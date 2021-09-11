Get Daily Email
Candid Conversations About Race in Our Lives and in Our Work in Philanthropy

After the racial reckoning of 2020, the board, leadership, and staff of the Hewlett Foundation went through a period of deep reflection, emerging with a new resolve to address systemic racism in our culture, our operations, and our grantmaking.

A key part of that has been creating more space internally to learn from each other about our personal and professional experiences related to race and inclusion—and being more open, in general, in sharing our experience with the sector as we seek to live up to our commitment. This new series features conversations with Hewlett Foundation staff, alumni, and partners discussing race in our work and in our lives, sharing what we’re learning, thinking, and doing at the foundation and in our fields.

Althea Anderson and Joseph Asunka: Reflections on power, equity and race in international giving

Althea Anderson, a program officer focused on international reproductive health and women’s economic empowerment, and Joseph Asunka, a former program officer on our global transparency team, discuss their work to build equitable partnerships and their experiences as Black funders. See the full conversation here.

Jasmine Sudarkasa and Fay Twersky: A lesson in race, leadership and sharing power

Jasmine Sudarkasa, a program fellow in our Effective Philanthropy Group, and Fay Twersky, then-vice president of the Hewlett Foundation and director of the Effective Philanthropy Group, discuss the process and experience behind the anti-racism grants that the foundation announced last year. See the full conversation here

Previously Published on hewlett

Photo credit: iStock

About Hewlett Foundation

