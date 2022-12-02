Can You Learn Writing?

Today we are in a society where the majority of people think becoming a writer is difficult. In today’s episode, Hilary focuses on the four key guidelines of writing. One of the many things you’ll learn for example is:

What does it truly mean to critique your writing?

When revising and doing a final edit, are you making sure you have someone you trust read it over and give you honest feedback?

What levels of readers are you targeting?

Why it’s never a good idea to focus on your opinions in your own writing and how they can be negative to your narrative and what you’re creating.

Here are a few things you can apply to your writing moving forward:

Make yourself uncomfortable when writing in general to maximize your creativity. What is your reason to re-write and edit your piece? Who is your target audience and what style of writing should you be using to get their attention?

Watch the number of adjectives you use in your writing and recognize how the overuse can impact your writing negatively.

As Hilary speaks throughout this episode, she is going to break down writing as a whole. What is the purpose? Why are you writing? Who is your audience? What truly makes a good writer is not the use of fiction. It’s the knowledge they gather about what they are writing about.

Got questions or ready to work on your book? Reach out to your host Hilary Jastram for guidance here →Let’s Connect!

You’ve already lived what you’ve experienced.

It’s time to write it to life!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

See you on the next episode!

—

This post was previously published on Bookmark Publishing House.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock