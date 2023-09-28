Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Despite Cutback Fears, 65% Of HR Leaders Report Bigger DEI Budgets in 2023

Despite Cutback Fears, 65% Of HR Leaders Report Bigger DEI Budgets in 2023

According to Capterra’s new research, a majority of HR leaders say their company has invested more money in DEI software and training this year than it did in 2022.

by Leave a Comment

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Speculation around the decline of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs due to economic conditions has been debunked by a new report. Capterra’s DEI Cutbacks Survey of 445 HR leaders found that over half (58%) claim their companies are placing even higher importance on DEI this year than in previous ones. Only 8% of those with a dedicated DEI budget experienced any reductions this year.

“We found an overwhelming sense of resilience among organizations regarding their DEI initiatives”

Tweet this

“We found an overwhelming sense of resilience among organizations regarding their DEI initiatives,” says Brian Westfall, principal HR analyst at Capterra. “The economy not tanking certainly helped, but HR leaders also tell us the affirmative action decision by the Supreme Court definitely played a role. If entry-level workers with college degrees become less diverse, the impetus falls on companies to seek out and hire diverse talent.”

In fact, 86% of HR leaders agree that the Supreme Court’s decision puts more pressure on employers to improve and monitor DEI. A majority (69%) say their company is investing more money in both DEI training and DEI software this year than it did in 2022, while 67% say they’re investing more in dedicated DEI headcount and diversity recruiting resources.

Of the 96% of HR leaders who have dedicated DEI software or HR software with DEI features, a majority say they use their software to administer DEI training modules (55%), track progress towards DEI goals (50%), or manage employee resource groups (50%). But many also use their software to get feedback on their DEI programs or report DEI metrics.

However, only 30% of HR leaders believe that DEI initiatives are secure during an economic downturn, so laying down the foundation for permanency is essential. DEI software and a comprehensive talent management suite have proven to be a valuable investment for HR departments striving to make progress on a variety of DEI goals.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“DEI programs are doing well now, but that doesn’t mean they’ll stay intact if a recession actually happens,” says Westfall. “HR leaders who want to promote DEI need to do the work now to cement their program’s standing in the organization and convince executive leadership that DEI investments should be spared from deep spending cuts.”

Consistency in communication is crucial when advocating for DEI programs. Over half (53%) of HR leaders whose companies share DEI communications at least once a week through channels like intranets or social media strongly agree that company leadership won’t sacrifice DEI in tough times, compared to just 22% of HR leaders who share DEI communications at least once a month.

The full report provides recommendations to help HR leaders secure DEI functions, including maintaining rank-and-file employees, disseminating DEI goals from the top down, and consistently communicating both internally and externally.

About Capterra
Capterra is the #1 destination for organizations to find the right software and services. Our marketplace spans 100,000+ solutions across 900 categories, and offers access to over 2 million verified reviews—helping organizations save time, increase productivity and accelerate their growth.

Contacts

Evan Mimms
[email protected]

 

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations, organizations, and educational institutions.

Download our Diversity & Inclusion Program Overview PDF

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?
Email [email protected]

 

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Busine---ss Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 16 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x