Gay Man Reconciles Faith and Sexuality After Profanity-Laden Defense of Mother at Church [Video]

As a teen, Danny Lopez knew he was gay but his devotion to Catholicism kept him from fully coming out. During this time, his mom was an active member of their Catholic church and ran the parish nursery during mass. She was so loved by the parishioner’s children that they often called her “mom.” One day after mass, Danny overheard a Church member harshly criticizing his mom and decided to confront the woman, who quickly learned that Hell Hath No Fury like Danny when you insult his mother. This heated encounter landed Danny in a meeting with the priest, who compelled him to turn the other cheek and apologize to the woman.

Realizing that his own belief system was increasingly incompatible with that of his church, Danny acknowledged that it was his religion that had been keeping him in the closet this whole time. Taking a step back, he decided to turn his back on the church – but not his faith – and begin living an out and proud life.

More first-person LGBTQ stories: http://imfromdriftwood.com/

I’m From Driftwood on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImFromDriftw…

I’m From Driftwood on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imfromdrift…

I’m From Driftwood on Twitter: https://twitter.com/imfromdriftwood

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock