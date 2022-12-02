Get Daily Email
Can You Learn Writing?

Can You Learn Writing?

On the 57th episode of the Write Effing Now, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a time, Hilary Jastram has some insight about how to improve your skills as a writer.

by Leave a Comment

 

Today we are in a society where the majority of people think becoming a writer is difficult. In today’s episode, Hilary focuses on the four key guidelines of writing. One of the many things you’ll learn for example is:

  • What does it truly mean to critique your writing?
  • When revising and doing a final edit, are you making sure you have someone you trust read it over and give you honest feedback?
  • What levels of readers are you targeting?
  • Why it’s never a good idea to focus on your opinions in your own writing and how they can be negative to your narrative and what you’re creating.

Here are a few things you can apply to your writing moving forward:

  1. Make yourself uncomfortable when writing in general to maximize your creativity.
  2. What is your reason to re-write and edit your piece?
  3. Who is your target audience and what style of writing should you be using to get their attention?

Watch the number of adjectives you use in your writing and recognize how the overuse can impact your writing negatively.

As Hilary speaks throughout this episode, she is going to break down writing as a whole. What is the purpose? Why are you writing? Who is your audience? What truly makes a good writer is not the use of fiction.  It’s the knowledge they gather about what they are writing about.

Got questions or ready to work on your book? Reach out to your host Hilary Jastram for guidance here →Let’s Connect!

You’ve already lived what you’ve experienced.

It’s time to write it to life!

See you on the next episode!

This post was previously published on Bookmark Publishing House.

***

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

