There’s a book titled Conversations With God, written by Neale Walsch. The title is a sample of the message he shares which is both tantalizing and satisfying. After all, who is it we’re speaking to?

Every moment emerges and disappears, wavelike, and we the observers remain seemingly anchored to what we call reality. Whether we are consciously attending with our senses or letting them run on the information stored in our bodies, we are participating in an endless unfolding. Knowing this moment as limitless love calls out into the echoing life we embody, and becomes moment by moment responses we choose.

What life do I live now? One breath, two, the birds chatting and the plane overhead, cars passing.

I may choose to imagine a chore later in the day, or to remember an experience stored in this body-memory. You do know you are not limited to your body.

Am I spectator, participant, background?

In my four decades of parenting which are morphing into grandparenting, the conversations have embodied care, upset, fear, laughter, amazement, all cobbled together into a mosaic beyond description. I have relations with my adult children who are raising their own, making choices and decisions which I sense are both lovingly appropriate or harmful, yet I speak less and less to them of my purview. Their mistakes are not nearly as dramatic as I once considered them.

The silence from which “my” life appears is increasingly satisfied to watch and wait for the wisdom of which it is made. My children are life’s wisdom, as are we all.. I am still willing to be playful, restful, coming, staying or going. This life of which I am making myself is so like a conversation with infinity. So I ask the infinite, what now? and wait for my answer.

