Edge of Deception

In the safest chambers of trust I fell,
Where love’s soft whispers cast its spell.
Blinded by faith’s radiant light,
As fate would have it — my spirit lost its fight.
In pursuit of love, I sold my heart,
A fragile and priceless work of art.
But look at my soul — so naive,
I was too fast to give in and too quick to believe.
In this tragic tale, I played my part,
Losing you would mean a broken heart.
My stinging tears sprout from painful seeds,
As I navigate moments from your disloyal deeds.
Lessons learned through bitter truth,
Will my heart ever mend or feel soothed?
Hiding your betrayal deep into the heart’s core,
Not sure I can trust again — at least not like before.
Will you take my hand and confront the pain?
Maybe my heart can trust you again.
I’ll take the chance — one last time,
Hoping my prayers will make our hearts align.
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
—–
Photo credit: iStockphoto.com