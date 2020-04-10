Empowered Sexuality for Men [Podcast]

—

Few of us get the sex education we need to have a connected and hot romantic life, that gets more passionate and intimate over time.

But the more I listen to psychologists, philosophers, coaches and sex educators, the more reasons I see for not giving up on love or passion.

Relationships will, of course, go through phases and challenges but the story of your sex life fading or dulling over time doesn’t have to be true!

In fact, Kristopher Lovestone, sex educator and author of the book: Conscious Cock: The Empowered Sexuality Manual For Men has proof. He has been married for 15 years and their relationship is stronger and more passionate than ever.

You may be surprised at what keeps a relationship exciting! In our Man Alive podcast conversation we discussed:

• How to stoke the fire of connection so your partnership gets hotter, rather than fading over time

• The roadmap to feminine arousal

• A four-step process for asking for what you want (so it doesn’t feel so scary)

• A way to explore fantasies with your partner and create a foundation for playful experimentation

• How to create more intimacy and better sex by supporting a woman as she goes through her monthly cycle

Women everywhere are thanking Kristopher for that last one!

Listen Here

—

*******************************

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

*************************

—

Photo courtesy iStock Photo.

Previously published on Shanajamescoaching.com