Common Things Classy Women Don’t Do in Relationships

If you ever come across a classy woman, thank your lucky stars because boy, aren’t classy women rare! No. I don’t mean those who wear stilettos and walk like peacocks.

I mean those who radiate beauty that can’t be bought. You see it by how they own every room they walk in. They captivate those they brush shoulders with, leaving behind a strong scent, not from exquisite perfumes but from the warmth they radiate and how they inspire others through their own lives.

These women may never know the ins and outs of the fashion industry or brand names or elegant outfits, nor do they care to. These babes set their own standards. They’ve got something no one can away from them- a substance that transcends age, trends, and seasons.

They navigate relationships differently because they’re set apart from the sea of other ordinary women out there. If you desire to be one of them, take a look at things they do differently in relationships. Then? Do just that.

Force Herself on Men Who Aren’t Interested in Her.

When I worked as a cabin crew, I encountered gorgeous, smart girls who had incredible social skills. But when it came to relationships, everything changed. Suddenly they turned into kittens, begging for love, forcing themselves on men who weren’t feeling them.

These chicks were always the ones organizing dates and busting the guys’ phones with texts. I’d look at them and wonder,

“Honey, what happened to you?”

Often when a man isn’t invested in a woman, most women think they aren’t doing enough. So they martyr themselves and hold their men on a pedestal. A classy woman plays an entirely different game. She’s got a sharp eye for red flags and doesn’t hang around waiting for the man to see her value.

She reminds herself that any man who doesn’t see her awesomeness, potential, brains, and the good she can bring to the marriage table doesn’t deserve her.

Suppose she even catches a whiff of discomfort. In that case, she brews a large cup of spicy Chai, then gets down to have some uncomfortable conversations with said potential partner, laying down her standards and expectations. Because really, who’s got time to waste?

Miss Classy understands the futility of chasing relationships that aren’t meant for her. She takes her business elsewhere because she knows that high-quality men aren’t going out of stock any time soon.

Tell Everyone Her Business.

There’s elegance in discretion.

Every classy woman knows this. Not everyone needs to know your business babe. Some secrets are yours to take to the grave. C’mon, you know which ones.

We don’t need to know you fought with your guy last night or that your sixteen-year-old is gay. Such personal details are best kept under wraps. That’s what a classy woman does.

Obviously, you don’t live in a vacuum. So yes, you’re allowed to share snippets of your life. I do this too. Self-expression is a good thing. Just don’t go overboard because the world is a tiny bubble, believe it or not. Gossip travels so fast, and by the time it catches up to you, it’s as convoluted as can be.

Throw in social media, and damn, innocent posts can spread like wildfire and ruin everything you’ve worked so hard for. This has ruined lives. It’s not worth it. Before you post something in the heat of the moment, consider the ramifications it could have.

Speaking of which, please, please, never allow someone to film your sexual moments, no matter how loyal you think they are. It’s absolutely tacky and unladylike. Not forgetting that all it takes is the push of a button, and you get to spend the rest of your life riddled with shame. Horrible.

She Isn’t All About Tea and Biscuits.

Are you constantly upgrading your knowledge, honing your skills, and sharpening your mind? Congrats, you’re doing what classy women do.

Class is synonymous with rising high.

This life is for the takers whether we like it or not. A classy woman gets that. It’s why you don’t see her slacking in life, even if her significant other is rolling in money. She gets that the tide of life turns all the time.

There’s always a possibility — however slight — that the passion between her and her man could wither and die. It’s life. The last thing she’d want is to be caught pants down — no financial support or identity and stability. These things happen all the time. Look around.

Class equals independence and stability, and pride.

Especially pride. Not that kind. The good kind. The one that doesn’t let people walk all over you. A classy woman hustles to make her own money and refuses to be reduced to a human being whose sole role in life is to push kids into this world and do laundry.

This woman thinks ahead. Constantly poking at holes to see what’s on the other side. There’s always a gig here and there. When the big boys are deep in business conversations, guess who’s there too? Exactly.

If you think she’s in the tea and biscuits corner, think again. Our girl is chiming in and doing so with authority. Admit it. You gotta love a woman who rolls like this.

So, let’s talk about why this woman is this way because there’s a damn good reason.

Put Her Needs in the Backburner.

This girl is in complete alignment with her needs and strategies and knows how to take care of her inner self. She doesn’t ask others for what she needs. Nor does she ask for permission to get what she wants. She’s constantly fuelling her reserves because she understands that a life best lived is one lived from the inside out.

You’ll be surprised how many people don’t have a clue about what they need. Do you?

The reason classy women seem to cruise effortlessly in life is that they’ve identified a system that fits their lives and harnesses their strengths. If you’re a woman who’s got such a system, you know what I’m talking about.

Yes, life is hectic. So in taking care of herself, a classy woman knows she can’t afford to say yes to everything if she wants to win in life. No one who spread themselves too thin ever went far. It’s precisely why she’s selective with whatever she channels her energy to.

I recall hearing Arianna Huffington say that she turns down all invitations beyond 9 Pm because that’s her bedtime. Her success in everything she does is hinged around getting ample sleep. That’s her system, the gear that puts everything in motion.

At 71, isn’t she dripping with class? Exactly.

White-Wash Her Life.

We’re not in high school anymore. Full-grown, red-blooded females shouldn’t be telling lies. Ever. Who are we trying to impress? And yet, so many women lie, it’s not funny. If they’re not lying about their jobs, husbands, friends, and exes, they’re white-washing their pasts.

I don’t get it. Do you?

One thing is clear though, lying means one is incapable of accepting themselves and where they are in life. So they layer up all these coats of personality because what matters more isn’t how they see themselves but how others perceive them. What a sad way to live?

The truth, though? Who you are is who you are, babe. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather be liked for who I am than who I pretend to be. Class means being comfortable in your own skin. Nothing is more beautiful than that.

