Extended Guitar Solos That Deserve More Love

By John Smistad

We all know ‘em. We all love ‘em. Heck, most of us can sing along with them note for note. We’re talking about the epic guitar solo masterstrokes of time-honored classics like “Free Bird”, “Stairway to Heaven”, “Hotel California”, “Stranglehold” and more classic rock staples.

But there are some extended guitar solos of far less fanfare that are worth a listen or three. Here are a few to turn up. (Some cursory research reveals that the median length of a guitar solo in a hit song is 35 seconds, give or take. We’ll use that as a baseline.)

“Time Has Come Today” (1968)

“Time Has Come Today,” The Chambers Brothers ode to the urgency of the moment, is a total trip from start to finish. It’s 11 minutes and three seconds of mind-mucking, spacey psychedelia. Joseph Chambers’ fuzzy guitar solo meanders and mesmerizes, even lifting from the Christmas Season standard “The Little Drummer Boy.”

“Can’t You See” (1973)

The Marshall Tucker Band features four full-force guitar solos in this epic lament on love. Lead guitarist Toy Caldwell really stretches out throughout this country rock classic. Each burst is infused with inspiration and completely kills it.

“Two Tickets to Paradise” (1978)

This extended electric guitar interlude comes as sort of a surprise. Money was just beginning his prolific career as one of popular music’s most renowned vocalists. To devote such a substantial portion of his song, then, to feature an instrument he’s not playing was a bit of a gamble. It was a hunch that paid off handsomely for the former cop turned crooner. Jimmy Lyon lays down a rousing ride, providing a powerful punch.

“Roller” (1979)

For many of us, the righteously raucous “Roller” was our introduction to those hard rockin’ Canadians, April Wine. The group’s three guitarists are glorious here, trading amplified licks with each other for a good minute and 41 seconds of the song’s 4:18 total run time.

“Face the Fire” (1979)

Dan Fogelberg is known for mellow hits like “Longer,” “Leader of the Band” and “Run for the Roses.” And while these tunes featured the late singer/songwriter’s exquisite mastery of the acoustic guitar, he was not averse to plugging in and cranking up his electric axe. The anti-nuclear power diatribe “Face the Fire” is perhaps the most ferocious example. Listen to Fogelberg rip off an especially raw and raging riff at the 5:19 mark here. Not too shabby for a typically chill troubadour.

“Midnight at the Oasis” (1974)

“Midnight at the Oasis”? That sultry ‘74 serenade? But stop to consider the wonderful fretwork on this wondrous one hit by a torch-singing temptress from New York City named Maria Muldaur. As a jazzy Hawaiian guitar-style interlude, Amos Garrett’s performance is pleasant pop perfection. And it certainly doesn’t wear out its extended welcome.

This post was previously published on CultureSonar.

