We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Breathe [Video]

Breathe [Video]

A macho father is worried that his young son is soft. So he forces him to fight.

By Omeleto

Living amidst Ireland’s community of “travellers,” Patrick is a stern, harsh father, who is concerned that his son Francie is too soft, with his gentle temperament and his asthma. Though Francie boxes like his dad, he doesn’t like it. But Patrick insists on toughening him up, forcing him to fight against a tougher, stronger fighter when they scrap.

When Patrick catches Francie playing with his mother’s lipstick, he decides to straighten Francie out once and for all. But those efforts have a devastating consequence, forever changing the relationship between father and son.

Directed by James Doherty from a script by Theo James Krekis, this short drama is a powerful, sharply drawn portrait of a troubled father and son, in which a child falls short of a parent’s expectations. That disappointment begins to poison the relationship between the two, affecting the entire ecosystem of the family and leading to a collision of cataclysmic proportions.

The film has a naturalistic, sometimes doc-like look and feel, with cinematography that captures the well-worn textures and colors of a milieu that’s transient, improvised and ad-hoc. The visuals have a raw authenticity in portraying the milieu of the Traveller community, and the production itself was shot in Ireland with the help of Irish Travellers’ rights groups and using talent from the local Traveller communities. But the focus of the storytelling is psychological, based more on character and relationships. As Patrick and his son clash, the interactions have a patient, perceptive eye and ear for how brutality shapes our past and present.

Patrick is a hard man and a tough father, who regards hardening his son against the vagaries of life as his primary job as a parent. The story moves forward primarily from his perspective, as he stands vigilant against signs of softness in Francie. Actor John Connors has a palpable physical presence onscreen, solid and fixed as a mountain, with a formidable, even menacing bearing. It’s a difficult, almost unsympathetic role and character, but both Connors and the writing gesture to a traumatic past with Patrick’s own father, as well as slight flickers of doubt.

Patrick is sometimes frankly confused by his son, played almost silently by young actor Lee O’Donaghue with a touching gentleness. Francie loves animals, plays well with his baby sibling and possesses an acute sensitivity — one that turns into a hunted wariness around his father. When Patrick hits his breaking point with Francie, he’s determined to stamp out the “softness” in Francie once and for all. But this sets off a chain of events that alter the relationship between them once and for all.

Known for their nomadic, itinerant lifestyles, Irish Travellers are a group indigenous to Ireland, with unique history, language and traditions. These include bare-knuckle boxing, which plays an important role in Traveller culture and in the identities of Traveller men. But there are other parts of Traveller legacy that Patrick wants to transmit to Francie in the last, ill-fated movement of “Breathe,” and for a moment, it seems there is a hope of rapprochement between the pair. But in one moment of frustration, Patrick’s inability to accept and account for his son’s true nature has devastating consequences. There is some relief at the end, with immediate tragedy averted. But short, sharp shards of images hint at a quiet but all-encompassing desolation. The final shot is very brief, almost fleeting — but the fallout will likely last a lifetime.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04
don’t be afraid okay you have this fella
00:07
all you gotta do is get him a right hand
00:08
straight for the thumb and you’re slow
00:09
hands up come on two
00:11
hard fights come on
00:13
son hit it higher right you want to okay
00:15
jackal
00:17
over
00:18
no hidden in the house no scraping no
00:20
biting or pinching like little girls all
00:22
right we’re gonna have a good clever
00:23
[ __ ] sake patrick let the children
00:24
scrap well yeah start the olympics
00:28
touch gloves
00:30
stand back
00:33
fight
00:33
[Applause]
00:35
fight
00:40
when you hit him
00:42
get out front get up open around me i’m
00:45
gonna fight come on come on find out
00:47
fight on come on
00:51
francie
01:04
[Music]
01:06
i’m tired of putting ice packs on that
01:07
child’s face i’m teaching them how to
01:09
defend themselves i’m teasing them out
01:13
jesus christ he’s just a little boy
01:15
patrick
01:16
he’s a little boy is he
01:18
what about when he’s a man a soft man
01:21
what about that
01:22
jesus patrick would you ever leave him
01:24
alone he be what he’ll be he’ll be will
01:26
it be
01:28
what’s that supposed to win
01:32
you’re looking more like your daddy
01:33
every day patrick you should be proud of
01:35
that
02:06
no
02:08
no queers allowed
02:10
shut your mouth you want bitten
02:30
ah
02:50
oh
03:08
didn’t want to play a box or something
03:14
huh
03:16
no not
03:31
and cross your legs on you’re gonna do
03:33
yourself harm but it’s comfy
03:35
don’t bite
03:57
can you see
03:58
me okay
04:00
peek-a-boo where’s lucy
04:03
where’s lucy
04:25
uh
05:08
i’m not going to let you do this
05:11
get into that troll in the room
05:13
just think about this please get in that
05:15
room
05:17
yeah little child little boy you want to
05:19
be a garbage
05:22
[Music]
05:33
[Music]
05:46
uh
06:13
is
06:27
boys
06:34
what are we talking about
06:37
nothing just
06:38
talking about the fight between the
06:39
total children yeah during our children
06:42
you’re in a pub here now getting drunk
06:45
a lot of people
06:46
talking about your son
06:48
fighting your nephew
06:50
you couldn’t have let the fight out in
06:51
the road where it happened now
06:54
there are only two old children exactly
06:56
my point
06:57
where the [ __ ] are you talking about him
06:58
here now in the pub
07:00
nobody’s saying about yourself what
07:02
you’re talking about my son you’re
07:03
saying he’s soft aren’t you i think
07:05
you’ve had one too many
07:08
drank them
07:10
yeah you’re right
07:12
probably too many
07:27
that’s right
07:32
i’m off anyway
07:36
have no real mommy
07:38
all right
07:40
i’ve gone alright
08:11
you
08:56
come on
08:57
we’re going now
10:04
i swear your grandfather used to take me
10:05
shooting
10:08
i was a little boy
10:11
even younger than you
10:16
learned me had to respect the land
10:19
have to respect our people
10:21
our way of life
10:25
we learn with respect
11:04
hold up
11:19
[Music]
11:20
francie get up
11:24
get up
11:26
[Music]
11:29
where’s your inhaler
11:34
where’s your inhaler
11:35
[Music]
11:39
don’t panic son
11:41
fancy
11:43
take deep breaths you’re around
11:45
[Music]
11:56
[Music]
12:21
oh
12:36
please
12:47
please wake up so please wake up soon
12:57
face off
13:01
[Music]
13:21
um
13:30
[Music]
13:37
next
13:38
[Music]
13:43
[Music]
13:52
so
13:54
[Music]
14:05
[Music]
14:34
you

