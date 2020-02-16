Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Getting Nerdy With Pop Goes the Culture

Getting Nerdy With Pop Goes the Culture

The Not Weird Just Autistic Podcast.

by Leave a Comment


Shannon and J.R. kick off Nerdodiversity month with an old-school nerd and an old-school nerdy topic!

Joey Mills is a Southwest Missouri legend in the Nerd World and he’s known around the world for his Pop Goes the Culture website and podcast. We’re yakking about a nerd topic almost as old as nerddom itself. That’s right, we’re talking Star Wars.

A long time ago on a podcast (not so) far, far away sat three nerds named Shannon, J.R., and Joey. They talked about the original trilogy, the newer stuff, the source material that may have inspired George Lucas, archetypes and the franchise in general.

Unlike a movie, we fit all this great Star Wars knowledge into much less than two hours.

If you’ve never heard the Pop Goes the Culture podcast, your ears don’t know what they’re missing. The really cool thing about the podcast is that Joey records it at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Springfield, MO. He sets up eight microphones, opens the door to the room and whoever shows up to talk about nerd culture is on the show. It’s a nerdy free for all, a completely different show each week and honestly, a lot of fun.

Besides all the fun stuff, we also delved into what makes the Star Wars franchise and the characters so great,

“I think kids are sort of the ultimate litmus test for whether or not something really has archetypal characters because they will resonate with kids almost more than adults who are looking at the special effects and the quality of the acting and stuff like that. But if the storyline has characters that are really archetypal, I think that just really resonates with kids, and they just lap it up and just watch movies again and again and again when they have that aspect to them.”

Joey Mills

Catch Pop Goes the Culture at:
www.popgoestheculture.com
https://popgoestheculture.com/pgtcpodcast/
https://www.facebook.com/pgtcpodcast/
https://twitter.com/pgtcpodcast

LISTEN HERE

◊♦◊

Photo courtesy iStock

Previously published on notweirdjustautistic.com

About J.R. Reed

J.R. Reed is an author, adult autism advocate, blogger, Podcaster, speaker, nerd, owner of an award-winning purple goatee and proud Aspie.
Diagnosed at age forty-six, he grew up most of his life, “Off the Spectrum.” as he talks about in his blog, Not Weird, Just Autistic.

J.R. Writes the columns Not Weird Just Autistic and Life With a Side of Disability for Good Men Project and does a weekly Not Weird Just Autistic podcast with co-host Shannon Hugghes.

The author of An Asperger’s Guide To Dating Neurotypicals, J.R. works with those high school age through adult to help them live better lives as well as educates NT’s on who we really are. He’s currently working on two books, Not Weird Just Autistic, along with the novel Diary of a Modern Dad, which features a main character with Asperger's Syndrome.

Connect with him: On Twitter @nwjautistic, on Facebook, Linkedin, on Instagram, and via his Website,www.NotWeirdJustAutistic.com

