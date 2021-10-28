Do What You Love and Love What You Do

There was a time that I wished that the world would stop turning and that time would stop, not forever, but for just a few moments. This would enable mankind to stop, take a breath, pause, meditate, feel refreshed and evolve the world with creative ideas.

Then it happened out-of-the-blue, everything changed and the clock stopped ticking. The virus hit the world and it stopped turning. Life as we know it came to a standstill. We were now forced to stay at home. The concept of working from home was introduced. Our workplaces helped us to get remote access to our files and desktops, so that work could continue.

The age of remote meetings was introduced. Everyone was now zooming in and out of office meetings. While trying to create a work environment at home. Keeping away all the distractions of home and family. Dressing up smartly to sit in front of a computer screen, while still wearing cargo shorts and lounge trousers.

It took time to adjust to the new way of working. However, after a few weeks, it became the new normal. The background sounds did not disturb anyone anymore nor did the remarks or the funny moments when someone went to the loo and forget to switch off the microphone.

I always knew that the way we work would be transformed someday, especially with the birth, development, and advancement of the internet. Entrepreneurs have been making money on the world wide web for over a decade now. People have been making their fortunes online for some time now. Those enterprising individuals are familiar with how e-commerce works.

During and after the pandemic almost everyone from the student to the office worker has now become more familiar and confident with working online. People are now comfortable with working three days in the office and two days remotely from home.

I feel that over the passage of the next few years, the concept of work needs to change. More people need to be educated on the potential and the opportunities of working online. This may eventually become the new work pattern over the next decade or possibly before that time. More companies are now in the process of moving their business online. The evolution in science and technology is making it possible for more employees, freelancers, and entrepreneurs to work online.

The Age of the Entrepreneur has arrived. It has been around for decades. It is only during and after the pandemic that more people are looking forward to freelancing and stepping into entrepreneurship. There should be a chance for individuals who are interested in starting their own enterprises to present their ideas and concepts to the world. If groups of global investors, based in countries around the world, like the pitches, it would help to create more entrepreneurs worldwide. This would be similar to “The Elevator Pitch”, produced by Entrepreneur.com.

Personally, I enjoy writing, publishing, and art. I feel that as I am a creative person, I can spend more time doing creative work and increase my potential to produce more work, in the field of writing, publishing, and designing. I enjoy art as well, so I have also created a few prints and Non-Fungible Tokens, that are available online. With the right opportunities, I can create a stable income by doing the creative work I enjoy.

It was during the period of the pandemic that I also created my first graphic novel based on the pandemics, called, “Pandemic Blasters.” This is a work of fiction and reflects in a way my life during the pandemic, a type of journal. During the pandemic, I concentrated on developing my writing on Medium.

It was at the end of 2020 that I started writing on Medium. I have so far written over 900 stories on Medium, and my followers have also increased. I enjoy writing and I have found that writing on Medium gave me this opportunity. I also enjoy the feedback from fans and followers on Medium, which is encouraging for any writer. The money collected at the end of each month, no matter how small the sum, feels rewarding. This year I wrote a book based on my writings on Medium, called “Writing Magic”. In my opinion, 2021 has been a productive year for me.

The world of work is undergoing great transformations. Now especially that physical currency is almost disappearing. More transactions are being conducted in cyberspace, as the path is being made for cryptocurrency to enter the world of eCommerce. The world is ready to step into a new world economy, where online working and living is a real possibility. The pandemic may have crushed humanity, but it did not subdue the indomitable human spirit.

I smile when I think about how far we have come in the field of work and technology, from the printing press to the e-book and from the printed newspaper to reading the news on a smartphone. We now have the world at our fingertips. I sometimes visualize humanity holding the world in our hands, with the advancements in technology and the way we have evolved as humans.

When the world of work stopped during the pandemic, it led to the creation of a new world of cyber work. I am sure that in the next few years, more individuals will be working online, which will be beneficial for the world economies, families, and the social fabric of society. The world stopped, and it is now reinvigorated and ready to evolve to a new way of working, thinking, and living.

