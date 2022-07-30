Double Standards: How They Are Used to Control You

Double standards and control go hand in hand. There may be people right now in your life who demonstrate these behaviors. Most often, people are allowed to do whatever they want, but when it comes to us, we must do certain things the way they want us to. They try to enforce rules on us to control our actions, but those rules do not apply to them.

This is a method of control, a way for them to control how and what we do. It is known as a double standard.

Ashley Berges

Nationally Syndicated Radio Show Personality, Author of The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life, Host of The Celebrity Perspective on Amazon Prime, Speaker, Mentor, and Live Your True Life Coach.

Ashley has dedicated her life to search and discover ways of helping people overcome toxic relationships, to help them to understand how they accepted and entered into the toxic relationship, why the red flags were overlooked, and how to create and manifest true conscious decisions to augment old programing and create a new way of life. You don’t have to settle with negativity and that which doesn’t bring you joy, you don’t have to settle for manipulation, gaslighting, being made to feel bad about yourself, being told how bad you are and the guilt and shame you carry by dealing with this day in and day out. You can choose a different way of life, you can live true to yourself and you can let go of outdated teachings, toxic cycles and patterns, and all ways of life that no longer serve you. Ashley is here to help you live your true life, your authentic life, the life you are meant to live.

