The Good Men Project

Coolin' Your Heels?

Coolin’ Your Heels?

When was the last time you cooled your heels?

According to the dictionary, when you leave someone to cool their heels, you’re “making them wait until they have calmed down.”

I have one heckofa wicked temper (some of you—bless your hearts—may find that hard to believe, but trust me, it’s oh-so-true). That, combined with a short fuse, doesn’t make for a very pleasant combination. I’ve had to work very hard to change this.

When I was a whippersnapper I found myself grounded—put on restriction, cooling my heels—on more than one occasion (okay, a lot!).

Now as a seasoned adult—a mature grownup (Len is rolling on the ground, snorting with laughter!) when I’m cooling my heels, it’s self-imposed. Not because I’m spun up about something. Rather, because I’m giving myself time, space, and stillness to ponder—to look before I leap.

When was the last time you cooled your heels?

Listen with your heart,

Laurie Buchanan

Whatever you are not changing, you are choosing.”
– Laurie Buchanan

www.HolEssence.com.

 

Previously Published on Tuesdays With Laurie

Photo credit: Len Buchanan (image courtesy of author)

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).

