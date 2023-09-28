Despite Cutback Fears, 65% Of HR Leaders Report Bigger DEI Budgets in 2023

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Speculation around the decline of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs due to economic conditions has been debunked by a new report. Capterra’s DEI Cutbacks Survey of 445 HR leaders found that over half (58%) claim their companies are placing even higher importance on DEI this year than in previous ones. Only 8% of those with a dedicated DEI budget experienced any reductions this year.

“We found an overwhelming sense of resilience among organizations regarding their DEI initiatives” Tweet this

“We found an overwhelming sense of resilience among organizations regarding their DEI initiatives,” says Brian Westfall, principal HR analyst at Capterra. “The economy not tanking certainly helped, but HR leaders also tell us the affirmative action decision by the Supreme Court definitely played a role. If entry-level workers with college degrees become less diverse, the impetus falls on companies to seek out and hire diverse talent.”

In fact, 86% of HR leaders agree that the Supreme Court’s decision puts more pressure on employers to improve and monitor DEI. A majority (69%) say their company is investing more money in both DEI training and DEI software this year than it did in 2022, while 67% say they’re investing more in dedicated DEI headcount and diversity recruiting resources.

Of the 96% of HR leaders who have dedicated DEI software or HR software with DEI features, a majority say they use their software to administer DEI training modules (55%), track progress towards DEI goals (50%), or manage employee resource groups (50%). But many also use their software to get feedback on their DEI programs or report DEI metrics.

However, only 30% of HR leaders believe that DEI initiatives are secure during an economic downturn, so laying down the foundation for permanency is essential. DEI software and a comprehensive talent management suite have proven to be a valuable investment for HR departments striving to make progress on a variety of DEI goals.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“DEI programs are doing well now, but that doesn’t mean they’ll stay intact if a recession actually happens,” says Westfall. “HR leaders who want to promote DEI need to do the work now to cement their program’s standing in the organization and convince executive leadership that DEI investments should be spared from deep spending cuts.”

Consistency in communication is crucial when advocating for DEI programs. Over half (53%) of HR leaders whose companies share DEI communications at least once a week through channels like intranets or social media strongly agree that company leadership won’t sacrifice DEI in tough times, compared to just 22% of HR leaders who share DEI communications at least once a month.

The full report provides recommendations to help HR leaders secure DEI functions, including maintaining rank-and-file employees, disseminating DEI goals from the top down, and consistently communicating both internally and externally.

About Capterra

Capterra is the #1 destination for organizations to find the right software and services. Our marketplace spans 100,000+ solutions across 900 categories, and offers access to over 2 million verified reviews—helping organizations save time, increase productivity and accelerate their growth.

Contacts

Evan Mimms

[email protected]

—

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations, organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com