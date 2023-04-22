Chris Schembra: One Expulsion Away From a Life of Gratitude

By Brian Wish

​​Chris Schembra is the bestselling author of “Gratitude and Pasta: The Secret Sauce for Human Connection” and “Gratitude Through Hard Times.” Forbes ranks his book as the #2 book of 2020 to create Human Connection, USA Today calls him their “Gratitude Guru”, and he’s a Founding Member of Rolling Stone’s Culture Council.

Alongside being a bestselling author, Chris is the Founder of the 7:47 Gratitude Experience — an evidence-based framework used to strengthen client and team relationships in profound ways. He’s used the principles of gratitude to spark over 500,000 relationships around the dinner table. He’s been featured and honored in numerous publications, and won Emmy awards for his viral veteran gratitude tribute. Recently, he was honored alongside Michael Phelps, Chris Evans, Kid Cudi and several others as “6 Successful Men Smashing the Mental Health Stigma” by Good Men Project.

Chris’s gratitude and storied career stem from his past experiences and trauma. As a child, Chris was put on amphetamines in an attempt to calm his hyperactive imagination and state of being. When the dosage was reduced in college, he filled the void with other substances and was eventually kicked off campus and sent to rehab. Clean and eager for a fresh start, Chris pulled himself together and unleashed the power of his creativity and energy. Now, he talks openly and honestly about his past substance abuse, sexuality, sexual trauma, and all the other topics that have shaped his life with gratitude.

