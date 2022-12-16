Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Writing Self-Care

Writing Self-Care

In this episode, Hilary is giving exclusive information on how to enjoy your writing to the next level.

by Leave a Comment

 

Oftentimes, people believe that writing is more creative through fast pace as you type or write. As you continue into your writing the most important piece that everyone forgets is self-care. The writer’s ability is endless but without taking the necessary time to make yourself comfortable and patient it tends to drag into a process that is more work than fun.

In this episode, Hilary is giving exclusive information on how to enjoy your writing to the next level. No one is forcing you to write, therefore there’s no need to apply extra stress throughout the process. Fall back to the roots and find your purpose.

Here are a few things you will learn in-depth in today’s episode:

  • Pacing- Take the required amount of time you need to expand your creativity.
  • Commit to being an expert and leading yourself to success.
  • Having fun- Remember this isn’t supposed to feel like work.
  • Being defensive with your time by creating goals.
  • What is your reason and why does it impact your writing?
  • Focus on your interests- writing just to write can be dull
  • Keep yourself constantly motivated
  • Understand that there are continuous steps to perfect a piece of writing. Edit and revise constantly.
  • The thirteen self-care steps will improve your writing, your mental capacity, and creativity.

Connect With Hilary:

Book

LinkedIn

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Website

Got questions or ready to work on your book? Reach out to your host Hilary Jastram for guidance here →Let’s Connect!

You’ve already lived what you’ve experienced.

It’s time to write it to life!

See you on the next episode!

This post was previously published on Bookmark Publishing House.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x