Gay Man Finds Confidence and Sheds His Toxic Masculinity. ‘For Once, You’re Seeing the Real Me.’

When Jack came out as a teenager, he made sure to stress that he was not “that” type of gay – going so far as to make homophobic jokes and really stress just how masculine he was. This behavior continued all the way into college – until he discovered theater, that is. While studying at Sarah Lawrence College, Jack was cast as a shy, unassuming character in a coming-of-age play. This character, who more closely approximated Jack’s true personality, would eventually enable him to feel more comfortable with himself and abandon the toxic masculinity that had previously held him back.
