Coolin’ Your Heels?

According to the dictionary, when you leave someone to cool their heels, you’re “making them wait until they have calmed down.”

I have one heckofa wicked temper (some of you—bless your hearts—may find that hard to believe, but trust me, it’s oh-so-true). That, combined with a short fuse, doesn’t make for a very pleasant combination. I’ve had to work very hard to change this.

When I was a whippersnapper I found myself grounded—put on restriction, cooling my heels—on more than one occasion (okay, a lot!).

Now as a seasoned adult—a mature grownup (Len is rolling on the ground, snorting with laughter!) when I’m cooling my heels, it’s self-imposed. Not because I’m spun up about something. Rather, because I’m giving myself time, space, and stillness to ponder—to look before I leap.

When was the last time you cooled your heels?

Listen with your heart,

Laurie Buchanan

“Whatever you are not changing, you are choosing.”

– Laurie Buchanan

www.HolEssence.com.

Previously Published on Tuesdays With Laurie

***

Photo credit: Len Buchanan (image courtesy of author)