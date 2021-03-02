Father of a Newborn, or 15-Year-Old Teenage Boy?

1. You have vivid dreams of a healthy and active sex life, but in reality, it’s oh so far from grasp.

2. It’s been at least 3 — maybe 4 days — since your last shower.

3. You ran out of the deodorant someone gave you for your last birthday and can’t be bothered purchasing any more yourself.

4. “Comb. My. Hair?”

5. You get extra moody when told to act your age and do something more productive than playing video games.

6. Last night you ate a whole pizza sitting alone in the bathroom.

7. You got desperate and then got caught at 2 am looking at sites you’re not supposed to be on.

8. You were given very simple, specific instructions about what to buy at the grocery store. You had one job — and you failed miserably.

9. Most of the time you walk around the house, head down, dragging your feet, and mumbling incoherently.

10. You want someone to see through the wall you’ve put up and look deep in your eyes and tell you that someday — even if not for a while — everything will be ok.

11. You never leave the house anymore.

12. Nobody understands the burden you shoulder and how confusing life is for you right now.

Answers:

Father of a newborn: 6,11

15-year old teenage boy: 3,4,9

Both: 1,2,5,7,8,10,12

