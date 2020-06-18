Growth = New Energy

When you are uncomfortable, you are growing.

You know that pain you get deep down when you realize that you have put yourself in an uncomfortable situation. That fight or flight response kicks in, revealing emotions to you that you feel are just too overwhelming.

This is intersection of growth. And although you may think that growth is exhausting, consuming overwhelming it is actually the biggest catalyst for renewed energy.

Let me explain.

Most people just go and grow little to steer clear of true growth so that their lives never require too much responsibility or too many tasks that may stretch them too far outside of their comfort zone. Those people represent a large portion of the population.

Going through life and work week after week, year after year doing the same thing can cause us to become complacent, soft and can leave us with unmet wants, needs and ambitions.

If the above statements speak to you, I encourage you today to seek opportunities for growth by using my ideas below. I would also encourage you to pick up the Greatness Guide by Robin Sharma to start reshaping your fixed mindset to a growth mindset.

For the rest of you who choose to go and intentionally grow through life if you choose to evaluate your growth, it can provide you with renewed energy.

When you evaluate growth, you can see how far you have come and better track where you are going which can fill up your personal and professional bucket.

Let me explain to you how I do this.

On my iPad, I keep a detailed spreadsheet of all of my personal and professional accomplishments which have occurred as a result of growing and challenging my comfort zone. These accomplishments may be large or they may be small; it doesn’t matter the size as long as they are recorded and intimately evaluated.

I continually add to this list of accomplishments each week and month after month this list slowly grows. At the end of the academic year, I step back and reflect on what I viewed as an accomplishment at the beginning of the year compared to the end of the year.

I can see the growth.

This gives me renewed energy.

Which fuels future growth.

This creates a cycle of personal and professional success.

Which creates a rich environment for more growth.

* * *

Here is a step by step process of how you can set this up for yourself as well:

If you have an iPhone or iPad, open the Numbers App Title a spreadsheet “2017/2018 accomplishments” Set a calendar prompt in your phone each week to update your spreadsheet Record both small, medium and large wins as well as moments of growth

