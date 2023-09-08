Boundless Immigration Acquires Bridge to Transform Immigration for Businesses and Families

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expanding its suite of immigration services, Boundless Immigration announced today its acquisition of Bridge, a startup at the forefront of visa application processes for the global workforce. The merger underscores Boundless’ transformative approach to immigration, uniting business leaders and individual immigrant families to provide a holistic solution to the immigration journey, addressing both corporate immigration strategies and the personal challenges faced by the global workforce and their families.

“Our combined vision is clear: streamline the system, eradicate its inefficiencies, and most importantly, elevate the journey of every immigrant worker seeking opportunities in the U.S.,” said Xiao Wang, CEO of Boundless Immigration. “Whether it’s assisting an applicant with a travel visa for an interview, supporting the transfer of an H-1B, or shifting from an H-1B to a marriage green card – we’re the first company to recognize that the global workforce is only as effective as the families that drive them, and comprehensive immigration strategies are paramount to innovation in the U.S.”

Through its thoughtful software solution and comprehensive legal expertise, Bridge has helped more than 1,000 companies not only hire international talent, but also to build and launch company-wide immigration strategies. Boundless and Bridge have helped more than 150,000 immigrants coming from more than 170 countries achieve their immigration dreams, and now, they’ll combine efforts to address the needs of immigrants, employers, entrepreneurs, and their families to build their businesses and their lives in the U.S.

“By joining forces with Boundless, Bridge is amplifying our capabilities, ensuring that our existing customers experience an even more seamless and comprehensive immigration service. We’re building an ecosystem where immigration processes become immigration strategies for businesses, and now, for families too,” said Romish Badani, CEO of Bridge.

In addition to making immigration more accessible for everyone, Boundless’ introduction of Bridge’s purpose-built software and legal expertise will empower companies to:

Access Global Talent Pools : With Boundless and Bridge’s easy-to-use software, companies can determine the best immigration plan for their candidates, and hire with fewer immigration status constraints.

: With Boundless and Bridge’s easy-to-use software, companies can determine the best immigration plan for their candidates, and hire with fewer immigration status constraints. Enhance Employee Experience : Boundless adds a seamless experience, driven by its history as the leading consumer immigration company, to a company’s international workforce to positively impact satisfaction and retention.

: Boundless adds a seamless experience, driven by its history as the leading consumer immigration company, to a company’s international workforce to positively impact satisfaction and retention. Ensure Compliance & Gain Insights : By adding Bridge’s compliance and reporting features, Boundless ensures that a company remains in line with legal requirements while providing data-driven insights for decision-making.

: By adding Bridge’s compliance and reporting features, Boundless ensures that a company remains in line with legal requirements while providing data-driven insights for decision-making. Strengthen Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategies: Boundless and Bridge can help businesses build a more inclusive workforce, a foundation of diversity that fuels innovation, growth, and employee satisfaction.

“This acquisition will allow customers and clients to receive industry-leading support from anywhere in the world, regardless of their location or time zone,” Wang said. “We want to help businesses to build and scale their immigration programs and benefits on their own timeline. Boundless, now with Bridge, aims to make immigration simple and to make hiring immigrants a no-brainer to access the best talent in the world.”

Boundless was advised through this acquisition by Fenwick & West and Armanino, while Sklar Kirsh and Alantra advised Bridge.

To learn more about Boundless Immigration, visit www.boundless.com.

About Boundless Immigration

Boundless Immigration is dedicated to empowering all families to navigate the immigration system more confidently, rapidly, and affordably. Founded in 2017 by immigration policy and technology experts — many of whom went through the U.S. immigration process themselves — the company created an online platform that has helped tens of thousands of people apply for green cards and U.S. citizenship while providing access to independent immigration attorneys.

About Bridge

Bridge is a full-service immigration provider to companies of all sizes. By combining the unique strengths of purpose-built software and best-in-class legal experts, Bridge helps companies execute efficient and organized immigration processes, provide a superior experience to international employees, and run a more proactive and informed immigration function.

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM

Photo credit: iStock.com