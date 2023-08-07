Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Featured Content / Edge of Deception

Edge of Deception

A poem

by

 

In the safest chambers of trust I fell,

Where love’s soft whispers cast its spell.

Blinded by faith’s radiant light,

As fate would have it — my spirit lost its fight.

In pursuit of love, I sold my heart,

A fragile and priceless work of art.

But look at my soul — so naive,

I was too fast to give in and too quick to believe.

In this tragic tale, I played my part,

Losing you would mean a broken heart.

My stinging tears sprout from painful seeds,

As I navigate moments from your disloyal deeds.

Lessons learned through bitter truth,

Will my heart ever mend or feel soothed?

Hiding your betrayal deep into the heart’s core,

Not sure I can trust again — at least not like before.

Will you take my hand and confront the pain?

Maybe my heart can trust you again.

I’ll take the chance — one last time,

Hoping my prayers will make our hearts align.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com

 

About Macey Malone

I am an observer and write about the little things in life. I enjoy perspective writing that portrays raw and unfiltered observations from my life and travels.

