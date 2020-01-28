Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Bafta Winning: A Love Story

Bafta Winning: A Love Story

It's a love story, but not like you've seen before.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Vimeo

.

BAFTA WINNING | A LOVE STORY from nushypeas on Vimeo.

.

Told through the medium of stop motion, two characters, cocooned in their love, go on a heart breaking journey of self-discovery. The richly textured world, made from soft cloud like fabrics, is a deceptively innocent space for the raw pain of the lovers as they fight tooth and nail to hold on to what they once had. Their woven faces are kissed, knotted, ripped and torn in equal measure, ever-weathering in the harsh reality of love. It’s a love story, but not like you’ve seen before.

Awards
Bafta 2017 | Winner Animation Short category
Japan Media Arts Festival 2017 | Excellence Award
New Orleans Film Festival | Audience Award, Short Animation Category
Rhode Island Film Festival | Grand Prize; Best Experimental Film Award
Cilect |Joint first prize- Animation Award
British Animation Awards 2018 | Outstanding Student Award

Production Team
Director
Anushka Naanayakkara
nushypeas.com

Written By
Elena Ruscombe-King & Anushka Naanayakkara

Produced By
Khaled Gad

DOP
Yinka Edward & Alvilde Naterstad
yinkaedward.com
alvildenaterstad.com/

Editor: Joseph Comar
josephcomar.com

Production Design
Solrun Osk Jondottir
solrunosk.com

Composer
Victor Hugo Fumagalli
victorhugofumagalli.com

Sound
Marcin Szumilas
vimeo.com/user5946575

Lead Animators
Anushka Naanayakkara
& Ivan Sarrion Soria

VFX Team
Teng Ye, Eloise Tomplinson
& Gillian Simpson

Colourist
Vlad Barin

Production Coordinator
Ines Lourenco

This post was previously published on Vimeo.com.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

