Emotional Predators and the Power of “No”

Today, there is a proliferation of people on social media willing to uplift us, selling courses and mentorship, many of them, in fact, without the proper qualifications for it. Among such (often toxic) positivities, there is usually the maxim that people treat us as we allow them to. I find it so cruel to say that.

First and foremost, nobody wants to be mistreated, nobody likes to be taken advantage of, betrayed, humiliated. In other words, nobody would give permission for others to invade their lives in a violent and rude manner.

In reality, the person does not allow it, but often they are so vulnerable and destabilized inside that they do not have sufficient emotional tools to protect themselves from the invasive malice of others.

It is a fact that narcissistic people have a special knack for sensing when others are in distress and may become the victims of their abuses. They thrive on taking advantage of others’ weaknesses to torment those who do not have the psychological capacity to defend themselves or to coherently discern their behavior. They are emotional exploiters of the worst kind, ready to attack the target of their malice.

When we are not well, and we read these messages that exaggerate in practically forcing us to be happy, proactive, and well-adjusted, we end up feeling very bad.

Emotional rebalancing requires various attitudes, behaviors, and certain things that sometimes are beyond our control. It becomes difficult, for example, to set boundaries when the other person keeps crossing every boundary indiscriminately.

That’s why I don’t believe that people treat us as we allow them to. In fact, they act according to what they have inside them, they give what they have.

You can try to set boundaries, express indignation, draw lines, but nothing stops the behavior of those who cannot see beyond their own self-interest.

…

© 2024 Lost in My Soul

Thanks for reading my article! Join my email list for exclusive spiritual insights from my soul to yours. Wanna support me? Buy a copy of my book Lost in My Soul or subscribe my channel in Youtube. Light and Love from my Soul to Yours! 🤍

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month

Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter. our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Michael LaRosa on Unsplash