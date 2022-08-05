Can You Code Better Than a 3-Year-Old?

By Africa Science Focus

Season 3, Episode 8

Writing computer code might seem daunting. But across Sub-Saharan Africa, children as young as three are learning how to talk to computers. Coding clubs are springing up all over Africa to teach the region’s future tech leaders how to do everything from building computer games, to creating smartphone apps, controlling robots, and running scientific experiments.

This week on Africa Science Focus, we meet Wariara Waireri from the Raspberry Pi Foundation, a global computer and digital technology charity that’s helping to set up clubs across the continent. And, Lagos club leader Queen Elohoghene Justice-Usum tells us how coding champions are convincing schools and governments that kids should learn the language of computers.

You can learn more about CoderDojo here, and join a Code Club here.

This piece was produced by SciDev.Net’s Sub-Saharan Africa English desk.