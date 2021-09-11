Candid Conversations About Race in Our Lives and in Our Work in Philanthropy

A key part of that has been creating more space internally to learn from each other about our personal and professional experiences related to race and inclusion—and being more open, in general, in sharing our experience with the sector as we seek to live up to our commitment. This new series features conversations with Hewlett Foundation staff, alumni, and partners discussing race in our work and in our lives, sharing what we’re learning, thinking, and doing at the foundation and in our fields.

Althea Anderson, a program officer focused on international reproductive health and women’s economic empowerment, and Joseph Asunka, a former program officer on our global transparency team, discuss their work to build equitable partnerships and their experiences as Black funders. See the full conversation here.

Jasmine Sudarkasa, a program fellow in our Effective Philanthropy Group, and Fay Twersky, then-vice president of the Hewlett Foundation and director of the Effective Philanthropy Group, discuss the process and experience behind the anti-racism grants that the foundation announced last year. See the full conversation here

Previously Published on hewlett

