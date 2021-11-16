Freddie Mercury’s Legacy

When I’m dead I want to be remembered as a musician of some worth and substance.

— Freddie Mercury

As we celebrate Men’s Health Month in November and then World AIDS day on December 1, I can’t help but take a moment to honor Freddie Mercury’s memory. When I discovered the band Queen and realized that so many of my favorite songs came from one band with lyrical sentiments I identified with that were largely from the perspective of frontman Freddie Mercury, I was so excited. I listened to their greatest hits CDs almost exclusively for at least a year.

I read a couple biographies on Freddie and took a lot of positive things from his perspective and his life. Yes, sometimes he partied too hard and indulged in too much excess, but I think it is ridiculous to define him by this as so many people do.

I appreciate that one of his highest determinations in life was to bring joy to others. He has numerous songs that have limitless depth and resilience to them. When he was diagnosed with AIDS, so much of Freddie’s songwriting continued to be joyful, appreciative, resilient, and grateful for every good moment that ever happened in his life. In “It’s A Beautiful Day,” he so beautifully sings, “Sometimes I feel so sad, so sad, so bad / But no one’s gonna stop me now, no-one. It’s hopeless, so hopeless to even try!” His music video appearances were so vibrant and loving towards fans. There are few more inspired music video performances than Freddie in “Breakthru.” He moves with joy, grace, and seemingly limitless energy, he builds an ongoing connection with fans through his affectionate nods and winks to the camera, and adds an insightful enthusiasm to the song’s message of breaking through barriers of pain through the stunning energy he pours into his performance.

In addition, I appreciate that Freddie recognized that there are times when the deepest thing you can do is to be lighthearted. It is not that you are making light of serious matters, being in denial of heartache, or indulging in all out escapism. You simply recognize that the intensity of life just needs a counterbalance of lightness that infuses the current moment with the memory of better times and embraces a broad perspective of reality that remembers that better moments are coming. I think Freddie enjoyed producing music, music videos, and live performances that give people a place to go within themselves and be happy regardless of how pressing their circumstances are.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Freddie Mercury also set an inspiring standard of daring to do what he wanted regardless of the expected outcome. So many times in life, we disregard the value of the journey and fixate on how something is going to turn out. But sometimes you just have to do what you have to do regardless of the uncertainty of how it will turn out. Who on earth could conceive that rock n’ roll could merge with opera in the epic way that it did when Freddie Mercury and Monserrat Caballe collaborated? Freddie had something beautiful on his heart and he determined to explore it whether it was a guaranteed success or not. He took on the vulnerability of entering into a music genre that no rock star had entered before and he embraced his inspiration’s vision and he was so thoughtful of both his strengths and Monserrat’s strengths and so much of his incredible nature as a human being got to shine in a freshly spectacular way.

And on my own lighthearted note, Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin were such a special pair! There was not a traditional commitment in terms of a lasting marriage, but the connection, the love, the devotion they shared with each other is such a gift to romantics everywhere. They fell in love when they were young and Freddie spent the rest of his life celebrating the bond they continued to share. They shared a loving stability between them that appears to be so profound and so important to each of them. Freddie once expressed, “All my lovers asked me why they couldn’t replace Mary, but it’s simply impossible.” I appreciate that while Mary shares her heart and her memories about Freddie, she largely lets him speak for himself and lets the words he chose to share during his lifetime stand. Her respect and adoration for him is quite beautiful and obviously Freddie had an appreciation for such amazing character in a woman.

The image above is a painting I did of Freddie at the height of my enjoyment of Queen that I titled “Singing Bliss.” I am not as into Queen as I used to be, but these are just a few reasons why I was so inspired by Freddie and why I continue to enjoy Freddie Mercury as an exceptional man and incomparable rockstar. His spiritedness continues to encourage me with my own spirit of “You’ve Got This!”

—

This post is republished on Medium.

—

Photo credit: Author