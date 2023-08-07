Edge of Deception

In the safest chambers of trust I fell,

Where love’s soft whispers cast its spell.

Blinded by faith’s radiant light,

As fate would have it — my spirit lost its fight.

In pursuit of love, I sold my heart,

A fragile and priceless work of art.

But look at my soul — so naive,

I was too fast to give in and too quick to believe.

In this tragic tale, I played my part,

Losing you would mean a broken heart.

My stinging tears sprout from painful seeds,

As I navigate moments from your disloyal deeds.

Lessons learned through bitter truth,

Will my heart ever mend or feel soothed?

Hiding your betrayal deep into the heart’s core,

Not sure I can trust again — at least not like before.

Will you take my hand and confront the pain?

Maybe my heart can trust you again.

I’ll take the chance — one last time,

Hoping my prayers will make our hearts align.

—

