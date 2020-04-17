Genetics and Family

We were all born with things. Our DNA greatly shapes some things we are (and aren’t) and what we can and cannot easily do.

Our upbringing shapes this further.

Nature and nurture — shape who we are and what we can most easily become. Yes, we can do amazing things in spite of our circumstances.

At the same time, we have to be fair to ourselves. It may be that our genetics and upbringing created trauma, or a lagging skill that we have very little control over.

Just like we would not expect someone in a wheelchair to immediately run a marathon, we should not expect ourselves (or others) to magically overcome something we were born with.

Sorry to talk about limitations, and this is about being kind to yourself (and others) and realizing that you might need more support than you think.

When something that makes you mad or frustrated happens, can you really think straight? Be honest. Chemically, this is next to impossible.

For those with ADHD, depression, anxiety, PTSD and the like, it’s very difficult to not find yourself in a state of complete clarity and resources. To some extent, you do not have full brain function of a calm, creative, resourceful state — without lots of work.

Part of that is a regulation of the ECD system. There are many therapies, supplements and suggestions on how to boost that. This, along with appropriate mental health and exercise can greatly elevate your mood and life.

You don’t have to be stuck, sad, or frustrated. You deserve a full and happy life.

