Great Juno

As “Juno” opens, Juno MacGuff played by Ellen Page downs a gallon of Sunny D, while lamenting the chair where it all started. Juno is filling up, so she can verify a drug store pregnancy testfor the third time. Director Jason Reitman’s “Juno” catches you completely off guard in a bitter sweet and moving tale about living with life choices. “Juno” is perhaps the best movie of the year. Reitman also directed the excellent “Thank You for Smoking”. With “Juno” the same wit shines along with a touching humanity. “Juno” is so smart, maybe a bit too smart at times with the crisp and biting dialog of Diablo Cody’s amazing screenplay. Even some of the smartest people around, don’t routinely create such stinging rifts. Regardless, the effect is hysterical as “Juno” celebrates the best in people. The greatest thing in life is when the people closest to you surprise you with their loyalty, compassion, and love. Yes, “Juno” is about a pregnant 16-year-old girl out to correct an error in judgment. However, it is not about the pregnancy itself, rather who the people become as they step up or not.

Applaud “Juno” for being very smart, embodied by the heroine Juno played by the remarkable Ellen Page. After Juno tells her father Mac (J.K. Simmons) and step mom Bren (Alison Janney), that she is pregnant and the father is Bleeker (Michael Cera), she confesses to her Dad, “I really don’t know what kind of girl I am.” The punch line is that her parents expected it. Bren admits that she was hoping the issue was that Juno was expelled or she was “into hard drugs”. Ellen Page is awesome, and deserves an Oscar nomination. She is brilliant. She personifies Juno as this very smart and smart ass-ed kid who makes a mistake, and takes a responsible course of action. In a wonderful moment Bren (Janney) cautions the ultrasound technician to mind her judgment, because even her “stupid ass step daughter” could raise her child, but she has wisely chosen to give the baby a more capable couple.

Juno finds the ideal couple: Mark and Vanessa Loring (Jason Bateman and Jennifer Garner). Juno located Mark and Vanessa in a PennySaver ad. Juno and her Dad meet the Lorings’ and their attorney. Juno is a little chagrinedshe would like to “kick this old school” with the baby basket and Moses river deal. Mark and Vanessa seem the “Stepford” couple. However, fissures in their relationship are exposed. Vanessa (Garner) seems wound a few degrees too tighteven for type A. Her desire to be a mother is all consuming and humorless. Mark (Bateman) is the cool and supportive husband, but unhappy just below the surface. He composes music for commercials. He and Juno, also a wannabe guitarist, form a friendship.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Meanwhile, Juno is a pregnant 16-year-old making it through high school on her resounding spirit and smarts. This soon is not enough. She wonders what will happen with her and Bleeker (Cera). The Lorings’ are not what she expected, too. There is the wonderful conversation Juno has with her Dad, “Why can’t two people stay together forever?” This is hysterical and touching all at the same timean epiphany for Juno and the audience. Ultimately, Juno is about finding true love and copping when it is gone. In a great line Juno says, “He is the cheese to my macaroni.” Rietman is natural and understated in his direction. All the performances are compelling and amazing. T.K. Simmons is the perfect Dad, who keeps surprising with his irreverent compassion and strength. Alison Janney is awesome. Her Bren is smart, funny, and unexpectedly loyal to Juno. Michael Cera gets the right balance of geek and big-hearted. Jason Bateman is greathe is subtle in his charm and suffering. Jennifer Garner is a total surprise playing against type. Her Vanessa is nearly insufferable, but Garner imposes her humanity that transcends the taut character. There is a moving scene where she feels Juno’s baby kick. Ellen Page is vulnerable, smart, and hysterical. Page is an amazing actor. She completely captivates “Juno”.

“Juno” is one of the year’s best. “Juno” refreshingly and humorously tells a story of the very best in people as they step up in life, and of true love. Definitely see “Juno” and be surprised.

This post was previously published on IMDb.

Photo credit: Screenshot from official trailer.