Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Can You Code Better Than a 3-Year-Old?

Can You Code Better Than a 3-Year-Old?

Writing computer code might seem daunting. But across Sub-Saharan Africa, children as young as three are learning how to talk to computers.

by Leave a Comment

By Africa Science Focus

Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on SpotifyListen on Google PodcastsListen on StitcherListen on OvercastListen on Amazon MusicListen on CastboxListen on Podcast AddictListen on Pocket CastsListen on iHeartRadioListen on PandoraRSS Feed

Season 3, Episode 8

Writing computer code might seem daunting. But across Sub-Saharan Africa, children as young as three are learning how to talk to computers. Coding clubs are springing up all over Africa to teach the region’s future tech leaders how to do everything from building computer games, to creating smartphone apps, controlling robots, and running scientific experiments.

This week on Africa Science Focus, we meet Wariara Waireri from the Raspberry Pi Foundation, a global computer and digital technology charity that’s helping to set up clubs across the continent. And, Lagos club leader Queen Elohoghene Justice-Usum tells us how coding champions are convincing schools and governments that kids should learn the language of computers.

You can learn more about CoderDojo here, and join a Code Club here.

This piece was produced by SciDev.Net’s Sub-Saharan Africa English desk.

You might also like

[related-articles]

This article was originally published on SciDev.Net. Read the original article.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

This post was previously published on SCIDEV.NET and is republished under a Creative Commons license.

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

 

About Sci Dev Net

SciDev.Net is the world’s leading source of reliable and authoritative news, views and analysis about science and technology for global development.

Our Mission is to use independent journalism to help individuals and organisations apply science to decision-making in order to drive equitable, sustainable development and poverty reduction. SciDev.Net is part of CAB International (CABI) - a not-for-profit organisation that improves people’s lives worldwide by providing information and applying scientific expertise to solve problems in agriculture and the environment.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x