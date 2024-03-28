Former Mission Chaplain: ‘The Moral Injury That Is Happening There Daily Is Staggering’

By ANDREW R. JONES, Asheville Watchdog

For four and a half years, the Rev. Missy Harris’s night job put her inside one of the most exhausting, high-pressure places one can work: a hospital emergency department.

Harris, a co-pastor for the Circle of Mercy congregation in East Asheville, initially loved her work as a chaplain at Mission Hospital. Then HCA Healthcare bought Mission in 2019 for $1.5 billion.

Her 12- to- 15-hour, twice-weekly shift, which she said she had viewed as “holy and sacred,” became one of the most difficult things she’d ever experienced, she said.

“The moral injury that is happening there daily is staggering,” she told Asheville Watchdog in an exclusive interview. “It was a job that I deeply loved and was so committed to this community and region. I miss it. I miss it so much. It’s heartbreaking, honestly, to me that I had to step out of it, but I had to for my own health.”

Harris, 48, started working at then-nonprofit Mission in late 2018. She left last May after deciding she could no longer endure what she says were untenable scheduling pressures while working with an overburdened and under-resourced hospital staff.

Harris said the change in work environment after HCA’s purchase was stark. Leadership didn’t seem to understand what chaplains did and why they cared so deeply about their work, instead, she said, focusing more on efficiency and metrics than patients’ needs.

“One of the things that always troubled me after HCA’s arrival (was)… we had various people in executive leadership who would say things like ‘Well, all you do is pray with people,’” she told The Watchdog. “We were expected to just cut off what we were doing, even if we were in the middle of a complex situation with a patient or family. Executives made constant comments that belittled our work and the value of our presence.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Mission Health spokesperson Nancy Lindell did not respond to a detailed list of questions about how the pastoral care department’s staff and hours have changed since HCA’s purchase and whether leadership made the “all you do is pray” comment to any chaplains.

“Mission Hospital has several chaplains on staff in both full and part time roles for spiritual support and pastoral care to patients, families and hospital staff,” Lindell said in an emailed statement. “We both appreciate and fully acknowledge that our chaplains provide personal consultations, assessments, emotional support and clinical pastoral care to patients, families and hospital staff, among the many things they do for those in our care.”

Less than a year after Harris left, state and federal agencies found that conditions at Mission had deteriorated so much that they contributed to the deaths of four patients and the injury of several others. A recent U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services report, obtained by The Watchdog, outlined the deficiencies that led to immediate jeopardy, the worst-case scenario a healthcare facility can face.

CMS lifted the immediate jeopardy Feb. 23 following another state and federal inspection last week, according to a letter from CMS obtained by The Watchdog on Wednesday.

At the time Harris left Mission, the collective weekly hours the hospital allowed chaplains to work had dropped from about 330 when she started to about 200, she said. The pastoral care staff had dropped from 18 to 13 people who work full-time, part-time, or on-call roles, according to a work summary Harris compiled and shared with The Watchdog.

Under HCA, management would reprimand chaplains if they went over their allotted weekly hours, she said.

She said that medical waste, trash, and soiled linens from previous patients would often still be in rooms when new patients and their families arrived. She said she would return with a broom and a dustpan “to clean up the best I could.”

Harris is part of a growing coalition of community leaders and physicians putting pressure on HCA and Mission to hire more staff and urging broader regulatory action from the NCDHHS and CMS.

At a Feb. 22 news conference, Harris joined doctors and elected officials in castigating Mission’s plan of correction for immediate jeopardy and numerous other deficiencies that must be fixed in the coming months. The group wrote a letter deeming Mission’s plan “insufficient,” primarily because it lacked any plans to increase staff.

“I spent time alongside nurses in the four trauma rooms in the emergency department with a container of hospital-grade (sanitary) wipes, and between trauma patients coming through, we all worked together with that container of wipes to wipe up visible blood as best we could,” Harris said at the news conference.

The Watchdog asked Lindell how many registered nurses, travel nurses, and environmental services workers it had hired this year. Lindell did not provide numbers but said Mission has hired new team members this year “in multiple areas including nursing and environmental services, along with many other roles.”

Early in February, the Citizen Times published a letter written by Harris and signed by 65 other western North Carolina clergy.

01.30.24-Clergy-Statement-Regarding-HCA

“As faith leaders we see our local hospitals as sacred spaces,” Harris wrote. “We cannot be silent while dedicated medical staff are expected to bear the burden of the failures of HCA executives. We have lost hundreds of medical personnel since HCA took over at Mission Health, some from within our own congregations. It will take years for our community to recover from the large exodus of physicians and nurses from Mission Health.”

The pastoral care department had “worked seamlessly for decades,” Harris told The Watchdog, but after the sale, its work often devolved into “layers of chaos.”

Pastoral care: Far more than prayer

Before that chaos, Harris said, she found her job complex but manageable.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Praying, while a central part of what emergency department chaplains do, is just one of many responsibilities they perform, Harris said.

Chaplains communicate with families waiting in lobbies for their loved ones, running medical information from them back to physicians and nurses in the trauma room.

They track down and protect patients’ belongings. They help determine patients’ identities when they arrive in the emergency room — making calls to law enforcement, researching last names online, connecting the dots, sometimes for people who have died.

“One of the things that I often said is, I did not get training in seminary to be a personal private investigator, and there were situations where that’s the level of work that we were doing,” Harris said, describing much of her work — along with the work of nurses and doctors — as “sacred and holy,” though emotionally tolling.

She and other chaplains also did what they could to make nurses’ jobs easier, she said, especially by helping clean rooms.

Even the most basic systems were disrupted following HCA’s purchase, Harris said.

Nancy Harrison, a colleague of Harris who worked on call at Mission, said that after the purchase, pastoral care “just turned upside down.”

“Care was not offered when it wasn’t putting out fire,” said Harrison. “And both the staff and the patients were not getting the care, the support, the someone who could go in and say ‘How are you? What’s going on? How can I be of support to you?’”

Harrison said she decided to leave when the new management told pastoral care members they could no longer focus on just one part of the hospital, but had to go anywhere they were told. Harrison, 81, had focused on women and children since about 2014. Without that focus, she decided, it was time to leave. She’d worked at the hospital since the early 2000s.

HCA treated her and her colleagues as though they were only there for emergency care, Harrison said.

“I was angry because of my belief system of people caring for each other and doing that not based on what stockholders will get,” Harrison said.

She said she met a woman at a recent church retreat and learned she had worked as a nurse in Mission’s pediatric cancer center. The woman remembered how Harrison had comforted her and her colleagues after several children had died, Harrison said.

“You did a little ritual for us that helped us name what we were feeling and what it was about, and that did so much to help us go through and carry on the job from that day on,” Harrison remembers the woman telling her.

That kind of personal interaction wasn’t possible after the sale, Harrison said.

A futile search for a patient’s belongings

Harris remembered a time during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when a patient arrived at the emergency department unable to communicate after a devastating car accident. The patient was rushed to surgery and left belongings, including a significant amount of cash, behind on a bed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“When I went back to the room to get the patient’s belongings for the family member, they (the belongings) were no longer there,” Harris said.

She and a nurse looked under 100 beds, worked with security to check camera footage, and donned protective suits before sorting through all the soiled linen from that day, she said.

“I spent probably five hours of my shift trying to track down what happened to that patient’s belongings,” Harris said. To this day, she doesn’t know if the belongings were recovered.

After the sale, Mission began requiring chaplains to clock out immediately after their shifts ended, even if they were in the middle of interacting with patients, their families, or staff, she said. This and a decrease in hours available meant Harris often couldn’t spend enough time with patients, she said.

HCA mandated only one chaplain be on site during day and night shifts, covering every floor as well as the nearby psychiatric facility, and at one point there was no chaplain coverage at all from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m., Harris said.

Because of how HCA changed the pastoral care departments, Harris said, there were some nights when she would walk several miles, going from one building to another.

“There were multiple instances when I was in the middle of conversations that people really needed to have who were in mental distress,” she said. “I would have to say, ‘I’m so sorry, I’ve got to go back across the street. There are two traumas coming in and I will try to get back over here.’”

Often, she wasn’t able to go back, or if she was, the patient would be gone.

“Those were deep soul-searching conversations that people were wanting and needing to have about their current situation and how they were understanding that in terms of their own spiritual and religious identity.” Harris said. “It might have been the death of a family member, or close friend or the loss of their children because of choices that they had made or circumstances that they had found themselves in.”

Mission’s new requirement to immediately clock out also made it difficult for chaplains to relay information to the next shift about the patients they were dealing with, Harris said.

“Ultimately, chaplains are not a billable expense, and HCA’s priority is profit over patients,” Harris said. “It is a shame how little HCA values the spiritual support of patients and their families in our community.”

Those missed interactions, the depleted staff, the focus on metrics and profits instead of patients all weighed on Harris.

More than once, she said, she thought she’d reached the “tipping point” that would push her to quit. But she told herself, “I can keep going because at least I’m showing up, making a difference, and being present with this one family or this one staff member.”

It was excruciating to think about the number of situations chaplains weren’t able to respond to, Harris said.

“Just the open-endedness of it all, you know like, what happened to that person at Copestone who called and never got a response?” Harris said, referring to the psychiatric unit that is now Sweeten Creek Mental Health and Wellness Center. “What happened to that family whose child died and I couldn’t get over there?”

“We cannot be silent”

Harris was born and grew up in Sylva. Nearly every shift, she crossed paths with someone she or her family knew, she said.

“I was caring for people who I had grown up with, had gone to elementary school with,” Harris said. “I was there when their parents died or their child was sick. … I think that was a part of what connected me deeply with the work and, you know, the fact that often people who would never have a woman stand in the pulpit in their church, but would call me to visit someone or ask me to check on them. There’s something holy and sacred to me that I would be invited into those moments.”

She is part of a chorus of western North Carolina residents, nurses, doctors, elected officials, and patient advocates requesting that Mission improve its care and that the burden of addressing its failures not be placed on the backs of nurses and doctors who remain there.

“We cannot be silent while dedicated medical staff are expected to bear the burden of the failures of HCA executives,” Harris’ letter in the Citizen Times stated. “We are deeply concerned that after five years of HCA’s ownership of Mission Health they have not fulfilled significant portions of the purchase agreement. What will be ignored in the next five years? How can we trust HCA to do the right thing in 10 years?”

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein sued HCA and Mission in December, contending they have not honored commitments they made as part of the sale, specifically related to emergency and oncology services.

The hospital company recently argued in a response to Stein’s suit that the sale agreement did not include “promises to meet subjective healthcare standards.”

But patients deserve the best Mission has to offer, Harris said.

“If people continue to live in this region, which we will, either we ourselves or a family member or close friends are going to pass through the halls of Mission Hospital,” Harris said. “And every person who ends up as a patient in that setting deserves holistic care in body, mind, and spirit.”

Asheville Watchdog is a nonprofit news team producing stories that matter to Asheville and Buncombe County. Andrew R. Jones is a Watchdog investigative reporter. Email [email protected]. The Watchdog’s reporting is made possible by donations from the community. To show your support for this vital public service go to avlwatchdog.org/donate.

—

Previously Published on avlwatchdog.org

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock