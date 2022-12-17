Everyone is Turning Sapiosexual. Including You.

A person who is attracted to another person’s intellect to a far greater extent than their physical appearance is said to be sapiosexual.

Not familiar with the meaning of the term? A few years ago, the term “sapiosexual” emerged as a new dating buzzword, and it has since taken off. There are now Reddit groups devoted to it, sapiosexual Facebook pages, and dating sites like OkCupid have even added it as an official sexual orientation option. What exactly does it signify?

They are attracted to wit, intelligence, and mental agility, and they would much rather listen to you demonstrate your linguistic dexterity than watch you demonstrate your quadriceps strength at the gym.

“sapiosexual” can add “nuance to a person’s personality and make them feel less overwhelmed by the dating scene so that they can particularly focus on what they genuinely want from a mate,” according to one study.

So, in that case, do you think you may have some sapiosexual leanings? Are you interested in dating a man whose personality more closely resembles that of Sherlock than that of Lochte?

Here are ten indications that you might be a sapiosexual and that smart guys get your goat:

You think that browsing the sections of a nearby bookstore while making unpretentious suggestions to one another is a fantastic idea for a date.

A man who reads, whether it be novels, newspapers, non-fiction, or whatever else tickles his fancy, is a man who will never find himself at a loss for words.

You believe that witty conversation is the absolute best form of foreplay that has ever been.

Baby, you should lob those delicate ribs back and forth like you’re playing tennis.

You are aware that the term “clever” refers to more than just intellectual prowess.

Emotional intelligence, which is the capacity to accurately understand our feelings and respond in kind, also turns you on. This talent fascinates you. Also, see the entry for empathy.

4. You are not impressed by his qualifications; rather, you are impressed by his humility, which is demonstrated by the fact that he never cites them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You are obligated to boast about him to others.

5. You are completely convinced that he is capable of holding a conversation not only with your father, who is 65 years old but also with your brother, who is 25 years old, on topics ranging from sports to the situation in Israel.

He is capable of switching from high-brow to low-brow conversation with ease, which is indicative of a well-rounded intelligence.

6. You send him a text, and he responds with whole sentences that are grammatically accurate.

Bonus points for the witty and well-timed use of emojis by him.

7. You wait six months into the relationship before you go to the movies with each other…

It’s not that you don’t like going to the movies; it’s just that you never seem to run out of things to speak about. #swoon

8. The name “Neil deGrasse Tyson” is certain to give you a blazing lady-boner.

You prefer to watch Cosmos over reading the actual Cosmos book.

9. You adore the fact that a night in front of the cinema theater means watching an old Hitchcock movie or a brand new French picture and not The Fast and the Furious 15.

10. He is not intimidated by the intricate workings of a feminine intellect.

Instead of saying, “You think too much,” he uses the phrase, “Interesting, tells me more.”

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***