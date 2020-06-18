BloodRayne Makes a Long-Overdue Return as Ziggurat Interactive Adds Key Titles to Their Interactive Library!

Ziggurat Interactive, recently formed publisher of multiplatform retro and modern games, announced today they have purchased the rights to multiple game licenses previously owned by Majesco Entertainment. This includes the fan-favorite BloodRayne franchise as well as Advent Rising, Raze’s Hell, and Flip’s Twisted World, which now join Ziggurat’s catalog of more than 200 IPs.

Ziggurat Interactive is already working with original BloodRayne developer, Terminal Reality, to update the PC versions of the BloodRayne games to improve compatibility and provide various enhancements. Ziggurat is also developing plans to further explore and expand BloodRayne’s already rich universe.

“BloodRayne is a beloved franchise with a huge fan base and we’re extremely appreciative of the opportunity to be stewards for this fantastic series,” said Ziggurat Interactive’s President, Wade Rosen. “Players the world over fondly remember titles like BloodRayne and Advent Rising and having the opportunity to not only bring these games to a new audience but to expand their universes is something we take seriously.”

“We are really excited to have this opportunity to revisit one of our favorite game series and make it available to a new audience,” said Mark Randel, President, Terminal Reality, Inc.

The third-person horror action series BloodRayne introduced gamers to Rayne, a brutal half-vampire beauty traveling the world to foil Nazi plans, battle supernatural threats, and along the way, uncover more about her own complex past.

Featuring a unique protagonist, fast-action combat, vampiric powers, and an extensive globe-spanning storyline, BloodRayne offered a distinctly different and exciting gameplay experience that encouraged being “bad to be good.” Beloved by fans and critics alike, BloodRayne became a true cross-media phenomenon, spanning games, comics, and films across the early 2000s.

More info about Ziggurat Interactive and its current lineup is available on Facebook, Twitter, and the company’s official web site, with info on their upcoming products to be announced on the same.

About Ziggurat Interactive

Ziggurat Interactive was launched in late 2019 with the goal of preserving and expanding the legacy of video games. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Ziggurat creates and celebrates games — expanding the audience for both retro and new titles by making them accessible to all types of players across multiple platforms.

