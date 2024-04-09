Coolin’ Your Heels?

According to the dictionary, when you leave someone to cool their heels, you’re “making them wait until they have calmed down.”
I have one heckofa wicked temper (some of you—bless your hearts—may find that hard to believe, but trust me, it’s oh-so-true). That, combined with a short fuse, doesn’t make for a very pleasant combination. I’ve had to work very hard to change this.
When I was a whippersnapper I found myself grounded—put on restriction, cooling my heels—on more than one occasion (okay, a lot!).
Now as a seasoned adult—a mature grownup (Len is rolling on the ground, snorting with laughter!) when I’m cooling my heels, it’s self-imposed. Not because I’m spun up about something. Rather, because I’m giving myself time, space, and stillness to ponder—to look before I leap.
When was the last time you cooled your heels?
“Whatever you are not changing, you are choosing.”
– Laurie Buchanan
Photo credit: Len Buchanan (image courtesy of author)