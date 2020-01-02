Get Daily Email
Correcting Bad Behavior on Planes

Correcting Bad Behavior on Planes

What we learn with pleasure we never forget. – Alfred Mercier

by

What we learn with pleasure we never forget.

– Alfred Mercier

I was on a plane the other day, trying to snooze on an evening flight. About half-way through the flight, the guy behind me decided to start sliding his meal tray back and forth, back and forth. Yes, that’s the right…the meal tray attached to the back of my chair.

 

I let him do this for about, oh…90 seconds. Then I turned around to have a little chat. He momentarily stopped sliding his tray and stared at me, stunned. He was in his fifties and rather handsome.

He wasn’t stunned because he thought he was going to get into trouble (which he would soon find out) but rather because the mere sight of me was somewhat alarming in and of itself.

I was wearing an eye mask (with big letters that said “HUNGOVER” – which I wasn’t but he didn’t know that), the hood of my vest was up (which dramatically increases my “Don’t mess with me” look), plus I was wearing headphones and earplugs.

After letting him have a good look at the annoyed creature he was now going to be dealing with, I moved my eye mask to the top of my head, removed my headphones and earplugs and gave him The Look.

“What?” he says.

“What do you think, what?” I say back.

“Was this bothering you?” he asks, then proceeds to give me another demonstration of his tray-sliding trick.

“Yes,” I say. “It was.”

“Oh,” he says. “I’m sorry.”

But I wasn’t finished. Oh no.

“What,” I ask, “would possess you to think I wouldn’t feel you sliding that tray and back and forth?”

 

“Uhhh…”

“Exactly,” I say. “What are you…eight?”

“No! I just – ”

I shook my head and wagged my finger at him, big smile on my face. “Now, look…you just STOP that right now,” I say. “No more sliding of the tray. Deal?”

He smiles. “Okay.”

Then I turned back around and fell fast asleep for the duration of the flight.

After we landed, I stood up, looked at the guy and smiled.

“Did I behave myself?” he asks.

“Yes,” I reply. “You were good as gold. Thank you.”

Then I pointed to the luggage compartment above his head. “Now could you get my bag down for me?”

He looked at me. “What’s the magic word?”

“Please,” I say. “But make it snappy, would ya? People are waiting.”

To which we both threw back our heads and laughed.

“You’re just like my wife” he says, handing me my bag. “You gave me heck, but you were smiling while you did it.”

“That,” I say (with a wink and a smile), “is because it’s a very effective strategy.”

Previously Published on Pink Gazelle

Shutterstock

About Maryanne Pope

Maryanne Pope is the author of A Widow's Awakening. Maryanne writes books, blogs, play scripts and screenplays. She is the CEO of Pink Gazelle Productions Inc and Chair of the John Petropoulos Memorial Fund. Maryanne lives on Vancouver Island in Canada.

