‘You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something – your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever.’ – Steve Jobs

I wrote a book. I didn’t know I was writing a book, but as it turned out, I was. A curious thing this ‘life’ business.

My life had wound its way through many and varied twists and turns, before arriving at a series of troughs and troughs. Depression. More depression. Divorce. Not the best years of my life it’s fair to say.

Or is it? Because maybe, just maybe, as the final credits roll on my time on this mortal coil, it will be these years that most shaped what I am to become…

This post was written for the wonderful charity Men Tell Health, which helps men to be open about their mental health. You can read the full post here (and check out the brilliant work that they do!):

https://www.mentellhealth.org/your-stories-1/2018/1/30/connecting-the-dots

