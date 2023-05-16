Do You Suspect that Your Partner Is Constantly in Danger? It Might Be Love Paranoia

So, what is love paranoia?

Essentially, it is a form of delusional disorder, where the delusion is an irrational fear that their partner is always about to experience some catastrophic harm.

Love paranoia patients are particularly sensitive to the people and events around them, often speculating excessively based on their delusions, without real evidence. Unlike emotional dependence, people with love paranoia may have strong willpower and relentlessly pursue their goals, with a fierce determination to succeed.

They often feel that they or their loved ones are being harmed.

In social situations, they may doubt the sincerity of friends and colleagues at any moment. If someone’s comments are inappropriate or casual, they may imagine an intention to humiliate or threaten them. With love paranoia, there is alway the sense that someone is trying to harm you or your partner.

In romantic relationships, those grappling with love paranoia often suspect their partner’s loyalty and affection without any evidence.

Those with paranoid personality disorder tend to go to extremes, and even ordinary things may trigger negative thoughts.

This is related to their irrational beliefs, and to change their paranoid behavior, they must analyze their irrational beliefs and remind themselves not to see everything as an enemy.

Love paranoia patients do not trust anyone and are inherently suspicious, making it difficult for them to accept any advice.

This makes it challenging for them to face their own illness openly. Therefore, they need to first let go of their defenses, understand that they or their loved ones are safe, and no one wants to harm them.

Love paranoia often occurs due to patients having few friends and focusing their attention on a particular aspect of life.

However, there is no need to be afraid if love paranoia occurs. Patients can proactively communicate with others, participate in various activities, trust others in these activities, and gradually eliminate their defensive mindset.

How to help with love paranoia

Self-therapy involves adjusting and transforming one’s negative thoughts and beliefs, removing the extreme and radical elements.

For example, “There are no good people in the world” should be adjusted to “There are good and bad people in the world, and I should trust the good ones,” or “He is not answering my calls, he must be in trouble” can be adjusted to “He is busy now, he will call me back in a while,” etc.

When our beliefs become paranoid, we should automatically think about our transformed and rational beliefs to prevent ourselves from acting in an extreme way.

However, sometimes we may behave in extreme ways without realizing it, in which case, we should retrospectively analyze our thoughts and identify irrational beliefs to prevent them from recurring.

Patients with paranoid personality disorder tend to be full of hostility and mistrust towards others and the surrounding environment, delusional about dangers around them, so the following hostility correction training methods can be adopted, which will help overcome hostility and confrontation psychology.

Always remind yourself not to fall into the whirlpool of “hostility”. Remind and warn yourself in advance, and pay attention to corrections when dealing with others, which will significantly reduce hostility and strong emotional reactions. You must know how to respect others, give others appropriate space, and not interfere too much in other people’s affairs and lives. Learn to be patient in life. Living in a complex world, various problems and frictions are unavoidable. At this time, we must be patient and restrained, and we must not generate hostile anger at any time and burn ourselves dizzy.

