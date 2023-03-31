Get Daily Email
Powering Your Book Marketing Calendar for Success

Utilize as many social media platforms as you can and get the word out. Be cautious when using third-party apps.

by Leave a Comment

 

When writing your book there are many different processes involved, but you can’t sell your book without organizational marketing. You are going to learn where you can build your calendar whether it is online or written down. Knowing where to post is going to be one of the most important parts of this. Hilary addresses the four major objectives you have to complete if you want to make the most of getting your book out to the public.

Marketing Outline

  1. Focused Objectives
  2. Brand awareness– Make sure you understand how you’re going to Brand your work.
  3. Promos– Utilize as many social media platforms as you can and get the word out. Be cautious when using third-party apps.
  4. Excerpts/memes– Find something relatable for your audience or something humorous.
  5. Events – Speaking: Get the message out by making public appearances.

Connect With Hilary:

Book

LinkedIn

Website

Got questions or ready to work on your book? Reach out to your host Hilary Jastram for guidance here →Let’s Connect!

You’ve already lived what you’ve experienced.

It’s time to write it to life!

See you on the next episode!

This post was previously published on J.Hil Creative.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

