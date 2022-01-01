Get Daily Email
Fabricated Light

Fabricated light hides phantoms of darkness.

Fabricated Light

Winter soulbushes shroud the earth under glassy moonlight.
Coldness, harshness, tears without essence; the dry night.
Light shines down from above, but not on me.
As a selective force, controlling what I see.
Distortions, phantoms, hidden eyes – all watching in silence;
Waiting for the chance to flash violence.

Inside, lights kept on by controls and pumps far away.
They were put there to keep the darkness at bay.
Lacking warmth, yet hot to the touch,
These bulbs don’t comfort much.
An attempt to give rest to weary minds,
But the light inside is the culprit that blinds.

Shadows within and shadows without.
Are these lights really supposed to be a redoubt?
I doubt;? T-they were really put here to make me fear the dark.?
Who can know? Who can know?

In times past, all creatures shut their eyes when sun set.
But for man, such a rule was too hard to bear.
So invented light a pow’r o’er nature to get.
Although God already made the moon the night heir.

Fabricated light hides phantoms of darkness.
It does not chase away the fears in my mind.
It only blinds – real and unreal are likeness.
By natural night light, better sight I find.

 

 

About Nathaniel Marshall

Nathaniel is a father of two young boys and recently divorced. He enjoys gardening and has began developing an interest in writing. During the day, Nathaniel is a rocket scientist, but at night he is Nathaniel.

