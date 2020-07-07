Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Connecting the Dots

Connecting the Dots

How life events shape us.

by Leave a Comment

Connecting the Dots

‘You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something – your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever.’ – Steve Jobs

I wrote a book. I didn’t know I was writing a book, but as it turned out, I was. A curious thing this ‘life’ business.

My life had wound its way through many and varied twists and turns, before arriving at a series of troughs and troughs. Depression. More depression. Divorce. Not the best years of my life it’s fair to say.

Or is it? Because maybe, just maybe, as the final credits roll on my time on this mortal coil, it will be these years that most shaped what I am to become…

This post was written for the wonderful charity Men Tell Health, which helps men to be open about their mental health. You can read the full post here (and check out the brilliant work that they do!):

https://www.mentellhealth.org/your-stories-1/2018/1/30/connecting-the-dots


And now playing on my personal soundtrack:

Originally appeared on Love, Laughter, Truth.

Photo by Shutterstock.

About Matthew Williams

Matthew Williams is an author, blogger and speaker. He lives in the North East of England with his two young children. Matthew is passionate about turning life's challenges into lessons for creating a better future. He hopes that by writing about his own experiences in his book, Something Changed: Stumbling Through Divorce, Dating and Depression, he will be able to inspire others as they face the challenges in their own lives.

More of Matthew’s writing can be found at his blog, Love, Laughter & Truth: https://lovelaughtertruthblog.com/

Twitter: @3DMathW
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/mwlovelaughtertruth/

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x