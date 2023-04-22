Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Chris Schembra: One Expulsion Away From a Life of Gratitude

Chris Schembra: One Expulsion Away From a Life of Gratitude

Chris Schembra is the bestselling author of “Gratitude and Pasta: The Secret Sauce for Human Connection” and “Gratitude Through Hard Times.”

by Leave a Comment

By Brian Wish

​​Chris Schembra is the bestselling author of “Gratitude and Pasta: The Secret Sauce for Human Connection” and “Gratitude Through Hard Times.” Forbes ranks his book as the #2 book of 2020 to create Human Connection, USA Today calls him their “Gratitude Guru”, and he’s a Founding Member of Rolling Stone’s Culture Council.

Alongside being a bestselling author, Chris is the Founder of the 7:47 Gratitude Experience — an evidence-based framework used to strengthen client and team relationships in profound ways. He’s used the principles of gratitude to spark over 500,000 relationships around the dinner table. He’s been featured and honored in numerous publications, and won Emmy awards for his viral veteran gratitude tribute. Recently, he was honored alongside Michael Phelps, Chris Evans, Kid Cudi and several others as “6 Successful Men Smashing the Mental Health Stigma” by Good Men Project.

Chris’s gratitude and storied career stem from his past experiences and trauma. As a child, Chris was put on amphetamines in an attempt to calm his hyperactive imagination and state of being. When the dosage was reduced in college, he filled the void with other substances and was eventually kicked off campus and sent to rehab. Clean and eager for a fresh start, Chris pulled himself together and unleashed the power of his creativity and energy. Now, he talks openly and honestly about his past substance abuse, sexuality, sexual trauma, and all the other topics that have shaped his life with gratitude.

The show is shared on the following platforms: 

 

This post was previously published on ARCBOUND.COM.

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About BW Missions

Bryan Wish is the CEO of BW Missions, a public relations agency focused on transforming industry experts into thought leaders through digital strategy, brand development, and book and product launches. Bryan has worked with best-selling authors, TEDx speakers, CEOs, and entrepreneurs across a diverse sector to become a thought leader in today's market by building a platform that sustains itself for the long haul.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x