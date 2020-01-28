By Vimeo

.

BAFTA WINNING | A LOVE STORY from nushypeas on Vimeo.

.

Told through the medium of stop motion, two characters, cocooned in their love, go on a heart breaking journey of self-discovery. The richly textured world, made from soft cloud like fabrics, is a deceptively innocent space for the raw pain of the lovers as they fight tooth and nail to hold on to what they once had. Their woven faces are kissed, knotted, ripped and torn in equal measure, ever-weathering in the harsh reality of love. It’s a love story, but not like you’ve seen before.

Awards

Bafta 2017 | Winner Animation Short category

Japan Media Arts Festival 2017 | Excellence Award

New Orleans Film Festival | Audience Award, Short Animation Category

Rhode Island Film Festival | Grand Prize; Best Experimental Film Award

Cilect |Joint first prize- Animation Award

British Animation Awards 2018 | Outstanding Student Award

Production Team

Director

Anushka Naanayakkara

nushypeas.com

Written By

Elena Ruscombe-King & Anushka Naanayakkara

Produced By

Khaled Gad

DOP

Yinka Edward & Alvilde Naterstad

yinkaedward.com

alvildenaterstad.com/

Editor: Joseph Comar

josephcomar.com

Production Design

Solrun Osk Jondottir

solrunosk.com

Composer

Victor Hugo Fumagalli

victorhugofumagalli.com

Sound

Marcin Szumilas

vimeo.com/user5946575

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Lead Animators

Anushka Naanayakkara

& Ivan Sarrion Soria

VFX Team

Teng Ye, Eloise Tomplinson

& Gillian Simpson

Colourist

Vlad Barin

Production Coordinator

Ines Lourenco

—

This post was previously published on Vimeo.com.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video