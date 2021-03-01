As I reflect on the past two years of my writing articles for The Good Men Project, it reminds me of the feedback that I received that has stuck with me for a very long time.

Throughout my corporate career, I was a leader who focused on transformation. The kind of change that impacts individuals and organizations in positive ways.

The feedback went something like this; You get things done. It was direct and to the point, and relevant.

With this in mind, it only makes sense that this is my 100th article in 2 years. I set out to achieve a goal, and I got it done. So all of this leads me to write about how I go about getting things done.

I have a lot of time to reflect on how it was that I was able to work with and develop so many talented leaders during my career or how I was able to turnaround the chaos in failing organizations. I did three things every time, at first with intention and later as a habit.

While these may seem too simple for some people, the reality is that I found simple approaches to complex challenges put me on the path of achievement. Those who might want to overcomplicate it have lost sight of the goals.

The first step in the process is to start. Everything that we do must begin with the first action that we take. The willingness to take the first step sets the tone for handling every step after that.

Every significant achievement by an athlete, actor, or politician had a starting point. There was a decision that led to an action that put in motion the pursuit of success.

Secondly, the process requires focus. Those who can remain focused for the length of time needed to achieve the goal are the ones who will find the finish line. The kind of focus that is relentless, not succumbing to any distractions.

And the final step in the process is to celebrate the achievement of the goal. These recognitions can be small or large; the experience of observing the achievement is the key to building confidence to start anew with another plan.

The thing that consistently supported me in staying on course with these three simple steps was having a coach in my corner who was willing to help and guide me along the way until I could do it on my own. Too many people are stuck in thoughts that keep them from working with a coach and lose out on achieving their goals.

Those who find the value in working with a coach will yield the results. Some people need proof that coaches make a difference; for me, it is in that feedback that I received that I get things done.

If you have a goal that you haven’t started on yet, I hope that something in this article inspires and motivates you!

—

