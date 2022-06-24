Do This When a Narcissist Is Ignoring You

What are the most notorious methods of punishment a narcissist uses?

discards

stonewalling or silent treatments

“space”

grey rocking

ghosting

initiating NC (no contact)

But why do you think that is?

Why would these methods be their go-to’s, in each and every relationship? Because this is what works on them.

This is what hurts them the most. Why? Because all of these strategies involve the withholding of attention.

Attention Is An Expensive Form of Currency

Your attention is the most expensive form of currency you will ever give a narcissist, especially in relationships.

Attention comes in many forms —

gifts

compliments

money

quality time

energy

arguments

genuine love

All of this is attention. This is how energy vampires are fed. This is their currency because attention is love to a narcissist. There is no difference between the two.

In fact, your attention is the greatest “I love you” you can give a narcissist because they were starved of it as children.

They were used to abusive —

parents

family

peers

who usually pulled back their kindness, efforts, or affection abusively; usually once they felt comfortable after an abusive period. Therefore, the reason they pull back from you once you get comfortable is to beat you to the punch.

They pull back before you do in fear, and to maintain control over preventing you from doing it to them, first. They’re afraid you’ll blindside them by pulling away and going cold, unprovoked. So their solution is to begin the power play, unprovoked.

Hidden in Plain Sight

Being ignored is ceasing to exist to someone while still being alive. It’s an emotional optical illusion that ends in pain. It’s an active death and the complete opposite of attention — indifference. Even worse than that?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s intentional indifference.

But there’s an unexpected catch to their strategy. By implementing these strategies on you, they’ve been exposing directly to you what destroys them.

They’ve been handing you the key to their destruction, and it’s been hidden in exactly how they try to destroy you.

They get away with it because you’re too busy fighting to function in survival mode, to think straight long enough to pay closer attention. Otherwise, you would’ve realized they’ve been exposing their weaknesses to you the whole time.

Withholding —

love

affection

and attention

from you works for them…

because it works on them.

You’ve Had the Answers All Along

Have you ever noticed when you’re the one who’s angry or upset the rules suddenly change? Suddenly they don’t want you to have space or to detach from the, but it’s okay for them to do it to you.

Some of them will even justify it by telling you —

We’re two different people.

Fuck that.

The truth is they can’t handle when you do what they do. They don’t want to face the same repercussions you face.

They can’t handle when you remove —

your attention

your energy

your presence

It forces them to confront the truth; they are the ones who actually can’t live without you. They need your attention. It’s them that need you more than you need them, even if you don’t yet realize that.

They panic because they know exactly how bad it hurts to be ignored. They’re familiar with that same sense of panic. Especially, if you do it in response to them ignoring you. Keep calm in a narcissistic crisis.

No matter how bad it hurts —

Let them ignore you

Do not chase them

Remain silent

Especially if they initiated the silent treatment because it will put them in crisis mode, causing them to call their own bluff.

Watch.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com