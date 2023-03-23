Body Image Activism: What’s Old Is News [Podcast]

By Sean Graham

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/whatsoldisnews/759469/">Body Image Activism | RSS.com</a>

I talk with Jenny Ellison, author of Being Fat: Women, Weight, and Feminist Activism in Canada. We talk about the origins of fat activism, the strategies used by activists, and the tensions with second wave feminism. We also talk about fitness and healthy eating campaigns, the role of fashion, and the entrepreneurship of some activists.

Historical Headline of the Week

Fat’s not Where It’s At, Participaction Commercial, 1984

Sean Graham is a media historian, an Adjunct Professor at Carleton University, and a contributing editor with Activehistory.ca

—

This post was previously published on activehistory.ca and under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com