Body Image Activism: What’s Old Is News [Podcast]

By Sean Graham
I talk with Jenny Ellison, author of Being Fat: Women, Weight, and Feminist Activism in Canada. We talk about the origins of fat activism, the strategies used by activists, and the tensions with second wave feminism. We also talk about fitness and healthy eating campaigns, the role of fashion, and the entrepreneurship of some activists.
Historical Headline of the Week
Fat’s not Where It’s At, Participaction Commercial, 1984
Sean Graham is a media historian, an Adjunct Professor at Carleton University, and a contributing editor with Activehistory.ca
—
This post was previously published on activehistory.ca and under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|Escape the Act Like a Man Box
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
|Why I Don’t Want to Talk About Race
|The First Myth of the Patriarchy: The Acorn on the Pillow
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock.com