimeo.
Told through the medium of stop motion, two characters, cocooned in their love, go on a heart breaking journey of self-discovery. The richly textured world, made from soft cloud like fabrics, is a deceptively innocent space for the raw pain of the lovers as they fight tooth and nail to hold on to what they once had. Their woven faces are kissed, knotted, ripped and torn in equal measure, ever-weathering in the harsh reality of love. It’s a love story, but not like you’ve seen before.
Awards
Bafta 2017 | Winner Animation Short category
Japan Media Arts Festival 2017 | Excellence Award
New Orleans Film Festival | Audience Award, Short Animation Category
Rhode Island Film Festival | Grand Prize; Best Experimental Film Award
Cilect |Joint first prize- Animation Award
British Animation Awards 2018 | Outstanding Student Award
Production Team
Director
Anushka Naanayakkara
nushypeas.com
Written By
Elena Ruscombe-King & Anushka Naanayakkara
Produced By
Khaled Gad
DOP
Yinka Edward & Alvilde Naterstad
yinkaedward.com
alvildenaterstad.com/
Editor: Joseph Comar
josephcomar.com
Production Design
Solrun Osk Jondottir
solrunosk.com
Composer
Victor Hugo Fumagalli
victorhugofumagalli.com
Sound
Marcin Szumilas
vimeo.com/user5946575
Lead Animators
& Ivan Sarrion Soria
VFX Team
Teng Ye, Eloise Tomplinson
& Gillian Simpson
Colourist
Vlad Barin
Production Coordinator
Ines Lourenco
