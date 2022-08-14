Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Conversations With God

Conversations With God

This life of which I am making myself is so like a conversation with infinity.

by Leave a Comment

 

There’s a book titled Conversations With God, written by Neale Walsch. The title is a sample of the message he shares which is both tantalizing and satisfying. After all, who is it we’re speaking to?

Every moment emerges and disappears, wavelike, and we the observers remain seemingly anchored to what we call reality. Whether we are consciously attending with our senses or letting them run on the information stored in our bodies, we are participating in an endless unfolding. Knowing this moment as limitless love calls out into the echoing life we embody, and becomes moment by moment responses we choose.

What life do I live now? One breath, two, the birds chatting and the plane overhead, cars passing.

I may choose to imagine a chore later in the day, or to remember an experience stored in this body-memory. You do know you are not limited to your body.

Am I spectator, participant, background?

In my four decades of parenting which are morphing into grandparenting, the conversations have embodied care, upset, fear, laughter, amazement, all cobbled together into a mosaic beyond description. I have relations with my adult children who are raising their own, making choices and decisions which I sense are both lovingly appropriate or harmful, yet I speak less and less to them of my purview. Their mistakes are not nearly as dramatic as I once considered them.

The silence from which “my” life appears is increasingly satisfied to watch and wait for the wisdom of which it is made. My children are life’s wisdom, as are we all.. I am still willing to be playful, restful, coming, staying or going. This life of which I am making myself is so like a conversation with infinity. So I ask the infinite, what now? and wait for my answer.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on The Father Connection.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Robert Rannigan

Bob is a psychotherapist/father-educator specializing in men's emotional development following personal and cultural trauma. This focus includes blogs, webinars, seminars. Follow him on FB Thefatherconnection and Thefatherconnection.com email: [email protected]

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x