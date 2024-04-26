Scarlet Flags You (Probably) Overlook in Your Relationship, but Shouldn’t

There’s a song by Hozier, called “Unknown/ Nth”, that at some point goes,

“If there were scarlet flags, they washed down in the mind of me

Where a blinding light shone on you every night”

It’s true, isn’t it? When you’re in love, you let a lot of things slide.

(Also, you should listen to the whole song.)

As the lyrics suggest, red flags fade into the background when love blinds you. You overlook actions that should ring alarm bells. You find yourself making excuses and rationalizing behavior that you know deep down should be unacceptable.

Unfortunately, the more you let bad behavior in your relationship slide, the more your partner is going to take advantage of you. You’re basically giving them permission to push boundaries and disrespect your needs because they know they can get away with it.

I may not know you, but if you’re in a relationship, I can bet there have been moments where you’ve brushed aside your concerns or turned a blind eye to behavior that didn’t sit right with you. And it might not be a big thing if your partner leaves their dirty socks lying around (but honestly, gross) or turns the bathroom into a disaster zone.

But some things shouldn’t be swept under the rug in the name of love:

Emotional Unsafety

Why it’s a scarlet flag: when someone consistently makes you feel like you’re walking on eggshells, it’s a bad golden trio: a lack of trust, respect, and genuine connection

You know how some people you meet quickly make you feel comfortable and safe?

You feel like you’ve known them for years, even though you’ve been talking for weeks. It doesn’t take you long to let your guard down and open up to them, and they don’t even have to try for it.

With them, there’s no need for pretense or reservation.

But there are also people that, in their presence, you can neither relax nor be open about your feelings. It’s like there’s an invisible barrier dividing you, and no matter how much time passes, your interactions remain surface-level.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There’s a simple explanation for that: it all comes down to how emotionally safe a person makes you feel.

If you want a definition of emotional safety, I really like how psychologist Helene Brenner and couples therapist Larry Letich explain it in one of their articles:

“But contrary to what some might think, emotional safety doesn’t mean bubble-wrapping yourself or others so that nobody ever feels hurt or even uncomfortable. Emotional safety is something very different, and fundamentally rather simple. It’s the visceral feeling — that is, a feeling that you feel physically, in your body — that with this person or these people or in this place, you don’t have to feel scared to be really you.”

Now, let me stop you right there, because I know what you’re thinking: abuse = lack of emotional safety. But it’s not always that extreme.

A person doesn’t have to be abusive to make you feel tense and emotionally unsafe. For example, maybe they’re really critical or judgmental, or they constantly invalidate your feelings and experiences. It could be subtle things too, like making snide remarks or giving you backhanded compliments that chip away at your self-esteem.

Even if they’re not intentionally trying to hurt you, their words and actions still impact how you feel about yourself and the relationship. They still make it difficult to be your authentic self around them. They still bring negative feelings into your life.

To give you a basic idea of how a safe vs unsafe person makes you feel:

Disregard

Why it’s a scarlet flag: it communicates a lack of empathy, understanding, and emotional investment in the relationship

Have you ever felt like your partner didn’t make an effort to understand your perspective or empathize with your experiences? Maybe they disregarded your opinions or decisions, or didn’t take your concerns and insecurities seriously?

That’s emotional invalidation at play.

When this behavior becomes a pattern, it creates a toxic dynamic, where your thoughts and feelings are consistently dismissed. It creates a sense of distance and disconnect between you and your partner, and let me tell you, that’s no fun. Sooner or later, you’ll start feeling invisible and unimportant.

You can spot hints of disregard towards your feelings in your relationship when you’re (consistently) being told things like:

“I don’t understand how you can think like that.”

“You’re blowing things out of proportion.”

“You’re the only one who thinks that.”

“That’s not a valid concern.”

“You shouldn’t feel that way.”

“I don’t have time for your drama.”

“You’re being irrational.”

Ultimately, disregard is toxic because it undermines the very essence of what makes a relationship satisfying and fulfilling — being seen, heard, and valued by the person you care about.

You shouldn’t brush this behavior off by telling yourself things like “Oh, they just disagree with me” or “They’re simply honest”. No. You can’t excuse your partner for shutting you down and dismissing your thoughts and feelings. They should be able to be open and accepting of your point of view — even if they disagree with it.

Martyrdom

Why it’s a scarlet flag: you end up as a babysitter for your partner, their needs will always be more important than yours

Some people are in love with suffering.

They like being seen as victims and need constant validation for the “sacrifices” they make.

Trust me, you don’t want to be in a relationship with these people.

When this mentality infiltrates a romantic relationship, you get a self-centered partner who consistently seeks attention and sympathy for their struggles (most of which are just in their head).

Before you know it, you’ll find yourself constantly babysitting them and feeling as though your needs and feelings are secondary.

The cocktail of martyrdom also comes with:

chronic negativity

refusal to accept help

lack of accountability for their actions

attention seeking

self-sabotage

guilt trips

The worst thing about being in a relationship with a person who likes martyrdom is that you feel unheard and unseen. Every time you want to talk about something that concerns you, like a bad day at work or a fight with a friend, they pay little to zero attention and somehow manage to turn the conversation to them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Trust me, you deserve better than being a supporting character in the drama of someone else’s life.

Power Play

Why it’s a scarlet flag: power play shows an imbalance of power and control within the relationship, where your partner seeks to assert dominance or control over you

Some power games are relatively innocent and socially acceptable.

If we’re being honest, most of us have played some kind of power game when we first met someone. You know, playing hard to get, waiting some time before texting or calling back, acting disinterested or aloof — all to influence and measure the other person’s interest.

However, ongoing mind games after a relationship is established, are a scarlet flag that shouldn’t be ignored.

In healthy relationships, the people involved should have equal or (very) close-to-equal power and influence on one another. The presence of power games signals a fundamental flaw in the relationship dynamic.

Some examples of power play in relationships are:

emotional threats (“If you do this again, I won’t talk to you for days/I’ll break up with you”)

(“If you do this again, I won’t talk to you for days/I’ll break up with you”) dictating the terms or frequency of sexual intimacy (“If you truly cared about me, you would always be available for sex/If you don’t want to have sex, it means you don’t love me”)

(“If you truly cared about me, you would always be available for sex/If you don’t want to have sex, it means you don’t love me”) blame-shifting (“It’s your fault I cheated on you”/“You’re the one who made me angry”)

(“It’s your fault I cheated on you”/“You’re the one who made me angry”) conditional love or approval (“I’ll only help you if you do what I say”)

(“I’ll only help you if you do what I say”) playing the victim (“I’m not good enough for you”/“You’re making me feel like the bad guy here”)

These power games create an environment of fear, insecurity, and emotional turmoil, where your person’s needs and desires consistently take precedence over yours. But relationships are all about give and take, and mutual compromise. You can’t have one person calling all the shots.

The worst thing? If left unchecked, these games can escalate into something far worse, potentially leading to emotional abuse or even physical harm.

Cynicism

Why it’s a scarlet flag: it reflects a deep-seated lack of trust, optimism, or belief in the potential for genuine connection

Cynicism is bad for a relationship because it brings negativity and mistrust.

(Also because everyone needs a little bit of romance in their relationship and if you say you don’t you’re a liar.)

Cynics have very little faith in their partner. They see no purpose for genuine love and connection. They’re convinced everyone is the same and everyone will hurt them.

Years ago, I dated a cynic for a short period of time and I can tell you some of the thoughts of a person who views relationships and romance through a lens of pessimism:

“Love doesn’t last.”

“People only take advantage of you.”

“Everyone is superficial these days.”

“Cheating is just a matter of time.”

“People only care about themselves.”

“Opening up to someone only gets you hurt.”

Let me ask you something. How can you build trust and connection with someone who always sees the glass as half empty and constantly expects the worst from you?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You can’t.

Because cynicism is the absence of trust. And trust is the foundation for any strong relationship.

And let’s not forget the impact it can have on your own self-esteem. Constantly being met with skepticism can make you start to question your own worth, whether you’re doing something wrong and if it’s your fault that you don’t receive love and respect.

…

This list of scarlet flags isn’t exhaustive; undoubtedly there are others.

Trusting your instincts is key, and if you notice signs that ring alarm bells in your partner’s behavior, it might be time to consider walking away.

You might also want to try to salvage your relationship (because when you’re in love that’s the only thing you think about), but if your partner shows no sign of self-improvement, you know what you have to do.

…

Thank you for reading! If you liked this article, consider subscribing to my free newsletter for relationship stories, advice, and tips.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

5 Ways to Build Confidence - $149.00 - unlimited 5 Ways to Build Confidence and Make Meeting and Dating Women Less Nerve-Wracking

Relationship Masterclass - $999.00 - unlimited Relationship Masterclass: How to Date and Create Satisfying and Lasting Love and Sexi in this Crazy, Modern World

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Karan Singh on Unsplash