Powering Your Book Marketing Calendar for Success

When writing your book there are many different processes involved, but you can’t sell your book without organizational marketing. You are going to learn where you can build your calendar whether it is online or written down. Knowing where to post is going to be one of the most important parts of this. Hilary addresses the four major objectives you have to complete if you want to make the most of getting your book out to the public.

Marketing Outline

Focused Objectives Brand awareness– Make sure you understand how you’re going to Brand your work. Promos– Utilize as many social media platforms as you can and get the word out. Be cautious when using third-party apps. Excerpts/memes– Find something relatable for your audience or something humorous. Events – Speaking: Get the message out by making public appearances.

Connect With Hilary:

Book

LinkedIn

Website

This post was previously published on J.Hil Creative.

Photo credit: iStock