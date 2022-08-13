Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Does Your Child Need Therapy? Learn the Signs

Does Your Child Need Therapy? Learn the Signs

If you are an involved parent, you understand the deeply rooted need to provide for your child in any way you can. Most parents do whatever is necessary to help their children grow up comfortably.

This article was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp.

In many ways, you probably want to protect your child against bad experiences; this is a sign of being a good parent! However, parents can also feel out of their comfort level. When you are confused and overwhelmed about your child’s behavior or circumstance, it may be beneficial to seek therapy.

There is often a stereotype about children who attend therapy. Do not be discouraged by the stereotypes you hear. Instead, consider learning more about child therapy.

Discover reasons why your child might need therapy, the benefits of child therapy, and signs to look for. Also, learn what you can do to prepare.

Why Might Your Child Need Therapy?

Children attend therapy for many of the same reasons that adults attend therapy. It is generally when there is a noticeable change in their behavior or emotion, specifically, a noticeable change that disrupts their day-to-day life.

Some common reasons may be because your child has an intense phobia or fear of something. Children with phobias have difficulty coping with their fear; this is why they may attend therapy.

Other reasons can include past trauma. If your child experienced a close call with death or witnessed something violent, this can cause some concern among parents.

In some scenarios, school-age children may experience bullying. Bullying has become increasingly more prevalent since the creation of social media. Children that have faced bullying may also need to talk with someone who can help them.

How Therapy Can Benefit Your Child

There are many ways that therapy can benefit your child! First, search for a “child therapist near me” and take the time to learn about each therapist. Finding a good fit for your child is vital in this process.

Each therapist will gladly teach you more about how child therapy can help your child manage their emotions and thrive in the future. Therapy creates a place for your child to safely talk about their thoughts, fears, and feelings.

With the help of a professional, your child can learn valuable coping techniques that they can take into their future. Therapists will provide you and your child with the necessary tools to succeed.

Signs that Your Child May Need Therapy

Now that you understand the benefits of child therapy, the following are a few signs that your child may need therapy. As a parent, you are best equipped to recognize when your child is acting out of the ordinary. Pay careful attention to your child to determine if he or she needs therapy.

If you notice big changes in their routines and daily habits, this could be a sign. Changes could include not getting enough rest, lacking an appetite, or withdrawing from friends and family.

Pay attention to their behavior as well. Are they lashing out over small things? Do they seem more aggressive or moody than a typical child? If your child is experiencing dramatic mood swings or an inability to control their emotions, this is also a sign.

In short, a child customarily requires therapy when they are incapable of handling their behavior and emotions alone. This can be because of a mental health disorder, trauma, or home life.

Tips for YOU If Your Child is Attending Therapy

If you are considering putting your child in therapy, do not forget to take care of yourself as well. In order for your child to heal, they will need you at your very best.

Surround yourself with trustworthy people who care for you. By being around those that love you, you can lean on them for support if the load feels too heavy alone.

Also, consider attending therapy for yourself. Attending therapy could set a good example for your child. They may feel more comfortable with the idea of therapy if they know that you attend as well. There are also family therapy sessions, you can try. When you take care of yourself, you can better care for your child.

About Marie Miguel

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world's largest e-counseling platform.

