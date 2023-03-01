Beyond Romance: Why Platonic Relationships Should Be Given Equal Importance in Our Lives

Platonic relationships have been sidelined in our society for a long time, as romantic relationships have been glorified and considered the most important kind of relationship.

However, platonic relationships, which are non-sexual and non-romantic relationships, are equally important and should be given the same importance as romantic relationships.

Platonic relationships can provide a sense of belonging, support, and love that is necessary for our mental and emotional well-being.

In this article, we will explore why platonic relationships are crucial and why we should prioritize them in our lives.

1. Platonic relationships provide a sense of belonging

Platonic relationships can provide a sense of belonging and community that we often crave.

According to a study, a sense of belonging is a fundamental human need and is essential for our emotional well-being.

People who have a strong sense of belonging are more likely to have positive mental health outcomes, including decreased stress, depression, and anxiety.

Platonic relationships can offer a sense of belonging by providing a safe and supportive space where individuals can share their thoughts, feelings, and experiences without fear of judgment.

2. Platonic relationships can provide a support system

Platonic relationships can also provide a support system that is necessary for our overall well-being.

Friends can provide emotional support during difficult times, whether it’s a breakup, the loss of a loved one, or a challenging work situation.

A study published in the Journal of National Library of Medicine found that people who had a strong social support system had a lower risk of depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems.

Moreover, having a support system can also help individuals cope with physical health problems, as studies have shown that social support can improve physical health outcomes.

3. Platonic relationships offer unconditional love

Platonic relationships offer unconditional love, which is different from romantic love.

Platonic love is based on mutual respect, care, and concern for the other person without any expectation of sexual or romantic involvement.

This kind of love can be deeply fulfilling and can provide a sense of security and stability in one’s life.

According to the philosopher Plato, platonic love is a spiritual connection that goes beyond physical attraction, and it can lead to personal growth and self-improvement.

4. Platonic relationships can help us grow and develop

Platonic relationships can help us grow and develop as individuals. Friends can challenge us, provide honest feedback, and help us see things from a different perspective.

A study published in the Journal of American Psychologcal Association found that close friends can positively impact our self-esteem, self-worth, and sense of identity.

Moreover, platonic relationships can expose us to different cultures, perspectives, and experiences, which can broaden our horizons and help us become more empathetic and understanding individuals.

5. Platonic relationships can be long-lasting

Platonic relationships can be long-lasting and can span across different phases of our lives.

Unlike romantic relationships, which often come and go, platonic relationships can last a lifetime.

Childhood friends, college buddies, and work colleagues can become lifelong companions and provide a sense of continuity and stability in our lives.

Moreover, long-lasting platonic relationships can be a source of nostalgia and can help us reconnect with our past selves and memories.

6. Platonic relationships can enhance our social skills

Platonic relationships can also help us enhance our social skills and improve our ability to communicate effectively with others. Being in a platonic relationship requires us to listen actively, empathize, and express ourselves clearly.

According to a study published in the Journal of National Library of Medicine, people who have strong social skills tend to have more positive interactions with others and experience higher levels of life satisfaction.

Moreover, developing social skills can help us navigate various social situations, including work, networking events, and even romantic relationships.

7. Platonic relationships can promote personal autonomy

Platonic relationships can also promote personal autonomy, which is the ability to make independent decisions and take responsibility for one’s life.

Unlike romantic relationships, which can often involve co-dependency and sacrifice, platonic relationships allow us to maintain our individuality and pursue our own interests and goals.

According to the philosopher Aristotle, friendships based on virtue allow us to develop our own character and become better versions of ourselves.

Moreover, platonic relationships can help us set boundaries and make choices that align with our values and beliefs, leading to a sense of self-fulfillment and empowerment.

Conclusion

Platonic relationships are an essential part of our lives that should not be overlooked or undervalued.

These relationships offer numerous benefits, including a sense of belonging, emotional support, unconditional love, personal growth, continuity, social skills development, and personal autonomy.

By prioritizing platonic relationships, we can improve our emotional and mental well-being, enhance our social interactions, and become better versions of ourselves.

So, let’s nurture our platonic relationships with care, appreciation, and gratitude, and cherish the unique connections we have with the people in our lives.

Remember, love comes in different forms, and platonic relationships are just as important and valuable as romantic ones.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***