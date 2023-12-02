Dr. Joan Fallon: One Patent Away From a Changed Life

By Bryan Wish

Dr. Joan Fallon, Founder and CEO of Curemark, is a visionary scientist who has dedicated her life’s work to championing the health and well-being of children. Her recent book Goodbye, Status Quo, equips readers with the tools to be agents of change: as entrepreneurs, leaders, and individuals. The book, which blends her own entrepreneurial experiences and scientific observations to give readers informative and actionable advice, was inspired by Joan’s personal fascination with change. Joan’s never-ending curiosity is why Curemark continues to pave the way to develop novel therapies to treat serious diseases for which there are limited treatment options. The pipeline includes a phase III clinical-stage research program for Autism, and programs focused on Parkinson’s Disease, schizophrenia, and addiction.

Joan holds over 300 patents worldwide, has written numerous scholarly articles, and lectured extensively across the globe on pediatric developmental problems. Currently, she holds appointments as a Senior Advisor to the Henry Crown Fellows at The Aspen Institute, as well as a Distinguished Fellow at the Athena Center for Leadership Studies at Barnard College. She is a member of the Board of Trustees of Franklin & Marshall College, The Pratt Institute, the DREAM Charter School in Harlem, and Vote Run Lead, a bipartisan not-for-profit that encourages women on both sides of the aisle to run for elected office.

Joan was recently named one of the top 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020 by Goldman Sachs. She has also been awarded the 2017 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year New York in Healthcare and received the Creative Entrepreneurship Award from The New York Hall of Science in 2018.

In this episode, Dr. Fallon and Bryan discuss:

Taking risks for the common good

How to best support people with neurodivergent conditions

Authenticity and staying true to your values

Photo credit: iStock