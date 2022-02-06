Breathe [Video]

By Omeleto

Living amidst Ireland’s community of “travellers,” Patrick is a stern, harsh father, who is concerned that his son Francie is too soft, with his gentle temperament and his asthma. Though Francie boxes like his dad, he doesn’t like it. But Patrick insists on toughening him up, forcing him to fight against a tougher, stronger fighter when they scrap.

When Patrick catches Francie playing with his mother’s lipstick, he decides to straighten Francie out once and for all. But those efforts have a devastating consequence, forever changing the relationship between father and son.

Directed by James Doherty from a script by Theo James Krekis, this short drama is a powerful, sharply drawn portrait of a troubled father and son, in which a child falls short of a parent’s expectations. That disappointment begins to poison the relationship between the two, affecting the entire ecosystem of the family and leading to a collision of cataclysmic proportions.

The film has a naturalistic, sometimes doc-like look and feel, with cinematography that captures the well-worn textures and colors of a milieu that’s transient, improvised and ad-hoc. The visuals have a raw authenticity in portraying the milieu of the Traveller community, and the production itself was shot in Ireland with the help of Irish Travellers’ rights groups and using talent from the local Traveller communities. But the focus of the storytelling is psychological, based more on character and relationships. As Patrick and his son clash, the interactions have a patient, perceptive eye and ear for how brutality shapes our past and present.

Patrick is a hard man and a tough father, who regards hardening his son against the vagaries of life as his primary job as a parent. The story moves forward primarily from his perspective, as he stands vigilant against signs of softness in Francie. Actor John Connors has a palpable physical presence onscreen, solid and fixed as a mountain, with a formidable, even menacing bearing. It’s a difficult, almost unsympathetic role and character, but both Connors and the writing gesture to a traumatic past with Patrick’s own father, as well as slight flickers of doubt.

Patrick is sometimes frankly confused by his son, played almost silently by young actor Lee O’Donaghue with a touching gentleness. Francie loves animals, plays well with his baby sibling and possesses an acute sensitivity — one that turns into a hunted wariness around his father. When Patrick hits his breaking point with Francie, he’s determined to stamp out the “softness” in Francie once and for all. But this sets off a chain of events that alter the relationship between them once and for all.

Known for their nomadic, itinerant lifestyles, Irish Travellers are a group indigenous to Ireland, with unique history, language and traditions. These include bare-knuckle boxing, which plays an important role in Traveller culture and in the identities of Traveller men. But there are other parts of Traveller legacy that Patrick wants to transmit to Francie in the last, ill-fated movement of “Breathe,” and for a moment, it seems there is a hope of rapprochement between the pair. But in one moment of frustration, Patrick’s inability to accept and account for his son’s true nature has devastating consequences. There is some relief at the end, with immediate tragedy averted. But short, sharp shards of images hint at a quiet but all-encompassing desolation. The final shot is very brief, almost fleeting — but the fallout will likely last a lifetime.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04 don’t be afraid okay you have this fella

00:07 all you gotta do is get him a right hand

00:08 straight for the thumb and you’re slow

00:09 hands up come on two

00:11 hard fights come on

00:13 son hit it higher right you want to okay

00:15 jackal

00:17 over

00:18 no hidden in the house no scraping no

00:20 biting or pinching like little girls all

00:22 right we’re gonna have a good clever

00:23 [ __ ] sake patrick let the children

00:24 scrap well yeah start the olympics

00:28 touch gloves

00:30 stand back

00:33 fight

00:33 [Applause]

00:35 fight

00:40 when you hit him

00:42 get out front get up open around me i’m

00:45 gonna fight come on come on find out

00:47 fight on come on

00:51 francie

01:04 [Music]

01:06 i’m tired of putting ice packs on that

01:07 child’s face i’m teaching them how to

01:09 defend themselves i’m teasing them out

01:13 jesus christ he’s just a little boy

01:15 patrick

01:16 he’s a little boy is he

01:18 what about when he’s a man a soft man

01:21 what about that

01:22 jesus patrick would you ever leave him

01:24 alone he be what he’ll be he’ll be will

01:26 it be

01:28 what’s that supposed to win

01:32 you’re looking more like your daddy

01:33 every day patrick you should be proud of

01:35 that

02:06 no

02:08 no queers allowed

02:10 shut your mouth you want bitten

02:30 ah

02:50 oh

03:08 didn’t want to play a box or something

03:14 huh

03:16 no not

03:31 and cross your legs on you’re gonna do

03:33 yourself harm but it’s comfy

03:35 don’t bite

03:57 can you see

03:58 me okay

04:00 peek-a-boo where’s lucy

04:03 where’s lucy

04:25 uh

05:08 i’m not going to let you do this

05:11 get into that troll in the room

05:13 just think about this please get in that

05:15 room

05:17 yeah little child little boy you want to

05:19 be a garbage

05:22 [Music]

05:33 [Music]

05:46 uh

06:13 is

06:27 boys

06:34 what are we talking about

06:37 nothing just

06:38 talking about the fight between the

06:39 total children yeah during our children

06:42 you’re in a pub here now getting drunk

06:45 a lot of people

06:46 talking about your son

06:48 fighting your nephew

06:50 you couldn’t have let the fight out in

06:51 the road where it happened now

06:54 there are only two old children exactly

06:56 my point

06:57 where the [ __ ] are you talking about him

06:58 here now in the pub

07:00 nobody’s saying about yourself what

07:02 you’re talking about my son you’re

07:03 saying he’s soft aren’t you i think

07:05 you’ve had one too many

07:08 drank them

07:10 yeah you’re right

07:12 probably too many

07:27 that’s right

07:32 i’m off anyway

07:36 have no real mommy

07:38 all right

07:40 i’ve gone alright

08:11 you

08:56 come on

08:57 we’re going now

10:04 i swear your grandfather used to take me

10:05 shooting

10:08 i was a little boy

10:11 even younger than you

10:16 learned me had to respect the land

10:19 have to respect our people

10:21 our way of life

10:25 we learn with respect

11:04 hold up

11:19 [Music]

11:20 francie get up

11:24 get up

11:26 [Music]

11:29 where’s your inhaler

11:34 where’s your inhaler

11:35 [Music]

11:39 don’t panic son

11:41 fancy

11:43 take deep breaths you’re around

11:45 [Music]

11:56 [Music]

12:21 oh

12:36 please

12:47 please wake up so please wake up soon

12:57 face off

13:01 [Music]

13:21 um

13:30 [Music]

13:37 next

13:38 [Music]

13:43 [Music]

13:52 so

13:54 [Music]

14:05 [Music]

14:34 you

