Home / Featured Content / Body Image Activism: What’s Old Is News [Podcast]

Body Image Activism: What’s Old Is News [Podcast]

I talk with Jenny Ellison, author of Being Fat: Women, Weight, and Feminist Activism in Canada. 

by Leave a Comment

By Sean Graham

I talk with Jenny Ellison, author of Being Fat: Women, Weight, and Feminist Activism in Canada. We talk about the origins of fat activism, the strategies used by activists, and the tensions with second wave feminism. We also talk about fitness and healthy eating campaigns, the role of fashion, and the entrepreneurship of some activists.

Historical Headline of the Week

Fat’s not Where It’s At, Participaction Commercial, 1984

Sean Graham is a media historian, an Adjunct Professor at Carleton University, and a contributing editor with Activehistory.ca

 

This post was previously published on activehistory.ca and under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Active History

ActiveHistory.ca is a website that connects the work of historians with the wider public and the importance of the past to current events. It developed from the conference "Active History: History for the Future" at Glendon College in September 2008. We define active history variously as history that listens and is responsive; history that will make a tangible difference in people's lives; history that makes an intervention and is transformative to both practitioners and communities. We seek a practice of history that emphasizes collegiality, builds community among active historians and other members of communities, and recognizes the public responsibilities of the historian.

