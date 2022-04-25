Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Gay Man Reconciles Faith and Sexuality After Profanity-Laden Defense of Mother at Church [Video]

Gay Man Reconciles Faith and Sexuality After Profanity-Laden Defense of Mother at Church [Video]

As a teen, Danny Lopez knew he was gay but his devotion to Catholicism kept him from fully coming out.

by Leave a Comment

As a teen, Danny Lopez knew he was gay but his devotion to Catholicism kept him from fully coming out. During this time, his mom was an active member of their Catholic church and ran the parish nursery during mass. She was so loved by the parishioner’s children that they often called her “mom.” One day after mass, Danny overheard a Church member harshly criticizing his mom and decided to confront the woman, who quickly learned that Hell Hath No Fury like Danny when you insult his mother. This heated encounter landed Danny in a meeting with the priest, who compelled him to turn the other cheek and apologize to the woman.

Realizing that his own belief system was increasingly incompatible with that of his church, Danny acknowledged that it was his religion that had been keeping him in the closet this whole time. Taking a step back, he decided to turn his back on the church – but not his faith – and begin living an out and proud life.

More first-person LGBTQ stories: http://imfromdriftwood.com/

I’m From Driftwood on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImFromDriftw…

I’m From Driftwood on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imfromdrift…

I’m From Driftwood on Twitter: https://twitter.com/imfromdriftwood

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help LGBTQ people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and story sharing. Increasing empathy and empowering individuals is accomplished by creating an apolitical forum for LGBTQ stories from every age, race, gender, background and culture. The stories deepen our understanding of each other, preserve history, and open hearts and minds.

